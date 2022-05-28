Dear Andrew Neil… UK Gov. Report admits 18.9 million people have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 Vaccine & there are now 30.5 million ‘Vaccine Refuseniks’

In what is now an infamous headline, disgraced journalist Andrew Neil boldly claimed it was “time to punish Britain’s five million vaccine refuseniks” back in December 2021. The Daily Mail outrageously allowed him to publicly cry that the unvaccinated “put us all at risk of more restrictions. So why shouldn’t we curb their freedoms?”.

But it turns out that not only was this targeted discrimination and abuse, it was also an outright lie. Why? Because official figures published by the UK Health Security Agency show there are 18.9 million people in England alone who have refused to have a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and that total increases to 30.5 million when we take into account those who have refused a second or third dose.

And further data published by the UK Health Security Agency also proves it was the vaccinated who should have been punished and who should have had their freedoms curbed, because they are the ones who have been more likely to be infected with Covid-19, they are the ones who have been more likely to take up hospital beds with Covid-19, and they are the ones who have been more likely to die of Covid-19 since the turn of the year.

Andrew Neil isn’t the only one to have peddled this outright lie, it was actually first spouted back in September 2021 by the UK Government’s chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance during a televised Covid-19 briefing.

“There are five million or so people who are eligible for vaccines now who haven’t been vaccinated,” Sir Patrick boldly claimed.

Well, it turns out that “or so” equates to approximately 14 million more people, because as of 22nd May 2022, the UK Health Security Agency confirms that there are at least 18,901,016 people who have not had a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) replaced Public Health England in the second half of 2021, and is sponsored by the Department for Health and Social Care and headed by Dr Jenny Harries.

The agency has been quietly publishing a whole host of statistics relating to Covid-19 and Covid-19 vaccination for months that frankly proves the situation is terrible for those who have been vaccinated. But before we move on to that, let’s take a look at what’s hidden within their monotonous ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’.



On page 76 of their Week 21 report, the UKHSA have published a table containing data on how many people in England have had a single dose or more of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the UKHSA, the overall vaccine uptake for dose 1 as of 22nd May 2022, was 44,358,929 from a possible 63,259,945 people. This means 18,901,016 people in England have not had a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. A far cry from the 5 million first claimed in September 2021.

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

As we can see from the above according to the UK Health Security Agency report, 44.3 million people have had a single dose, 41.6 million people have had a second dose, and 32.7 million people have had a third dose as of May 22nd 2022.

This means on top of the 18.9 million unvaccinated, a further 2.7 million people who had the first dose have so far refused the second, and a further 9 million people who had the second dose have so far refused the third.

This brings the possible number of people who have now woken up to the lies and propaganda spouted by the Government and mainstream media over the past two years to 30.5 million; almost half the entire population of England according to the UKHSA figures.

For months on end you have been made to feel like you are the ‘odd one out’ with coercive lies and propaganda claiming there were just 5 million vaccine “refuseniks” across the entire United Kingdom. But it turns out there are over 30 million proud vaccine “refuseniks” in England alone.

And thank God this is the case because further official data published by the UK Health Security Agency and the Office for National Statistics show that things are terrible for the vaccinated.

The following chart shows the age-standardised mortality rates per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status and age group for the month of July 2021; the data has been extracted from table 1 of the Office for National Statistics’ latest ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ report –

In the month of July 2021, everyone over the age of 50 who had had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, was statistically more likely to die of any cause than their unvaccinated counterparts. This is a trend that has only got worse and also affected younger age groups as the months have passed.

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death rates per 100,000 by vaccination status across England in March 2022 based on data published by the UKHSA –

Here’s what that meant in terms of real-world vaccine effectiveness against death –

And last, but certainly by no means least, here are the percentage of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status in England for the month of March 2022, based on data published by the UKHSA –

Between 28th Feb and 27th March, the unvaccinated population accounted for 17% of cases, 20% of hospitalisations and just 8% of deaths. Meaning the vaccinated population, accounted for 83% of cases, 80% of hospitalisations and a shocking 92% of deaths.

We could keep going but we’d be here forever and a day. The point is that you have been fed lie, after lie, after lie. There are now up to 30.5 million vaccine refusniks in England alone; not 5 million as has been wrongly claimed, and the official data proves that if you are one of them, you made the right decision.