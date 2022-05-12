What could be causing the mysterious rise in deadly Hepatitis cases among Children?

A mysterious, deadly hepatitis of unknown origin is now affecting children all around the world. Public Health authorities have ruled out the common viruses that usually cause the condition, and dozens of children have required urgent liver transplants, whilst several others have sadly died.

The question on everyone’s lips though is ‘what on earth is causing this deadly outbreak of liver inflammation among children?’

Authorities such as the UK Health Security Agency have been quick to disregard the Covid-19 injections. At first, they claimed none of the children had been vaccinated, before quickly revising that claim to “not all of the children have been vaccinated”.

But there exists a huge amount of evidence that suggests the Covid-19 injections should not be so quickly disregarded as the root cause of this mysterious and deadly hepatitis affecting children.

Evidence that Public Health authorities would be extremely wise to ponder instead of wasting their time trying to link this hepatitis outbreak to Covid-19 even though less than 20% of the affected children have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

Hepatitis is a condition that affects the liver and may occur for a number of reasons. Typical symptoms include but are not limited to dark urine, itchy skin, yellowing of the eyes and skin, and a high temperature.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

The hepatitis infections had been confirmed to have hit children in at least twelve different countries, with the majority of those cases spiking in the UK.

According to the UKHSA’s second ‘Technical Briefing’, as of 3 May 2022, there have been 163 cases of the mysterious hepatitis identified in children aged under 16 years old in the UK since 1 January 2022.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) claims in their 2nd technical briefing on the matter that ‘the following hypotheses are all being actively tested by the investigations in process’-

A normal adenovirus infection.

A novel variant adenovirus.

A post-infectious SARS-CoV-2 syndrome.

A drug, toxin or environmental exposure.

A novel pathogen either acting alone or as a coinfection.

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Adenovirus is currently the most common virus detected in all tested children who have developed acute hepatitis, leading authorities to believe adenovirus is the most likely cause. However, the UKHSA claims adenovirus was only detected in 72% of the 126 children tested, so it doesn’t explain the other 28%.

SARS-CoV-2 has only been detected in 24 cases of 132 children tested (18%). So why the UKHSA is even bothering to go down the avenue of blaming Covid-19 beggar’s belief.

On the 21st April, the UKHSA claimed definitively that “There is no link to the Covid-19 vaccine. None of the confirmed cases in the UK is known to have been vaccinated”.

But then in their next update on Monday 25th April, the UKHSA changed their wording to – “There is no link to the Covid-19 vaccine. None of the currently confirmed cases in under 10 year olds in the UK is known to have been vaccinated.”

Before then changing their wording again in their 6th May update to – “There is no evidence of any link to the Covid-19 vaccine. The majority of cases are under 5 years old, and are too young to have received the vaccine.”

So in the space of two weeks, the UKHSA have gone from claiming that there is absolutely no link to the Covid-19 injections because none of the children have been vaccinated, to claiming there is no evidence of any link to the Covid-19 injection and only the children under the age of 5 have not been vaccinated.

But if the UKHSA and Public Health bodies around the world applied the same enthusiasm to exploring the possibility the Covid-19 injections might be to blame, as they have trying to prove the cases of mysterious hepatitis are linked to the Covid-19 virus (despite only 18% of children suffering hepatitis in the UK testing positive for SARS-CoV-2), then they would actually find that there is a wealth of evidence to suggest the root cause of this new and emerging problem is in fact the Covid-19 vaccines.

Is Covid-19 Vaccination directly to blame?

If we are to believe the claims made by Public Health authorities that not all of the children suffering this mysterious hepatitis have received one of the Covid-19 vaccines then obviously the entire blame cannot lie with actually being given a Covid-19 injection.

However, because some of the children suffering this deadly hepatitis have been vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s important to look at any evidence that suggests or confirms the Covid-19 injections are capable of causing hepatitis; and it turns out there is plenty of it.

First of all, Pfizer’s own study confirms the mRNA jab accumulates in the liver causing hepatitis.

Pfizer’s Biodistribution Study

It was assumed that the Covid-19 vaccine’s spike protein would remain at the injection site and last up to several weeks like other proteins produced in the body. But Pfizer’s study shows this is not the case and spike proteins circulate in the body following mRNA Covid-19 vaccination, and the highest concentration ends up in the liver.

