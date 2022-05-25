86% of Twitter Users Know More About Public Health than Health Canada

Yesterday, Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada (“PHAC”) opened a survey on Twitter asking: “True or False: Vaccination reduces your risk of experiencing serious illness from COVID-19 and related #pregnancy complications.”

Five hours after opening their survey they added a comment to help users select the “correct” answer: “the answer is true.”

Despite this nudging from Health Canada, with four hours to go on the survey, 30,366 users had “voted” and 86.7% selected “false.” It seems Twitter users know more about public health than Health Canada and PHAC.

Yet, says Joel Smalley, Twitter doesn’t slap a misleading label on Health Canada and PHAC’s account for falsely reporting that the mRNA shots are highly effective at reducing severe illness and pregnancy complications.

Joel Smalley has recently been suspended yet again by Twitter for sharing statistics relating to the correlation between Covid injections and hospitalisations in 3,095 US counties which showed a statistically significant POSITIVE correlation between vaccination and hospitalisation.

