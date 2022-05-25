Covid Lies: Instigating Fear and Dominating the Narrative

The purpose of this document is to demonstrate that all of the key narrative points about the SARS-CoV-2 virus said to cause the disease Covid-19 and the measures imposed to control it are incorrect .

Given that the sources of these points are scientists, doctors, and public health officials, it is evident that they were not simply mistaken. Instead, they have lied in order to mislead. I believe the motivations of those who I call “the perpetrators” become clear, once it is internalised that the entire event is based on lies.

In recent days, breaking news indicates that coronavirus antibodies are present in blood stored in European blood banks from 2019.1 The implications are momentous.

By Dr. Mike Yeadon, 10 April 2022

Unprecedented Pronouncements

In the first three months of the Covid event, I started noticing senior scientific and medical advisors on UK television saying things that I found disturbing. It was hard to put my finger on the specifics, but they included remarks like:

“Because this is a new virus, there won’t be any immunity in the population”.

“Everyone is vulnerable”.

“In view of the very high lethality of the virus, we are exploring how best to protect the population”.

I had been reading extensively about the apparent spread of SARS-CoV-2 in China and beyond and had already arrived at a number of important conclusions. Essentially, I was sure that, objectively, we weren’t going to experience a major event. I based some of my conclusions on the Diamond Princess cruise ship experience. Note that no crew members died, and only a minority on the ship even got infected, suggesting substantial prior immunity, a steep age-lethality relationship, and an infection fatality ratio (IFR) not much different, if at all, from prior respiratory virus infections. But what was happening was that, in my view, senior people were acting a lot more frightened than seemed appropriate.

It was with this heightened interest that I began to closely examine all aspects of the alleged pandemic. I suspected something very bad was happening when Imperial College released its modelling paper by Neil Ferguson. This claimed that over 500,000 people in the UK would die unless severe “measures” were put in place. Ferguson had over-projected all of the last five disease-related emergencies in the UK and had been responsible for the destruction of the beef herd through his modelling of the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

I had also been reading about all sorts of “non-pharmaceutical interventions” (NPIs), and what this had taught me was that there was absolutely no experimental literature around any of the NPIs being spoken of, except masks—which were clearly ineffective in blocking respiratory virus transmission. Moreover, the non-experts in the mainstream media drew on a very limited group of experts, and I noticed that none were immunologists.

I had, in parallel, watched the evolving scene in Sweden and was pleased to note that the Swedes’ chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, seemed to know what he was doing and had dismissed the panic. I knew he had been the deputy of his predecessor, Johan Gieseke, who was still around in an emeritus role. Gieseke was also reassuringly calm. The final straw was when on March 23, 2020, the British prime minister initiated the first “lockdown”. This was wholly without precedent. I knew Sweden had rejected lockdown measures as wholly unnecessary and extremely damaging.

Instigating Fear

From that day forward, the team from the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) put up one or more members every day to appear alongside the prime minister or the health minister. These press conferences were meandering affairs, and it wasn’t clear what their purpose was. The questions asked never sought to place things in context, but instead seemed to always explore the outer edges of possible outcomes and then follow up with remarks that didn’t seem adequately prepared.

In retrospect, I think the aim was to make the press conferences the only “must watch” thing on TV, and with such a large, captive audience, a form of fear-based hypnosis was instigated. Much later, Belgian professor and clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet informed us that this was indeed the aim, calling the process “mass formation”.2 This process can become malignant, as have past beliefs in events that were later conceded to have been episodes of societal madness, like the Salem witch trials, satanic abuse of children, and other delusions.

Some experts believe that modern societies are more—and not less—susceptible to mass panics because of the ubiquity of easily-controlled messaging (properly termed “propaganda,” since it was completely deliberate and carefully planned). An August 2021 animated video titled “Mass Psychosis – How an Entire Population Becomes Mentally Ill” illustrates this phenomenon; despite the animation format, the film leans heavily on academic research from luminaries such as Gustave Le Bon, Sigmund Freud, Edward Bernays, Stanley Milgram, and Solomon Asch, as well as later researchers and studies.3

It is important to be cautious about the purported importance of “mass formation,” however. In a sense, it might be seen as wholly impersonal and something that is thrown at the population and lands more or less effectively on people at random. Worse, it comes with the notion that, if you are susceptible, it cannot be resisted. There is a contrasting school of thought that holds that information technology (IT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) are capable of assembling a “digital prison” that is tailored to each individual and shaped over time by choices that we each make.4 The outcome isn’t in any way preordained. However, incentives and deterrents are associated with innumerable decisions we make, such as how to pay for something, whether we sell our data for tiny rewards, whether we consciously decide to open links suggested for us, whether we leave location services running permanently, and more.5

Using Mass Testing to Promote Fear

As soon as the UK lockdown was initiated, the focus turned full force onto mass testing, and especially on testing people without symptoms. I knew this didn’t make any sense, because if a large enough number of people are tested daily, without knowledge of the false-positive rate, it could certainly very quickly panic people into thinking there were lots of people walking around with the virus, unaware they had it and allegedly spreading it to others.