“The greatest mean concentration outside the injection site was observed in the liver, with values of 27.916 μg equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 21.5 % dose) in males and 30.411 μg equiv lipid/g (equivalent to 18.4 % dose) in females”

The Japanese regulatory agency’s bio-distribution study of the Pfizer vaccine on female rats shows that the contents of the Covid-19 injection travel from the injection site, through the bloodstream, and end up in various organs such as the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries for at least 48 hours after injection.

In animals that received the BNT162b2 injection, reversible hepatic effects were observed, including an enlarged liver, vacuolation, increased gamma-glutamyl transferase (γGT) levels, and increased levels of aspartate transaminase (AST) and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) [source].

According to the researchers’ transient hepatic effects induced by LNP delivery systems have been reported previously [sources 1,2,3,4]

This early study was the foundation on which Aldén, et al from the Department of Clinical Sciences, Lund University, examined the effect of BNT162b2 on a human liver cell line in vitro. They published their paper in Current Issues of Molecular Biology.

Aldén et al Study

The authors of the paper found that when the mRNA Pfizer vaccine enters the human liver cells, it triggers the cell’s DNA which is inside the nucleus, to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.

The mRNA then leaves the nucleus and enters the cell’s cytoplasm, where it translates into LINE-1 protein. A segment of the protein called the open reading frame-1, or ORF-1, then goes back into the nucleus, where it attaches to the vaccine’s mRNA and reverse transcribes into spike DNA.

Through conducting the study they also found spike proteins expressed on the surface of the liver cells that researchers say may be targeted by the immune system and possibly cause autoimmune hepatitis, as “there [have] been case reports on individuals who developed autoimmune hepatitis after BNT162b2 vaccination.”

The authors were referring to the first reported case of a healthy 35-year-old female who developed autoimmune hepatitis a week after her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Bril et al Study

This led to a study being conducted in which the authors concluded there is a possibility that “spike-directed antibodies induced by vaccination may also trigger autoimmune conditions in predisposed individuals”.

The researchers Bril et al (2021) found that “severe cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are characterised by an auto-inflammatory dysregulation that contributes to tissue damage,” which the virus’s spike protein appears to be responsible for. They also reported that histology revealed the presence of eosinophils, which are more commonly seen with drug or toxin-induced liver injury, although can also be found in cases of autoimmune hepatitis.

Then in what is either a crazy coincidence or perfect timing, a new study was published just days after the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children.

Study: SARS-CoV-2 vaccination can elicit a CD8 T-cell dominant hepatitis

A new study, published 21st April 2022, has concluded that Covid-19 vaccination can elicit a CD8 T-cell dominant hepatitis. The abstract of the new study reads as follows –

“Autoimmune hepatitis episodes have been described following SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination but their pathophysiology remains unclear. Here, we report the case of a 52-year-old male, presenting with bimodal episodes of acute hepatitis, each occurring 2-3 weeks after BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination and sought to identify the underlying immune correlates.”

The results were as follows –

“Analysis of the hepatic tissue revealed an immune infiltrate quantitatively dominated by activated cytotoxic CD8 T cells with panlobular distribution. An enrichment of CD4 T cells, B cells, plasma cells and myeloid cells was also observed compared to controls. The intrahepatic infiltrate showed enrichment for CD8 T cells with SARS-CoV-2-specificity compared to the peripheral blood. Notably, hepatitis severity correlated longitudinally with an activated cytotoxic phenotype of peripheral SARS-CoV-2-specific, but not EBV-specific CD8+ T cells or vaccine-induced immunoglobulins.”

In Layman’s terms, what the scientists discovered is that liver inflammation (hepatitis) can occur in some individuals after vaccination and shares some typical features with autoimmune liver disease.

So while not all of the children who have developed this mysterious new hepatitis have been directly vaccinated against Covid-19, for those children that have, the science shows it’s perfectly possible that the Covid-19 injection is to blame.

But what about the children who haven’t been directly vaccinated?

Is Breastfeeding by Covid-19 Vaccinated Mothers to blame?

The UKHSA claims a lot of the cases identified in England are among children under the age of 5. While the World Health Organisation claims in their global alert that cases are among children aged 1 month to 16 years old.

So with that in mind, is it possible that infants being stuck down with this mysterious hepatitis is a result of being breastfed by Covid-19 vaccinated mothers? There have been wild accusations flying round social media that this may be case, but not a single shred of evidence has been given to support the claim, so let’s take a look at the evidence.

