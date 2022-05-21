Monkeypox: Scenarios, Germ Games and Vaccines

It appears that western governments and media are running with what Bill Gates foreshadowed as ‘the next pandemic’. This latest ‘zoonotic’ sensation appears to be the obscure and exotic monkeypox virus, which has already grabbed the headlines, as members of the embryonic global government confab, the G7, are already throwing hundreds of millions in public money at Big Pharma supposedly to ‘stop the spread.’ Déjà vu, anyone?

In the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that he is stocking up on smallpox vaccines to help guard against the impending scourge of monkeypox and the US government has ordered millions of doses of a vaccine that protects against monkeypox. Additionally, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) is going to convene an emergency meeting this week on how to ‘stop the spread.’

March 2021 Monkeypox Simulation

In March 2021, the Nuclear Threat Initiative (“NTI”) partnered with the Munich Security Conference to simulate “a deadly, global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox virus that emerged in the fictional nation of Brinia and spread globally over 18 months.”

“Later in the exercise, the scenario reveals that the initial outbreak was caused by a terrorist attack using a pathogen engineered in a laboratory with inadequate biosafety and biosecurity provisions and weak oversight. The exercise scenario concludes with more than three billion cases and 270 million fatalities globally.”

The scenario begins with an “attack” on 5 June 2022: a monkeypox outbreak with 1,421 cases and four deaths.

“Because monkeypox is not naturally found in Brinia, local and international experts consider this outbreak to be unusual. The Brinian government welcomes international outbreak investigations and requests medical support from the WHO. Genome sequencing of monkeypox patient samples reveals that the strain in Brinia contains mutations that make it resistant to existing vaccines.”

By 10 January 2023, 83 countries are affected with 1,3 million deaths and it is revealed that the monkeypox has been engineered to be vaccine-resistant.

“With no known effective therapies or vaccines, countries have had to rely principally on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

“Highlighting significantly different national outcomes in managing the pandemic, some governments, including the fictional Republic of Dranma, promptly adopted aggressive measures to slow virus transmission by shutting down mass gatherings, imposing social-distancing measures, and implementing mask mandates. These countries have also established large-scale testing and contact-tracing operations and scaled-up their health care systems to support anticipated growing case numbers.

“By contrast, the scenario depicts another group of countries, including fictional Cardus, that have prioritised keeping their economies open, undertaking little-to-no NPIs, and downplaying the virus and its potential impacts. These countries have experienced much worse outcomes in terms of illness and mortality than those that responded early and energetically.

“Dranma experienced far fewer cases and fatalities than Cardus.”

A copy of the scenario paper is attached below or you can find it by following this LINK.

Bill Gates’ Germ Games

At the beginning of November 2021 Bill Gates, and UK Member of Parliament Jeremy Hunt discussed the potential of future pandemics. In a wide-ranging discussion Gates called for a new international Pandemic Task Force, with a budget of about $1 billion per year. “It’ll take probably about a billion a year for a pandemic Task Force at the WHO level, which is doing the surveillance and actually doing what I call ‘germ games’ where you practice,” Gates said.

According to Gates, governments must invest billions in research and development to prepare for future pandemics and smallpox terror strikes.

“You say, OK, what if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to 10 airports? You know, how would the world respond to that? There are naturally-caused epidemics and bioterrorism-caused epidemics that could even be way worse than what we experienced today,” he said.

Smallpox Vaccines for Monkeypox

Based on Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) vaccine advisory committee meetings in early November 2021, the US was focused on the threat of smallpox, Precision Vaccinations wrote. On 3 November 2021, following an introduction by Pablo Sanchez, Chair of the Orthopoxvirus workgroup, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices reviewed the two presentations focused on the smallpox vaccine Jynneos.

A few days ago, Precision Vaccinations reported that US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) exercised the first options under an existing contract to supply a freeze-dried version of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine.

And as a result of the rising number of cases, UK ministers have ordered more stocks of the smallpox vaccine. Yesterday Daily Mail reported that Britain stocking up on thousands of monkeypox vaccines and treatments amid fears the current spate of cases is only the tip of the iceberg. The Government has 5,000 doses of the vaccine currently as part of a national stockpile, but has ordered a further 20,000, The Telegraph reported.

Cases have also been announced in the US, Spain and Portugal, making it the most widespread monkeypox outbreak to date. Canada also has suspected cases.

