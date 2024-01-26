The Inventor of Lipid Nanoparticles Knew the mRNA Would Not Stay in Your Arm, but They Could Not Let The Public Know.

For more than four decades, they have been aware that the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in vaccines wouldn’t remain confined to the injection site. In reality, this was never their intention. Their objective was for the ‘vaccine’ to circulate throughout the body, allowing some of it to reach the lymph nodes. This way, dendritic cells at the lymph nodes were more likely to correctly interpret the mRNA instructions.

However, they deliberately kept this information undisclosed because it’s doubtful that people would willingly undergo the jab if they were informed that this new technology would be distributed throughout their entire body.

The Inventor of Lipid Nanoparticles Knew the mRNA Wouldn’t Stay in Your Arm.

And the co-founder of BioNTech didn’t want it to stay there anyway.

Remember when you were told not to worry because this new mRNA vaccine would stay in your arm? You were patronisingly told that after being injected into your muscle, the mRNA would instruct the muscle cells to start growing the spike protein, you would have an immune response, you wouldn’t infect anybody…ever, you would be a hero, you wouldn’t die…of anything and it would stop there. Nothing to worry about.

Well we all knew that wasn’t true, it was obvious from the side effects people were having. But was this misinformation deliberate or just a result of trying to rush out a product too quickly?

It turns out that not only was it deliberate misinformation, it was an out and out lie. Not only was it known that the mRNA wouldn’t stay in the arm, they actually wanted it to go around your body. Clearly, we were all told the ‘stay in your arm’ lie to reduce vaccine hesitancy and increase big pharma profits.

Last year we learnt that BioNTech, the company that developed the mRNA vaccine with Pfizer, wanted the mRNA to travel around the body to the lymph nodes.

Virginie Joron, a French MP, tweeted a picture from a presentation she was attending. The speaker was Özlem Türeci, co-founder of BioNTech and her slide was called ‘The Bodyhack – Bringing mRNA to the right cells at the right places’.

The image clearly shows that the cells BioNTech were targeting were dendritic cells in the lymph nodes. Robert Kogon reported that “A passage from The Vaccine, the book that Türeci and her husband, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin, wrote with journalist Joe Miller, explains why BioNTech’s platform specifically targets the lymph nodes:

What Ugur learnt was that the location to which a vaccine delivers its ‘wanted poster’ really mattered. The reason for this, the couple’s team in Mainz later realised, was that not all dendritic cells … were created equal. The ones that resided in lymph nodes – of which the spleen is the largest – were particularly adept at capturing mRNA and making sure the instructions it carried were acted upon. These kidney-bean shaped organs, found under our armpits, in our groins, and at several other outposts in the body, are the information hubs of the immune system. (p. 98)

Indeed, Sahin and Türeci were so determined to get their mRNA into the lymph nodes that they had an earlier mRNA construct injected directly into the patient’s lymph nodes in the groin (p. 104).

Needless to say, such an approach was not likely to obtain wide acceptance as a vaccine! This is why the couple, as explained in their book, needed to package the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles, in order to ensure that mRNA administered by way of an intramuscular injection would, nonetheless, be widely distributed around the body and thus reach the lymph nodes.”

So we know from this information that BioNTech wanted the mRNA to travel around the body but perhaps they kept this a secret and everybody else thought that it really would ‘stay in the arm’.

Nope.

In October 2022, Dr. Pietr Cullis presented a lecture at the University of Manitoba for the Annual Gairdner Lecture – Science and Serendipity: Lipid Nanoparticles that Enable COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines.

Dr. Cullis is widely credited with inventing the Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system that ensures the mRNA doesn’t degrade before it reaches your cells. Without the LNPs, the mRNA would get destroyed long before it got anywhere near a cell and so is critical for the vaccines to ‘work’.

Cullis is also the founder of Acuitas Therapeutics who develop LNPs and whose technology is used in Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

In his lecture, he is asked if his LNP delivery system is able to target specific tissues or restrict which tissues it stays in. Dr. Cullis says “That’s going to be tricky. People have been trying to target these lipids, or any nanomedicine, without any success over 40 years of trying…I’ve worn out 5 graduate students on that project. The last one refused to go on unless I changed her project”.

They’ve known for over 40 years that the LNPs wouldn’t stay in your arm. In fact, they didn’t ever want them to. They wanted the ‘vaccine’ to travel all round your body so that some of it would find its way to your lymph nodes. There, the dendritic cells were more likely to translate the mRNA as intended.

But they kept this quiet from you because would you really go and get injected if you were told that this new technology would travel all round your body where it would be taken up by all types of cells, including spleen, liver, and ovary cells, which would then be instructed to produce a spike protein created in a lab somewhere, causing who knows what side effects because the trials were cancelled early because it just wasn’t fair that the placebo group hadn’t been given mRNA.

