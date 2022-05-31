Letter to the Editor: Chemtrails in Tenbury Wells and Shrewsbury Skies

On 18 May, approximately 8-10 planes flew over Shrewsbury, England, leaving chemtrails crisscrossing a clear blue sky. Then, as the chemtrails dispersed, the sky turned white. Nowadays, “our skies are nothing but white ‘cloud’ streaks going every which way.”

Independently, on the same day, roughly 40 miles away, over Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, a reader witnessed the most extraordinary patterns in the sky on a mostly clear blue and sunny day.

Below are two letters from two The Exposé readers.

To the Exposé,

Geoengineering aerosol spraying

I was interested to read the recent letter from a reader about a geoengineering aerosol spraying event in their home town.

I do not know anything about geoengineering aerosol spraying but on 18 May we saw the most extraordinary patterns in the sky over Tenbury Wells in Worcestershire. They appeared out of nowhere at 11:05 am. There were a few clouds in the sky but it was mostly clear blue and sunny weather. It was odd because we could not see or hear aircraft and the lines in the sky were in a symmetrical grid pattern.

Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, 18 May 2022

As the lines diffused the sky went cloudy and it was as though the sun was being blocked out. You can see this in the final photo which was taken at 11:58 am. It remained cloudy for the rest of the day. The photos* and video were taken on a mobile phone and have not been edited in any way.

I have not seen this phenomenon before and wondered whether anyone else noticed these patterns in the sky?

Yours faithfully,

Curious Sky-Watcher, Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, England

*Note from The Exposé: We were unable to open the links to, and so could not include, the photos provided by Curious Sky-Watcher.

To The Exposé,

Chemtrails – I sent this email to my local paper

Shrewsbury, 18 May 2022

In Shrewsbury, Wednesday 18th, the day broke a beautiful sunny day, then around eight to ten aeroplanes came over dropping chems [chemtrails], like the ones above and then as before, the whole sky went white again. For decades I used to look up at the most spectacular crystal blue skies during the summer, piercing blue would make your heart burst they were so beautiful. We’d have planes fly over and yes, of course, you could see the jet streams behind them but they would so quickly disappear.

Now our skies are nothing but white ‘cloud’ streaks going every which way. They stay like that for the whole day. The mornings are sometimes clear for a while and then they start chem trailing. Some mornings we’ll wake up and they’re already there. I’m no scientist, you cannot tell me that this is normal. Don’t tell me that it’s always been like this and I’m a crazy conspiracy theorist. They are spraying something in our skies and people, including you journalists, are just too bloody asleep to wake up and realise that we live in a very different world than the one we are being sold. There is something going on…this is not normal.

When Journalists investigate you can do wonderful things for humanity, when you do not investigate and dismiss concerns, out of hand, you are by definition potentially complicit in any potential crimes being committed.

Yours faithfully,

No Longer Ignored, Shrewsbury, England

