Letter to the Editor: Chemtrails over Oxford, Leicestershire and Yet More Spreading Towards an English Conservation Area

A reader has written that on the same day as chemtrails were seen over Shropshire and Worcestershire, 18 May, his daughter witnessed chemtrails in the sky over Oxford.

Another reader writes that on 30 April, the skies over the rural English county of Shropshire were littered with white trails. “On this particular morning, I was struck by the number of trails such that I went inside for the camera,” he said.

And a third The Exposé reader from Leicestershire writes to tell us: “This is something I’ve been aware of and looking into for a few years now.”

To The Exposé,

More Chemtrails on 18 May 2022

My daughter, who lives in Oxford, sent me chemtrail pics which were taken on the same day as those you highlight in the letter you published – May 18th, I believe. We had previously exchanged similar pictures a few times over the course of this year.

It all started when I noticed what looked like crisscrossing chemtrails in the sky, several months earlier, over my house in Widnes, Cheshire – I suspected them to be chemtrails because they looked exactly like the ones I had seen in US internet videos in the past. I took pictures of them using my phone and sent them to my daughter in Oxford. She went outside her own house, saw exactly the same thing, and sent back her own pictures to me within minutes. Her own sky was worse than mine!

So, these chemtrails were being spread 250 miles apart, at exactly the same time, and on the same day. Like myself, she had never noticed this phenomenon in the sky previously until I pointed it out. Our pictures were always taken pretty early in the morning, so I suspect the spraying takes place before dawn when no one can witness it happening.

I hope you find this of interest. If you need further information, I will try to supply it.

Have a great day and good luck with The Exposé!

Yours sincerely,

250 Miles Apart, Cheshire, England

To The Exposé,

Regarding the report on chemtrails over Shropshire

On the morning of the 30th of April 2022, a clear blue sky was crisscrossed with trails that are not a regular part of this area. Ordinarily, we experience a few trails, true vapour trails from commercial passenger aircraft that fly high, just a sliver of a fuselage with no sound at all.

On this particular morning, I was struck by the number of trails such that I went inside for the camera, and took a couple of shots.

This looking North:

Shirlett, Broseley, Shropshire, 30 April 2022

From this view, most commercial traffic flies West to East. These are all over the place.

And this South towards Worcestershire:

Shirlett, Broseley, Shropshire, 30 April 2022

Beyond the trees on the right Brown Clee Hill* is on the horizon. There’s also some smoke rising and drifting East. Nothing to do with aircraft.

Viewpoint from [Shirlett, Broseley].

Regards,

Our Beautiful Countryside, Shropshire, England

*Note from The Exposé: Brown Clee Hill is the highest hill in Shropshire and is in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty – an area designated for conservation due to its significant landscape value.

To The Exposé,

Chemtrails 18 May

I’ve just read the letter from a reader you published: ‘Chemtrails in Tenbury Wells and Shrewsbury Skies’.

This is something I’ve been aware of and looking into for a few years now. On awaking at about 06:15 on the 18th of May I was pleased to see the sun and clear blue skies here in south/southwest Leicestershire. However, this was short-lived as by 08:00 the skies looked like this out the front ( front, first 4 photos and a back view in the last photo).

Leicestershire, England, 18 May 2022 Click on the arrows either side of the image or swipe left/right to view next or previous image (5 images)

I’m more than happy for you to use this if you did some kind of follow up/follow on the article.*

Many people were posting similar from all over the UK on Telegram on the same day. Buggered if I can remember which channel though!

Kind Regards,

Experienced Sky-Watcher, Leicestershire, England

*Note from The Exposé: Thank you for your email. Unfortunately, there are simply not enough hours in the day to research and write articles for every request we receive. As you will be aware we rely on donations, we are not a commercial or corporate outlet, and we do the best we can with the limited time and resources we have available.

Although you have not requested us specifically to do so, we have taken the liberty of publishing your email to raise awareness and so others who have a particular interest in this topic can add their input in the comments section. Hopefully, “crowdsourcing” information, evidence and knowledge may go some way toward the “follow up” you would like to see in the immediate future. If you would like us to unpublish your email and images please email us and we will remove them as soon as we are able.

