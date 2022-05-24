Western Leaders are creating Food Shortages and manipulating you into blaming Russia

The United States and the European Union (EU) have been ineffective in their trade war against Russia and are currently working on their sixth package of sanctions. These sanctions have caused price hikes and food shortages, severely harming innocent people all around the world.

As the West struggles to constrain Russia’s military mission in Ukraine, European gas importers have already surrendered to Russia. European gas importers have quietly violated the EU’s own sanctions and have begun buying gas in Rubles, capitulating to Russia’s new rules. As the West’s economic warfare scheme backfires, EU leaders are beginning to crack even further.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is now blaming Russia for causing “brutal hunger” even though her country was the one that blocked Russia from trading agricultural products in the first place. Baerbock made these absurd comments at a recent G7 meeting with Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Germany’s Foreign Minister blames Russia for causing “brutal hunger” that was actually caused by EU sanctions

As part of their original sanctions, Germany voted to block Russia from exporting food and grain, but now Germans and other Europeans are seeing skyrocketing prices and food shortages as a result. Instead of recognizing the failure of these sanctions, Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has decided to blame Russia for causing a “brutal hunger” that has swept Europe.

German leaders are now blaming Russia’s military campaign for the shortages their countries now face. “Russia made a conscious decision to turn the war against Ukraine into a ‘grain war,” the German minister claimed at the G7 meeting. “We must not be naïve about this,” she insisted. “It’s not collateral damage, it’s a perfectly deliberate instrument in a hybrid war that is currently being waged.”

Baerbock is actually describing a hybrid economic, banking and food war that the West is waging against, not only Russia, but also their own citizens and the people of the world.

After all, it was Baerbock’s country that voted for wartime economic sanctions against Russia. These sanctions sought to prevent Russia from selling grain exports in euros and dollars. Now Baerbock is blaming Russia for weaponizing the situation into a “grain war” — absurdly claiming that Russia is responsible for food shortages throughout Europe. Does Baerbock have no memory that her own country blocked Russia from exporting grain, fertilizer and farming outputs?

The West’s war-time economic sanctions have serious repercussions for everyone

Ukraine typically exports up to five million tons of grain per month, but as of May 2022, the country is unable to export about 90 million tons of agricultural product. The US State Department claims that the Russian military is blocking the Ukrainian ports. The US has joined Germany, claiming that Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports and putting “millions at risk of famine.”

When the West first sought to shut down Russian agricultural exports, did they consider the real-life effects these sanctions would have on the supply of food throughout the world? Russia had previously provided the world with 27 percent of its sunflower seeds, five percent of its barley two percent of its corn, and three percent of its wheat. As supply chains shake, the West’s only defense now is to blame Russia a little bit harder…

Russia responded to Germany and the US in kind. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote, “Prices are rising due to sanctions imposed by the collective West under pressure from the United States. This is if we talk about the direct reason. Failure to understand this is a sign of either stupidity or deliberate misleading of the public.”

The West continues to mislead the public about the cost of their ineffective sanctions, which have only caused record inflation and supply chain issues that threaten the least fortunate and least prepared among us.