WHO’s Tedros Has Overruled His Panel of Experts and Declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – Why?

In a move that is sure to trigger widespread discussion concerning the independence, objectivity and wisdom of granting authority to the WHO to manage global infectious diseases responses, the monkeypox outbreak has been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”) by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”).

The declaration was made unilaterally, in direct contradiction to independent review panel advice, by WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Tedros made the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of the WHO’s emergency committee on the monkeypox outbreak, and in so doing overruled his own review panel, who had voted 9 against, and 6 for declaring the PHEIC.

Please note: The majority of the text that follows has been extracted from the article 'Monkeypox or Moneypox?' by Dr. Robert Malone, 23 July 2022, to which we have added a video by Dr. Vincent Carroll and additional text relating to the UK in the final section regarding the risk to children.

Tedros asserted that this committee of experts (who met on Thursday) was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible. Any objective outside observer would conclude that the committee failed to endorse moving to a PHEIC.

Though the committee does not formally vote, a survey of the members revealed that 9 thought a PHEIC should not be declared and 6 supported a declaration. “Nine and six is very, very close,” Tedros said in a news conference called to announce the decision. “Since the role of the committee is to advise, I then had to act as a tie-breaker.”

Tedros made the declaration despite a lack of consensus among members of the WHO’s emergency committee on the monkeypox outbreak. It’s the first time a leader of a UN health agency has made such a decision unilaterally.

The meeting was the second time the emergency committee convened. The first was a meeting on June 23 when it decided the outbreak had not met that threshold. When the 23 June meeting was held, the committee resolved by consensus to advise the WHO Director-General that at this stage the outbreak should be determined to not constitute a PHEIC. An official United Nations article summarising this can be found HERE. When the group met in June, the breakdown was 11 against and 3 for.

Has Tedros Been Influenced by Special Interest Advocacy Groups?

It is not clear what has changed in the intervening four weeks to justify the change in Tedros’ position, although comments from internet pundits raise concerns that his unilateral action was taken in response to pressure from special interest advocacy groups.

The WHO defines a PHEIC as “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response.”

Dr. Jimmy Whitworth, a professor of international public health at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said:

“It is a tricky decision for the committee, in some senses, it meets the definition — it is an unprecedented outbreak widespread in many countries and would benefit from increased international coordination. “On the other hand, it seems to be an infection for which we have the necessary tools for control; most cases are mild and the mortality rate is extremely low” Monkeypox: WHO declares outbreak a global public health emergency, DW, 23 July 2022

Tedros’ statements clearly demonstrate that he unilaterally substituted his own opinions for those of the convened panel, raising questions about his objectivity, commitment to process and protocol, and whether he has been unduly influenced by external agents.

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” Tedros went on. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.” Monkeypox: WHO declares outbreak a global public health emergency, DW, 23 July 2022

Pandemic Treaty

In a video, Dr. Vincent Carroll explained how Tedros’ declaration of monkeypox as a PHEIC is a political and not a medical decision.

“[The declaration of a PHEIC is] the highest possibility of alert that the World Health Organisation has … firstly, I believe that monkeypox has been elevated to this status simply as a method, as a way in which the WHO can twist the arms of governments and twist the arms of various health care providers … because remember, there’s the international Pandemic Treaty coming soon and 194 countries have signed up to it … if the WHO Pandemic Treaty comes in, their monkeypox will be declared as a pandemic. And the treatment of monkeypox will be taken out of the gift of national experts and put in the hands of the WHO which is a political organisation rather than a medical organisation funded in large measure by the private sector.”

Dr Vincent Carroll is an Irish GP, Public Health Doctor, Fellow of the Royal College of Tropical Medicine and former chair of ARC Cancer Support Centres. After complaints were made against Dr. Carroll for questioning the benefits of Covid injections and urging parents not to inoculate their children, he resigned from his cancer charity role at ARC at the end of August 2021.

If Monkeypox Is a Sexually Transmitted Disease, Why Are Children at Risk?

There has also been a sudden burst of coordinated social media postings raising concerns regarding Monkeypox risks to children, which raises the question “If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?”

On Friday, the U.S. confirmed the first two cases of monkeypox in children, Centres for Disease Control Prevention and Control (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday. The CDC has said children, especially those under 8 years old, are among those at “especially increased risk” for severe monkeypox disease.

At a virtual event with the Washington Post on Friday focused on new coronavirus variants, Walensky stated:

“Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men-who-have-sex-with-men community, the gay men’s community,”

In May, Express UK reported that according to “health expert” Monika Wassermann although the transmission has been through adults, children are at greater risk than adults. In the same month, Daily Mail reported that British holidaymakers were being urged to “stay alert” to the dangers of monkeypox as “the number of cases is set to rise today [22 May 2022].” UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) was advising high-risk close contacts to self-isolate for 21 days, stay away from work, and avoid contact with immunosuppressed people, pregnant women, and children aged under 12 where possible.

Daily Mail goes on to write that when asked about the risk to Britons going to summer festivals and children on sunshine holidays, chief medical adviser for UKHSA Dr Susan Hopkins said: “The risk to the general population [from monkeypox] remains extremely low… People need to be alert to it, and we really want clinicians to be alert to it.”

Dr. Hopkins’ advice is contradictory: the risk is extremely low but people need to be alert to it.

On 1 June, as updated on 29 June, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (“RCPCH”) confirmed monkeypox “cases in this outbreak have mostly, but not exclusively, occurred in individuals who identify as gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.” But claims it is “transmitted by close physical contact with lesions (including shed skin cells in e.g., bed linen) and by respiratory droplet spread.” So, wouldn’t the logical conclusion be that if those who are ill self-isolate and refrain from sex then transmission should be prevented?

There is little published data on monkeypox in children, RCPCH admitted, and it is thought that this risk is greatest in infants and the immunocompromised.

However, the Daily Record confirmed in a report on Thursday that health officials said the majority of cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, with the infection being passed on mainly through close contact between people in interconnected sexual networks.

Nonetheless, based on the thought that infants are at high-risk, UKHSA has assessed the safety of the Imvanex smallpox vaccine for the prevention of monkeypox, RCPCH notes, and it can be used in infants and children.

In a previous article we noted that Imvanex, also known as Imvamune, is the Jynneos vaccine (USA). Jynneos is a vaccine indicated for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older, the US Food and Drug Administration states.

On Friday, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) recommended extending the indication of the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to include protecting adults from monkeypox disease.

Imvanex was approved in 2013 in the UK to treat smallpox but studies have since shown it is 85% effective at preventing monkeypox. It is not approved for monkeypox in the UK but health professionals can use it “off-label.”

Covid injections have damaged immune responses and many are now susceptible to a range of previously benign pathogens or pathogens that our innate immune systems would have vanquished. The smallpox vaccine being 85% effective against monkeypox is NOT good news as potentially millions or even billions of people around the world, who have had multiple doses of Covid injections, are now immunocompromised. The smallpox vaccine used to prevent monkeypox could cause global smallpox epidemics.

“I warn, do not be that stupid, understand you have damaged the immune systems of m(b)illions with Covid vaccines,” Dr. Alexander warned two months ago.