What does the decimation of North American buffalo herds have in common with 15-minute cities?

It is January 2024. Amish farmers are still being raided, and Bill Gates is buying more US farmland for who only knows what purpose.

For nearly a year, The Tenpenny Report has been writing about how the Deep State is trying to starve us and then starve us some more. Food plant fires and avian bird flu are all cleverly disguised but all have one goal: control over the food supply.

However, the covid era is not the first time this has happened. Far from it. As the saying goes, history does repeat itself.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

The Buffalo Killers

In the 1800s, the US government definitely played a role in shaping the fate of Native Americans. How did they do it? The government allowed the decimation of the buffalo herds in the Great Plains. When the buffalo were gone, it was easier to force Native Americans onto reservations. Why? Because their primary food source was gone.

The US government allowed vast overhunting, so much so that the 30 to 60 million buffalo that once roamed the plains were reduced to only about 300 by 1899. It was a breath taking and staggering loss. Thankfully, US conservation groups established a bison reserve in Yellowstone National Park and since then, numbers have rebounded.

Source: Rath & Wright’s buffalo hide yard in 1878, showing 40,000 buffalo hides, Dodge City, Kansas – National Archive and Records Administration (NARA).

The Native Americans suffered a worse fate. US officials welcomed this devastating hunting as an end to their means. No buffalo meant no food and a way to force the natives to settle on reservations.

Deadly European diseases and wars with the white man certainly took a toll on Native American populations. The Civil War also made a dent, but the Indians were too resilient for the US government’s liking. The “scorched earth” Civil War generals like William Tecumseh Sherman and Philip Henry Sheridan came to be in charge of Indian engagement, their next assignment after the torching of Atlanta.

Long-standing Lies of the US Government

First, the Indians were promised that they could live freely on the Great Plains as long as the buffalo also freely roamed there. No Native American could fathom this not to be the case. Then, tens of millions of bison were slaughtered for sport rather than for food and clothing. There was a larger depopulation goal on the horizon. The end justified the means, right?

Completion of the Transcontinental Railroad gave easy access to large hunting parties. The buffalo were simply no match. A hunter once expressed remorse after shooting 30 bulls in one hunting trip, and US Army colonels told him to brush it off: “Kill every buffalo you can! Every buffalo dead is an Indian gone.”

An 1872 government report clearly stated that the decimation of the buffalo herds “must operate largely in favour of our efforts to confine the Indians to smaller areas, and compel them to abandon their nomadic customs, and establish themselves in permanent homes.”

When the bison were gone, the US told the Native Americans they had to move, per the previous agreement. They were pushed onto reservations with a promise that the government would provide food, clothing, and shelter. None of those promises were fulfilled. Sheridan said it best himself:

“We took away their country and their means of support, broke up their mode of living, their habits of life, introduced disease and decay among them. And it was for this they made war against us. Could anyone expect less?”

Shooting buffalo from the trains of the Kansas Pacific Railroad. Source: Library of Congress.

The promises of the reservation sound very much like the false allure of the 15-minute cities being offered to us by today’s global elites. Before considering this city concept to be an ideal utopia, be reminded that Native Americans still live in abject poverty today and are one of the most regulated populations on earth.

There are 55 million acres of land on Native American reservations, but only five per cent of that land is privately owned. The federal government owns and operates the rest under the guise of the Bureau of Indian Affairs ( BIA ), part of the US Department of Interior (DOI). The Native American poverty rate is nearly double that of the rest of the US, with many people living without electricity, plumbing, and other basic human needs. Alcoholism and violence against women are rampant. It is more than tragic. The BIA tells it differently, though: “We promote safe and quality living environments, strong communities, self-sufficiency and individual rights while enhancing the protection of the lives, prosperity, and well-being of American Indians and Alaska Natives.” Have any of the appointed bureaucrats at the BIA ever visited or spent any time on a reservation they are supposed to oversee?

What the US government has done to Native Americans is both genocide and democide; the systematic destruction of peoples based on ethnicity, religion, nationality, or race BY the government. These great cultures were made submissive and forced to bow to the strong arm of the US government, surrendering to the reservation system.

Covert, Not Overt, Moves

Facebook censors went to work oppressing this person’s social posts when I dared to compare the buffalo killers with today’s efforts to control our food supply. The posts were deemed misinformation and censored because the “fact-checkers” said there is no proof today that our US government is actively trying to limit our food supply. See what they are doing? It’s not overt, just as the buffalo slaughter wasn’t overt. The US government didn’t actively kill the buffalo themselves – that’s accurate. It was passive: the US government stood by while white hunters over-hunted the buffalo and decimated their populations.

Here’s a question from a 2012 NPR article:

Yes, we evolved to eat meat, but how much is too much? Fast forward 10 years, and there’s an article asking why humans eat meat at all. There are many articles discussing America’s obsession with meat. I even found one that enumerated the 10 reasons why we shouldn’t eat meat, one being the meat sweats . We Evolved to Eat Meat, But How Much Is Too Much? NPR, 25 June 2012

It wasn’t enough to make meat-eating Americans feel bad about liking a good burger or steak. Soon, the meat crisis went global. They claim that reducing meat consumption can increase global food security. Bottom line: they are tying eating meat to the root cause of all our problems: climate change. Not only are you going to get fat eating so much meat, you’re going to burn the planet to a crisp while you’re becoming portly. But these meatless rules only apply to people, not the governments.

Just like the rules only applied to the Native Americans.

At the COP28 World Climate Conference, King Charles asked for $5 trillion a year to fight climate change. At the same time, the UN scorned Americans for eating too much meat, the elite took a lunch break after a morning of telling the rest of us what to do.

What was on the menu? Avocados and alfalfa sprouts for sustainability? Nope. Meat, and lots of it: “juicy beef,” “slabs of succulent meat,” smoked wagyu burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, and “melt-in-your-mouth BBQ,” including African street BBQ. UN climate summit serving gourmet burgers, BBQ as it calls for Americans to stop eating meat , Fox News, 12 August 2023

False promises made by governments have been repeated time and time again. King Charles and the Davos gang are taking steps to manage our “boiling planet” at the same time, stuffing their faces with sausages. Similar to scolding us about reducing our carbon footprint while flying carbon-footprint-heavy private jets to get to the WEF meetings anywhere on the globe.

History repeats itself.

The false allure of the 15-minute cities is the same as the false allure of the reservations. And remember, it all starts with controlling the food supply.

About the Author

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is an American osteopathic medical doctor, board-certified in osteopathic medicine, with a proficiency certification in Integrative Medicine. She has invested over 21 years and far more than 40,000 hours researching, documenting, and exposing problems associated with vaccines. She is a frequent speaker at national and international conferences and a regular guest on radio shows, podcasts and on TV

Dr. Tenpenny is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Centre in Cleveland, Ohio. She regularly publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Dr. Tenpenny’s Eye on the Evidence’.

The article above was originally posted on ‘The Tenpenny Files’ website by Fed Up Texas Chick. Previously known as Vaxxter.com, The Tenpenny Files is a sister site toDrTenpenny.com where posts are written by a variety of guest authors. Fed Up Texas Chick is a regular contributor.

Featured image: The Yellowstone bison herd was estimated at 5,500 in August 2016 and included two sub-populations: the northern (3,152 to 4,042 animals) and central (1,451 to 1,639 animals) herds (left). Source: Ozark Bisons. A ‘media is a virus’ protest in London, February 2023 (right). Source: The Conversation.