Once the lockdown was in place, in addition to testing, the press conferences focused on numbers in hospital, numbers on ventilators, and ultimately, the daily deaths “with Covid”. Early treatments and improved lifestyles were never spoken of. The first lockdown lasted 12 weeks, with most office staff told to work from home while being paid “furlough” (a word never before used in Britain). The “fear porn” continued all the way into high summer, long after daily Covid deaths had reached approximately zero. The introduction of mandatory masking in all public areas in the heat of summer, when they had never been required before, was the last straw for me. It was all theatre.

At that point, I set out to investigate a couple of core concepts: the “PCR test” and “asymptomatic transmission”. I’m embarrassed to say, however, that it wasn’t until the autumn of 2020 that I had clear in my mind, with mounting horror, that the entire event, if not completely manufactured, was being grossly exaggerated, with the intent of deceiving the entire “liberal democratic West”. Scores of countries were economically being squeezed to death. I knew that from a financial perspective, borrowing or printing enough money to subsidize tens of millions to remain at home could not be long sustained without destroying the sovereign currency. Strangely, exchange rates didn’t move much—another clue that powerful forces were managing this event as well as its consequences. Around this time, country leaders started talking about “Build Back Better,” and Klaus Schwab’s book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, appeared.

All of this contributed to my developing the idea of “The Covid lies”. It seemed to me that everything we had been told about the virus wasn’t true, and also that all the NPIs imposed upon us couldn’t work, and so were for nothing more than show.

One Dominant Narrative

As already mentioned, repetition and fear were key to instigating “mass formation” as described by Mattias Desmet.2 This narrowing of focus, according to Desmet, means those “in the mass” (crowd) literally are incapable of hearing anything that challenges the narrative of which they’ve been convinced. Any explanation other than the truth is marshalled to dismiss rational counter-arguments. And indeed, we saw that anyone challenging the dominant narrative was attacked, smeared, censored, and cancelled on social media, and no reasonable and independent voices were ever seen or heard on TV or radio.

Desmet argues that mass formation, to be successful, requires that certain conditions be in place: high levels of free-floating anxiety; a strong degree of social isolation (where devices replace real human interactions); and finally, low levels of “sense-making,” that is, many things do not make sense to many people. When a crisis is dropped into a population where these conditions obtain and is repeated ad nauseam, it is possible in effect to hypnotise them.

When the narrative has taken hold, what happens next?

Now, the population’s anxiety has an obvious focus, which is felt as a relief.

The routines—masking, lockdowns, testing, hand sanitizing—become for some a ritual, which provides daily meaning.

Finally, so many people are acting the same way and echoing the same lines (the lines they’ve heard time and again on TV, radio, newspapers, and their devices), that people can feel part of a national effort in a way they’ve not felt before.

This combination, coupled with visible and strong punishment for anyone who questions the narrative or simply refuses to comply, reinforces the groupthink.

It is, according to crowd psychology experts, nearly impossible to extract those who are this deeply “in the mass”. However, there is always another group of individuals who never fall for such tricks. Outwardly pleasant and easy-going, these individuals typically are sceptical and go along with things only if they make sense to them personally, and not because an authority figure tells them to.

There is also a third group in the middle—individuals who often sense that something is wrong but lack the courage of their own convictions and tend to side with whatever they’re told to do, rather passively. They are not hypnotised, but to third parties, they can seem to be.

Crowd psychology experts encourage those who’ve seen through the lies (the second group) to speak out and continue to do so. This legitimises speaking out by all others not persuaded by the narrative and might even extract some from the middle group. Even those in the “mass” group will be prevented from sinking yet more deeply into the narrative, from where those orchestrating events can otherwise prompt such people to commit atrocities.

Vaccine Lies

In the second half of 2020, the conversation turned to the oncoming vaccines. Having spent 32 years in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), I knew that what we were being told about vaccines was just lies. It’s not possible to bypass a dozen years of careful work or to compress it into a few months. The product that was to emerge was almost certain, to my mind, to be very dangerous. And after I began reading my way into this area, I grew more concerned still.

In my “Covid Lies” comments, I isolate ONLY the major narrative points themselves and show that none of them are true. In other words, this was not just a little lying here and there—no, the entire construct was false. After I describe all the main lies, I show how the perpetrators were able to get away with it. At the conclusion, I believe the reader will share my view that the whole event was manufactured or exaggerated from a mild situation.