In April 2021, a five-month-old baby tragically died after becoming seriously ill within hours of his mother receiving a dose of the experimental Pfizer / BioNTech Covid vaccine. The incident was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Recording System (VAERS) by the clinician who had attempted to save the life of the baby just a couple of weeks earlier.

The report (which can be found here using VAERS ID – 1166062) details that the mother of the baby received a second dose of the Pfizer jab on the 17th March 2021, whilst at work. But the next day her five-month-old breast-fed infant developed a rash and was inconsolable. The baby refused to eat and developed a fever.

The Doctor who made the report describes how the mother brought the extremely ill child to the local Emergency Room where assessments were carried out. It was discovered the baby had elevated liver enzymes. The infant remained in hospital for treatment but tragically declined and passed away just two days later on the 20th March 2021.

Click to enlarge

Source

The infant had no known allergies, birth defects, disabilities or pre-existing conditions, and was not exposed to anything other than the Pfizer vaccine via his mother’s breast milk.

Here are the original official guidelines on administration of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine published by Governments around the world –

‘Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

6

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

The above is taken from the UK Governments’ version of the guidelines published early December 2020. But by January 1st 2021 they had revised those guidelines to read as follows –

‘It is unknown whether the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk.’

They removed the statement that the vaccine should not be used during breastfeeding despite zero evidence to prove it was safe to do this.

Based on the death of an infant who was breastfed by their vaccinated mother that was reported to VAERS by a clinician it is obvious that the Covid-19 injection is excreted in human milk. This should have also been obvious by the Biodistribution study conducted in Japan on behalf of Pfizer that found the contents of the Covid-19 injection spread to all parts of the body for at least 48 hours after being injected.

The fact other studies prove the Pfizer jab can cause hepatitis, alongside the fact the five-month-old infant had elevated liver enzymes, strongly suggests it is absolutely possible that breastfeeding by vaccinated mothers could have some role to play in the emergence of this acute hepatitis affecting children.

But this still wouldn’t explain how children who are not being breastfed and who have not been directly vaccinated would be developing this deadly liver inflammation.

Confidential Pfizer documents alongside a recently published study, however, would.

Is Covid-19 ‘Vaccine Shedding’ to blame?

A new study, titled ‘Evidence for Aerosol Transfer of SARS-CoV2-specific Humoral Immunity’, published 1st May 2022, was conducted by the following scientists for the University of Colorado –

Ross M. Kedl, Elena Hsieh,

Thomas E. Morrison,

Gabriela Samayoa-Reyes,

Siobhan Flaherty,

Conner L. Jackson,

Rosemary Rochford.

The abstract of the study reads as follows –

Despite the obvious knowledge that infectious particles can be shared through respiration, whether other constituents of the nasal/oral fluids can be passed between hosts has surprisingly never even been postulated, let alone investigated. The circumstances of the present pandemic facilitated a unique opportunity to fully examine this provocative idea. The data we show provides evidence for a new mechanism by which herd immunity may be manifested, the aerosol transfer of antibodies between immune and non-immune hosts.

And here are the study authors main findings –

The extended mandates for mask wearing in both social and work environments provided a unique opportunity to evaluate the possibility of aerosolized antibody expiration from vaccinated individuals. Utilizing a flow cytometry-based Multiplex Microsphere Immunoassay (MMIA) to detect SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies (Fig 1A and B) 4,5 and a method previously used to elute antibody from rehydrated dried blood spots (DBS), we identified anti-SARS-CoV-2 specific antibodies eluted from surgical face masks worn by vaccinated lab members donated at the end of one workday. Consistent with the results reported by others, we identified both IgG and IgA in saliva from vaccinated individuals (Fig 1C and D). It was therefore not surprising to detect both IgG and IgA following elution of antibody from face masks (Fig 1C and D). Given these observations, we hypothesized that droplet/aerosolized antibody transfer might occur between individuals, much like droplet/aerosolized virus particles can be exchanged by the same route.

This means Covid-19 vaccine shedding is perfectly possible when we also take into account the Biodistribution study performed on behalf of Pfizer in Japan. Because the study also found that the Covid-19 injection accumulates on the skin and salivary glands.

This should however come as no surprise because Pfizer admitted as much in their ‘A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS’ document.

The document contains a whole section covering the possibility of ‘mRNA vaccine shedding’ in which it is possible for those who have been in close proximity of someone who has had the Pfizer mRNA jab to suffer an adverse reaction.

