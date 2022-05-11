Australian Children Are Dying Post-Covid Injection

During a 17-day period in March 2022: 2 boys aged 6 and 7; and, a 9-year-old girl died after being injected with Pfizer’s “vaccine” – and there are many more victims. Up to 10 April the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA) received around 1,200 adverse reaction reports to Covid injections in children aged 5-11.

The first sentence on the TGA’s website for Covid-19 vaccines safety information states: “We will rigorously assess any Covid-19 vaccine for safety, quality and effectiveness before it can be supplied in Australia.”

And another TGA page ‘Covid-19 vaccine safety monitoring and reporting’ begins: “The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is responsible for monitoring the safety of all vaccines approved for use in Australia. We closely assess safety data prior to approval, and continue to monitor the safety of vaccines after they are registered in Australia so that we can detect and respond to any safety concerns. This is known as ‘pharmacovigilance’.”

After reading this article do you believe the TGA is living up to its responsibilities?

You can access the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration: Covid-19 vaccine weekly safety reports HERE. And you can search the Database of Adverse Event Notifications HERE.

The latest summary of adverse events was published by the TGA on 5 May 2022. It shows that 124,669 adverse events post-Covid injection have been reported – a rate of 2.2 per 1,000 doses. Regarding Pfizer injections given to children the TGA states:

“To 1 May 2022, we have received about 4,112 reports … in 12-17-year-olds. The most commonly reported reactions are chest pain, headache, dizziness, nausea and fever … we have received about 1,311 reports from … Comirnaty (Pfizer) doses administered in [5 to 11-year-olds]. The most common reactions reported included chest pain, vomiting, fever, headache and abdominal pain.

“ATAGI [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] advises that people who develop myocarditis attributed to their first vaccine dose should defer further doses of an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and discuss this with their treating doctor.”

As of 27 April 2022, the latest information publicly available on the Database of Adverse Events Notification (“DAEN”), there had been 839 reports where death was the outcome post-injection.

DAEN as of 27 April 2022 Comirnaty (Pfizer) Type not specified (TNS) Vaxzevera (AstraZeneca) Nuvaxovid (Novavax) Spikevax (Moderna) Total Number of reports (cases) 71,969 538 46,533 615 5,787 125,442 Number of cases with a single suspected medicine 70,404 507 45,586 597 5,614 122,708 Number of cases where death was a reported outcome 337 25 461 0 16 839 Source: Database of Adverse Event Notifications – Medicines, Search

Searches on DAEN’s published database are cumbersome as their site does not provide for filters, or a combination of filters, by age or “where death was reported as the outcome.” The site does not allow for the download of data and, currently, its “PDF generation of search results has temporarily been disabled.”

DAEN Medicines PDF Generation, retrieved 11 May 2022

It is therefore incumbent on the researcher to scroll, line by line, one Covid “vaccine” manufacturer at a time, through many thousands of records to find, and then manually collate, records that fit both criteria: age and where death was the outcome. However, an Exposé reader posted the following extracts from the database as a comment below one of our articles. The information relates to DAEN as of 14 April 2022 and relates to Pfizer’s Covid injection only.

By An Exposé Reader

[Please note we have not verified the information in our reader’s comment but feel we have provided sufficient links above to where the information can be found for you to search DAEN’s database and verify for yourself. For the sake of your children we urge you to do so.]

We are carefully monitoring and reviewing reports of:

• myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA vaccines, particularly in younger age groups

• thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) following Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca). The TGA is also closely monitoring adverse event reports in 5-11-year-olds. To 10 April 2022, we have received about 1,200 reports … in this age group. The most common reactions reported included chest pain, vomiting, fever, headache and shortness of breath. We have received 25 reports of suspected myocarditis and/or pericarditis in this age group. Following review of information in the reports, one was likely to represent myocarditis in a 9-year-old boy. Another 5 reports were likely to represent pericarditis when assessed against internationally accepted criteria for this condition. There have been no deaths in children, adolescents or younger adults determined to be linked to Covid-19 vaccination. TGA: COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report – 14-04-2022

Included below is a selection of reports received by the TGA in children 5-11 in data for the last 9 days. The data on the (“DAEN”) is two weeks behind.

It is important to note that between 24 March and 2 April the TGA also added 180 reports to the DAEN after having had a Pfizer injection that did not include the age of the victim. This list could, potentially, be a lot worse if the TGA were better at passive post-market safety surveillance.

All of the case reports below were reported post-Pfizer Covid injection. Again, this is just a sampling of suspected adverse reaction reports received by the TGA in children aged 5-11 in a 9-day period.