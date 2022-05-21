Latest CDC data confirms Fully Vaccinated 5 to 11-year-olds have a higher Covid-19 infection rate than their Unvaccinated Peers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has revealed that fully vaccinated 5 to 11-year-old children have been more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated children of the same age since early February 2022, and the gap between the two groups is widening by the week.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hosts an online Covid-19 data-tracker dashboard, with one of the interactive tables showing the rates of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status.

The following shows the data on case rates per 100,000 population among 5 to 11-year-old children by vaccination status according to the CDC –

Initially, case rates were higher among unvaccinated children, but since the week ending 12th Feb 2021, the tables have turned.

By the week ending 12th Feb, the case rate among unvaccinated children was 243.01 per 100,000. Whilst it equated to 243.34 among vaccinated children, just ever so slightly higher.

But since then the gap has widened significantly up to 23rd April 2022 –

By the week ending 23rd April, the case rate among unvaccinated children equated to 49.78 cases per 100,000. Whilst the case rate among fully vaccinated children equated to 76.57 per 100,000.

This means the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have a negative real-world effectiveness among 5 to 11-year-old children, and we can use Pfizer’s efficacy formula to calculate it.

Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula is as follows –

Unvaccinated Case Rate – Vaccinated Case Rate / Unvaccinated Case Rate x 100 = Vaccine Effectivness.

Therefore, based on the CDC data, as of 23rd April 2022, the Covid-19 injections were proving to have an average real-world effectiveness of minus-54% among 5 to 11-year-old children across the United States.

But further state-level data actually shows the situation is much worse for some children.

The Wisconsin Department of Health and Services also hosts its own dashboard on state-wide Covid-19 data, and they too reveal the case rate is higher among fully vaccinated 5 to 11-year-old children. But it’s much higher than the countrywide rate calculated by the CDC.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Services, as of 14th April 2022, the case rate among unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 equated to 134.7 per 100,000. But the case rate among fully vaccinated children equated to 326 per 100,000.

This means the Covid-19 injections are proving to have a negative effectiveness of minus–142% among 5 to 11-year-old children across the state of Wisconsin.

Children have always been at extremely low risk of suffering severe disease if infected with Covid-19, but it looks like the FDA and CDC have now lowered those odds for vaccinated children aged 5 to 11.