In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in Russia

As reported in the media in one week, 10 – 16 May, a human rights activist, a basketball player and all too many more “died suddenly” in Russia.

“He was a real, true Democrat.” Human rights activist Andrei Babushkin has died at the age of 58.

Andrey Babushkin, a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights, has died in intensive care in a Moscow hospital at the age of 58. The day before, the human rights defender became ill right in the subway, after which he was hospitalized.

Chairman of the Commission of the Presidential Council for Human Rights (HRC) on the development of the penitentiary system and Head of the Committee for Civil RightsAndrey Babushkin died at the age of 58. His death was reported by a member of the HRC Eva Merkacheva Street.

Earlier, Merkacheva said that Babushkin was taken to the intensive care unit of the 20th hospital in Moscow. He became ill during the subway ride. “I had to call an ambulance. They pumped him out, but the doctors said that it was vital to lead a healthy lifestyle, and he just exhausted himself, ” she noted.

Head of the Human Rights Council Valery Fadeev in an interview with ” Gazeta.Ru ” called Babushkin’s work “a machine for helping people”.

“Babushkin was an outstanding human rights activist, and he helped tens of thousands of people. He helped people specifically, a variety of things. It happened that in a day, he and his colleagues somehow received, processed and made decisions on dozens or even hundreds of requests. It was such, in a good sense of the word, a machine for helping people,” he said.

No cause of death reported.

Read more: “He was a real, true democrat.” Human rights activist Andrei Babushkin dies at the age of 58, Gazeta, 14 May 2022

In Yekaterinburg, a high-ranking police colonel suddenly died

In Yekaterinburg, a police colonel suddenly died in his office in the morning. 52-year-old Evgeny Rushkov served as head of the public order department of the transport police. The circumstances of death are being investigated.

The press service of the Department of Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the Ural Federal District promised to comment on this information later and asked to send a request. The UK has so far refrained from commenting on the question of whether his death was criminal.

Evgeny Rushkov in recent years was responsible for security during socio-political, cultural, entertainment, religious and sports events. Also on it was the control of the criminal situation at train stations, stations, passenger trains, airports and other public places.

Read more: In Yekaterinburg, a high-ranking police colonel suddenly died, E1, 12 May 2022

OSU basketball player, 21, suddenly died in Orel during a training session

Alexey Zelenin, a player of the Orel State University basketball team, died on May 12 at the age of 21, the club’s press service reports.

The guy studied in the third year of the Faculty of Physical Culture and Sports. According to preliminary information, during the training session, the basketball player’s heart stopped.

The farewell ceremony will take place at 13:00 on Saturday, May 14, at the address: Leskova str., 18.

Read more: News Orel, 13 May 2022

Singer Renat Ibragimov, 75, dies

Singer, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, composer, producer Renat Ibragimov has passed away. This was announced by the head of the Headquarters of the Moscow Tatars.Rustam Yamaleev.

The preliminary cause of death was a heart attack.

“Renat visited our headquarters very often. I’ve never heard him complain about his health. He only arrived two weeks ago. It’s a pity that such a talented person left us, ” Yamaleev said.

Renat Ibragimov was 75 years old. In recent years, he has lived and worked in Moscow.

Read more: Singer Renat Ibragimov died, Tatar Inform, 14 May 2022

Famous DJ Yury Oberth, 42, suddenly died in Kursk

In Kursk, Yuri Oberth, a DJ known to many residents of the city, suddenly died. He died almost on the job. According to the publication “Friend for a friend”, the famous Kursk DJ, organizer of club events Yuri Oberth suddenly died last night. He was only 42 years old.

According to the publication, he suddenly became ill at the DJ console. Doctors diagnosed a heart attack. Today on the page of Yuri in the social network VKontakte it is written: “Kingdom of heaven.” We express our sincere condolences to family and friends.

Read more: Famous DJ Yury Oberth suddenly died in Kursk, Kursk Internet Television, 14 May 2022

The 47-year-old mechanic of the transport enterprise in Chkalovsk died on a workplace

An employee of a passenger transport company in Chkalovsk died at the workplace, according to the State Labor Inspectorate in the Nizhny Novgorod region. On May 7, at half past ten in the morning, the mechanic-repairman suddenly fell and died on the spot. The employee of the organization was 47 years old.

The investigation of the incident was taken under control by the state Labor Inspectorate in the region. Employees of the department will soon check compliance with labor protection standards at the enterprise.

Read more: livennov.ru, 12 May 2022

The kitchen worker lost consciousness and died in Primorye

Last week, several deaths and one serious injury were registered in Primorsky Krai at various enterprises in the region. Such statistics are provided by the Federation of Trade Unions of the Primorsky Territory (FTU).

So, the 54-year-old driver of the Nakhodka construction company Kompleks died while trying to stop the tractor, which suddenly began to move. Also, according to the FPPC, a 60-year-old inspector of the Anuchinsky branch of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Primmeliovodkhoz Administration” on the Berestovetsky reservoir died of sudden cardiac arrest. Another accident happened to a kitchen worker at Alfa Capital Group. She lost consciousness, the doctors who arrived at the scene had no choice but to ascertain death.

And earlier, Vostok-Media wrote about the courier-forwarding agent Ved Trans Service LLC, who lost consciousness and died. Doctors unsuccessfully tried to revive him.

Read more: The kitchen worker lost consciousness and died in Primorye, Vostock Media, 11 May 2022

The above list is extracted from ‘In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Israel, India and Russia, May 10-16’ by Mark Crispin Miller, 19 May 2022

