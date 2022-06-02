Open letter to Governor of Tennessee: The Covid Mass Vaccination Program Must Be Stopped Immediately

Joel Smalley has analysed data from 3,095 US counties and is now publishing a series of open letters to State governors. He requests: “If any of you has a way of getting this message to [your governor], please help if you can. Thank you.”

At the time of writing, Smalley had published the following open letters:

Joel Smalley was suspended last week from posting on his Twitter profile for sharing his analysis of Covid data from 3,095 US Counties as it “violates Twitter rules” but this has in no way deterred him and continues to get the message out on his Substack.

Joel Smalley on Twitter, retrieved 2 June 2022

Open letter to Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee

Comprehensive analysis of all-cause mortality in Tennessee proves the Covid mass vaccination program must be stopped immediately.

Governor Lee,

I recognise and commend you for your actions combatting federal overreach with respect to Covid mask and vaccine mandates by signing restrictions into law.

However, the Tennessee mortality statistics prove that the mRNA injections lead to more deaths so they must be stopped altogether.

You have nothing to lose but everything to gain by being the first senior politician in the world to put an end to the administration of this disastrous, experimental product.

Here is the evidence you need – mortality analysis of Tennessee for the two years since the Covid epidemic started.

Each chart below, for over 65s and under 65s respectively, has four data time series:

Excess Life-years Lost. This represents the number of excess deaths taken from US Mortality for each age group multiplied by the life expectancy for that age group according to the National Vital Statistics System. Covid Deaths. These are the deaths reported by the CDC Covid Data Tracker. Doses Administered. These are the sum of doses 1, 2 and 3 of the Covid “vaccine” for each age group, as reported by the CDC, divided by the population of that age group, multiplied by a fixed number to represent the metric on a “per population” basis. LYL Trend pre-vax. This is a simple linear trend derived from the excess life-years lost series between the start of the epidemic and the start of mass “vaccination”, extended forward to the end of the observation period.

As you can see, the cumulative excess life-years lost tracks reported Covid deaths almost exactly so we can be sure that Covid is the main issue.

However, after two full years, the cumulative excess life-years lost for the over 65s is substantially higher than the forecast from the linear trend. In other words, unless you have a very compelling reason why the metric should ordinarily be higher than the trend, the mRNA injection has not had a demonstrable impact on all-cause mortality.

In fact, the science (i.e. the pre-Covid science) would suggest that, in the absence of any intervention whatsoever, the cumulative excess time series should eventually trend back towards zero due to:

depletion of the vulnerable population; attenuation of the virulence of the virus; protective community immunity, and better treatments.

So, by now, the cumulative life-years lost should at least be lower than the trend, if not closer to zero.

If you have any doubt of the ineffectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions, here is one of many studies I have done proving it (using good data from Massachusetts): ‘The Definitive Guide to COVID and COVID vaccine deaths’

Moreover, for the under 65s, you can see very clearly that literally as soon as mass vaccination began, the rate at which this cohort dies accelerates. Then, in the first week of August, it rises precipitously, so that by the end of March 2022, it has actually surpassed the over 65s in terms of life-years lost, at a staggering 650,000 life-years.

Again, if the mRNA injection were as “safe and effective” as the “experts” keep telling us, how come excess life-years lost in this younger age group increases so significantly, in line with increased Covid mortality, when this cohort were not originally so susceptible to the virus?

I beseech you to at least redo this analysis for yourself to be sure that you are not condoning the use of an experimental product that is perpetuating or exacerbating the Covid situation.

However, I am confident that if you went a step further and prohibited the use of the mRNA injection in the state of Tennessee, that your death tolls would quickly decelerate.

Joel Smalley, 2 June 2022