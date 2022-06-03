Letter to the Editor: What Good Fortune for Governments That Their People Do Not Think

A reader from Tennessee writes to tell us his strategy in the fight for freedom and against tyranny and also asks “is it time to look deeper into the Ukraine narrative?”

To The Exposé,

Letter to the Governor of Tennessee

That letter to the Tennessee (“TN”) governor you sent out got my attention because we moved to TN in 2015. I no longer send information to politicians but commend any effort from anyone who believes it may make a difference.

My strategy to help in this fight for freedom and against tyranny now focuses on letters to the editors of local newspapers. I look for small independent papers that are not mainstream media. In 5 years, I’ve had a dozen or so published.

I’ve included a rough draft of my last article that was recently published (see below). Hope you enjoy it. Feel free to send it to whoever you think might get inspired to try to reach out to a dying populace. Even if someone sends something and doesn’t get published someone will read the email. A seed will have been planted.

In addition, anyone awake will benefit by increasing their communication and writing skills. Only by reaching the sheeple can we turn this around.

It ain’t over till it’s over.

Regards,

Stan, Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, USA

Below is Stan’s letter to his local paper on 4 May 2022.

Is it time to look deeper into the Ukraine narrative?

The battle for Ukraine and the suffering of innocent civilians has not gone unnoticed in the Glades. I recently drove past a local business sign that stated that they stand with Ukraine.

Our involvement in an overseas conflict must be sold to the public as a necessary action. We’re told that we must come to the aid of the oppressed nation. This time it is Ukraine – good, Russia – bad.

Unfortunately, few believe that conflicts are ever staged. This does require global puppet masters that pull government strings. The agendas of these masters of mayhem are not benevolent. Whatever the agendas, the $$$ keep flowing for the weapons manufacturers.

Depopulation agendas cannot be ruled out. Billionaires don’t like populations using up too much of their, excuse me, our dwindling resources. Though Ukraine is only about 0.5% of the earth’s land mass, Ukraine has 5% of the world’s valued minerals. The more valuable your country’s commodities, the greater the danger you have ending up as innocent collateral damage.

President Biden recently warned of an oncoming food shortage. Since then, fires and explosions have ravaged food processing and distribution plants. The Ukraine war is part of the reason given for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. A war can provide a scapegoat and/or distraction for what a country’s own government may be planning for their people.

“What good fortune for governments that their people do not think.” – Adolf Hitler

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.