Remember, no alternative views were permitted in the “public square”. In fact, in July 2019—well before the declared pandemic—a group of powerful media organisations had already assembled and founded the Trusted News Initiative (TNI). The purpose of TNI was both to control mass media messages and crush alternative voices from any direction.6

Again, all of the Covid narrative was lies. Not mistakes. Many of the politicians who repeated others’ lines might try to offer as defence that they relied on experts to inform them. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky recently did just that when she said that the CDC made vaccination recommendations because CNN published Pfizer’s press release saying that their Covid-19 vaccine was 95% effective. (You can’t make this up.) However, the true subject matter experts who promoted the false narrative from the public health departments— such as Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance in the UK and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director Dr. Anthony Fauci in the U.S.—knew their statements were untrue.

The Question of Motive

The question of motive has to arise. What possible motive might there have been to create this state of fear? Who must have been involved to have granted authorisation to do it?

I have tried to find benign explanations and have failed to do so. The logical conclusions I’m drawn to make for very disturbing reading. I look forward to discussing them with you and indeed with anyone. Although it’s unlikely I am correct on every point, what I am sure of is that the overall picture is one of extreme deception and a highly-organised fraud. Moreover, I am not alone in reaching this view. For example, in an essay titled “if I were going to conquer you,” one author walks us through what the perpetrators would do in order to take over the world through a simultaneous “coup d’état” of the liberal democracies.7 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. summarised a plausible explanation in a speech in Milan in November 2021.8

I appear to be the ONLY former executive-level scientist from big pharma anywhere in the world speaking out. I have invested two years pro bono in identifying the key elements of the fraud, in the sincere hope I can connect with upright individuals who can help bring this to wider attention and, ultimately, to a halt and to justice. As a result of these efforts, I can describe a global fraud operating for two years at tremendous cost in lives, the economy, and the very structure of human societies, which could only have been undertaken by powerful people, organised for a purpose that is not to the benefit of ordinary people.

References

1 https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1503112014700285953.html

2 Max Blumental. “Foreign Agents #10 – Covid and mass hypnosis w/Dr. Mattias Desmet.” https://rok fi n.com/stream/9705/Foreign-Agents-10–Covid-and-Mass Hypnosis

Max Blumental. “Foreign Agents #10 – Covid and mass hypnosis w/Dr. Mattias Desmet.” 3 “Mass psychosis – How an entire population becomes mentally ill.” After Skool and Academy of Ideas, Aug. 14, 2021. https://rumble.com/vl52me-mass-psychosis how-an-entire-population-becomes-mentally-ill-by-a ft er-skool.html

“Mass psychosis – How an entire population becomes mentally ill.” After Skool and Academy of Ideas, Aug. 14, 2021. 4 Catherine Austin Fitts. “Control & freedom happen one person at a time with Catherine & Ulrike Granögger.” The Solari Report, Feb. 11, 2022. https:// home.solari.com/deep-state-tactics-101-part-i-with-catherine-austin- fi tts/

Catherine Austin Fitts. “Control & freedom happen one person at a time with Catherine & Ulrike Granögger.” The Solari Report, Feb. 11, 2022. 5 Catherine Austin Fitts. “Deep state tactics 101 Part I with Catherine Austin Fitts.” The Solari Report, May 18, 2019. https://home.solari.com/deep-state-tactics-101 part-i-with-catherine-austin- fi tts/

Catherine Austin Fitts. “Deep state tactics 101 Part I with Catherine Austin Fitts.” The Solari Report, May 18, 2019. 6 “The Trusted News Initiative – A BBC led organisation censoring public health experts who oppose the official narrative on Covid-19.” The Exposé, Aug. 29, 2021. https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/08/29/the-trusted-news-initiative-a-bbc-led organisation-censoring-public-health-experts-who-oppose-the-o ffi cial narrative-on-covid-19/

“The Trusted News Initiative – A BBC led organisation censoring public health experts who oppose the official narrative on Covid-19.” The Exposé, Aug. 29, 2021. 7 el gato malo. “If I were going to conquer you.” Bad cattitude (SubStack), Mar. 4, 2022. https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/if-i-were-going-to-conquer-you

el gato malo. “If I were going to conquer you.” Bad cattitude (SubStack), Mar. 4, 2022. 8 “Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert Kennedy, delivers a great speech in Milan 13 Nov 2021.” truth.exposed123, Nov. 23, 2021. https://www.bitchute.com/video/ wyFtd4mshFO8/

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote a paper titled 'The Covid Lies' which was published on the Doctors for Covid Ethics website. This paper is a working draft dated 10 April 2022.

At 31 pages long the paper is longer than most would read in one sitting. As it details vital information for all of us, we are republishing his paper in more easily digestible portions in a series of articles, one each day. This is the seventh in our series, 'Covid Lies', and covers the section of Dr. Yeadon's paper titled 'How Much of the Covid-19 Narrative Was True?'.

You can read Dr. Yeadon’s full paper by following this LINK.