The WHO is convening a group of leading experts in an emergency meeting to discuss the ongoing outbreak, The Telegraph understood. One potential course of action to be raised will be whether vaccination with the smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic, known as Jynneos in the US and Imvanex in the UK.

To protect people from monkeypox, the Jynneos vaccine was approved by the U.S. FDA in 2019. Jynneos, also known as Imvamune or Imvanex, was also approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2013 and is indicated for preventing smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults.

Imvanex was approved in 2013 in the UK to treat smallpox, but studies have since shown it is 85 per cent effective at preventing monkeypox. It is not approved for monkeypox in the UK but health professionals can use it ‘off-label’.

Monkeypox? Why Would It Now Behave So Differently?

According to the American news site Vox, the latest clusters of monkeypox cases are different from previous clusters in a few ways. For starters, the current cluster involves many infections happening concurrently beyond the African countries where the disease circulates in wild animals.

What’s also unusual about the latest cases, Vox wrote, is that many of them so far have occurred among men who have sex with men – monkeypox transmission has not previously been associated with sexual preference or intimate contact. Many of the cases are presenting with clusters of pimple-like spots in the genital area — an uncommon area for the monkeypox rash to start.

Why would it now behave so differently? Could it be that the Covid injections have damaged our immune systems so that latent and other infections emerge?

Dr. Paul Alexander thinks so, “it’s early days but we have to keep an eye on this,” he wrote. Additionally, as Dr. Alexander has always argued, lockdowns and masks have damaged immune systems. Dr. Alexander continued:

“All things possible with this and it is early and information is being gathered yet officials are unified in ‘no cause for concern’. It is not easily transmitted so something is not adding up here and CDC is on the case, so now I am very worried. This is very unusual and rare that cases (few as they may be) would be emerging this way and the question is why? More information is needed but do not count on the media and nutball talking heads to wait, learn, understand, and then talk the drivel they talk. No, it’s hype and hysteria.

“What we do know however is that the Covid vaccine is subverting, outcompeting the natural innate antibodies for the antigen / spike. So, we may be looking at devastation by the vaccine themselves where immune systems are being compromised, especially for our children. For prior infections, our immune systems would tamp down and keep at bay but with the covid vaccine, they can and are emerging. We did this with these ineffective and dangerous Covid vaccines.

“This is a situation where our innate [antibodies (“Abs”)] are outcompeted and cannot bind / eliminate / neutralise the Covid virus and as such loses its functional capacity to eliminate/sterilise the virus, while the mRNA induced vaccinal Abs are worthless as non-neutralising themselves. Damaged innate especially with research showing that the vaccine may be subverting the Nucleocapsid protein Abs (N Abs, see Follmann et al.) response, leaves one susceptible to covid, a range of viruses, and cancers. Ryan Cole has discussed and warned against this repeatedly. I have also. Again, I warn, that the mRNA vaccines are ineffective and dangerous.

“The key finding in the Follmann et al.’s study was that those who got the vaccine were substantially less likely to generate anti-nucleocapsid Abs (the more stable conserved protein in the virus’s core; along with other proteins such as the membrane protein, envelop protein etc.) (40% vaccine versus 93% non-vaccine).”

Do not uncouple the link between the monkeypox that has emerged, albeit a small number of cases so far, to the Covid injections; the evidence is bullet proof clear that the “vaccines” subvert immune response.

It may well be that we are seeing the tip of the iceberg where the Covid injections have rendered immune responses damaged and we are now susceptible to a range of prior benign pathogens or pathogens that our immune systems would have vanquished, Dr. Alexander wrote.

“The Covid vaccine flattens the immune response for 2 weeks post shot and you are susceptible to Covid and many viruses / pathogens; it damages innate and acquired-adaptive immunity; SUSCEPTIBLE.”

Experts are saying the smallpox vaccine is 85% effective in monkey pox; this is NOT good news, as millions / billions are now immunocompromised from Covid injections. Additionally, the smallpox vaccine has the potential to re-introduce smallpox.

Smallpox vaccine to prevent monkeypox could cause global smallpox (variola) epidemics; “I warn, do not be that stupid, understand you have damaged the immune systems of m(b)illions with Covid vaccines,” Dr. Alexander warned.