In section 8.3.5 of the document it describes how exposure during pregnancy or breastfeeding to the Pfizer mRNA jab during the trials should be reported to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of investigator awareness.

Pfizer confirms that exposure during pregnancy can occur if a female is found to be pregnant and is environmentally exposed to the vaccine during pregnancy.

The document states that environmental exposure during pregnancy can occur if a female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having being exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.

Or if a male family member of healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

In Layman’s terms Pfizer are admitting in this document that it is possible to expose another human being to the mRNA Covid vaccine just by breathing the same air or touching the skin of the person who has been vaccinated.

Couple this with the other studies proving the Pfizer vaccine can cause hepatitis and we may have just found the cause of this mysterious hepatitis affecting children around the world. Direct Covid-19 vaccination, being breast-fed by vaccinated mothers, and skin to skin contact or breathing the same air as someone who has been vaccinated.

However, whilst it would appear the Pfizer Covid-19 injection is a possible culprit, we could actually be looking in entirely the wrong direction. Covid-19 injections may still be to blame, but not the mRNA injections. Instead the viral vector AstraZeneca and Janssen Covid-19 injections could be to blame, and it’s possible Public Health bodies and Medicine Regulators already know this.

Are the Viral Vector Covid-19 Injections to blame?

The current publicised, but not watertight theory being promoted by Public Health bodies such as the UKHSA, is that this mysterious hepatitis is due to an adenovirus.

Adenovirus remains the most frequently detected potential pathogen. Amongst 163 UK cases, 126 have been tested for adenovirus of which 91 had adenovirus detected (72%). And the adenovirus theory is certainly interesting when you consider what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on the 5th May 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the authorised use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorised or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The FDA claims this is due to conducting an updated analysis and finding that the risk of thrombosis following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, warrants limiting the authorized use of the vaccine.

But they already knew about the dangers of blood clots months ago and had added them to the Johnson & Johnson safety fact sheet. So why the sudden change of heart now?

The mystery hepatitis cases have recently been recorded in 14 states across America. Doctors in Ohio have reported 7 cases in children as young as 18 months, and North Dakota confirmed their first case on 5th May. As of the same date, six children have required a liver transplant and one has died.

Could the actual reason for essentially banning the use of the Janssen vaccine instead have something to do with medicine regulators’ fears that the accentuated adenovirus it contains has gone rogue?

The science shows it’s perfectly possible.

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca Covid-19 injections are viral vector gene therapies. Both allegedly work by doing the following –

First, the DNA instructions to create the SARS-CoV-2 antigen (spike protein; not the full SARS-CoV-2 virus) are inserted into a modified virus (adenovirus).

Then after the “vaccine” is injected into an individual, the viral vector delivers the spike protein DNA instructions to cells resulting in large amounts of the spike protein antigen.

The resulting immune response to SARS-CoV-2 allegedly helps mimic what occurs during natural infection and results in a cellular immune response.

The UK was the first country to roll-out the adenovirus based AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection en masse in January 2021, and it was also the first country to report an unusual increase in hepatitis cases of unknown cause among children. Just a coincidence?

The theory behind the AstraZeneca or Janssen adenovirus going rogue is that the virus contained in the vaccine has combined with the E1 gene from another circulating adenovirus, of which there are many. The result is a replicating ChAdOx1 virus. (A wealth of scientific information and reasoning on the theory can be found here. Source)

Because most people have been exposed to Adenoviruses throughout their lives they will be immune. But young children who have been forced to stay at home for the past two years are now being hit with a dangerous adenovirus on first exposure.

But don’t take our word for it, take the word of this scientific study instead –

And this study found in the British Medical Journal –

What could be causing the mysterious rise in deadly Hepatitis cases among Children?

The science shows that it’s possible the Pfizer Covid-19 injection could be to blame through direct vaccination, breastfeeding and shedding. It doesn’t necessarily mean it is, but the evidence shows the authorities should be putting their resources into definitively ruling it out.

But if they do hit a dead-end there then they should most definitely turn to the viral-vector Covid-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen). Especially if their leading theory is that adenovirus has a role to play in causing this mysterious hepatitis.

It’s also plausible that there isn’t necessarily one significant cause, but instead, a number of causes, meaning all Covid-19 injections could be to blame.

Either way the bold claim made by the UK Health Security Agency that “There is no link to the Covid-19 vaccine”, whilst continuing to go down the road of trying to blame Covid-19 when just 18% of affected children have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 is frankly both insulting and frightening.