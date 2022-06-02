In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in the UK

The drummers for Yes and Depeche Mode, soccer star Craig Farrell, comedian Phil Butler, a 13-year-old boy mysteriously drowned, a dad of two died on a bench, a mother “found dead on a beach,” and more.

Mark Crispin Miller continues to collate media reports each week of those who “died suddenly.” Last week, he noted 27 such reports for people in the UK.

Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60

Pioneering British electronic band confirm his death on social media, saying ‘Fletch had a true heart of gold’

Andrew Fletcher, keyboardist and founding member of British electronic band Depeche Mode, has died aged 60. A statement issued by the band on social media said “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.”

Formed in Basildon in the late 1970s, the band has had 14 top ten studio albums in the UK, and international chart success with songs including Enjoy The Silence, Personal Jesus and Just Can’t Get Enough.

The band went on to say in their statement “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our heart are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death reported.

Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60, The Guardian, 26 May 2022

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dead at 72

Yes drummer Alan White, who joined the progressive rock band in 1972 and stayed with them for the next 50 years, has died at 72 after a brief illness.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is most famous for his work in Yes, but also performed with John Lennon in the Plastic Ono Band — He’s featured on both “Instant Karma” and “Imagine” — and with George Harrison on All Things Must Pass.

“Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people,” his family wrote in a statement confirming his death. “A certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.”

Alan White, Drummer for Yes and John Lennon, Dead at 72, Rolling Stone, 26 May 2022

Ex-Carlisle star Craig Farrell dies aged 39 as tributes flood in from former clubs

Former Carlisle United and York City striker Craig Farrell has died at the age of 39.

After spending his youth career with Middlesbrough and Leeds, Farrell initially joined Carlisle on a one-month loan in 2002 before signing a three-year deal with the club. During his time at Brunton Park he scored 24 goals in 95 appearances.

AFC Telford United shared: “Sad news reaches us of the untimely passing of former Bucks striker Craig Farrell, who played for the club in the 2011/12 season. We extend our deepest sympathies to Craig’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

No cause of death reported.

Ex-Carlisle star Craig Farrell dies aged 39 as tributes flood in from former clubs, Daily Star, 30 May 2022

Tragedy as ITV legend Bob Hall dies suddenly

One of the most familiar TV faces – and voices – of regional sport has died. And tributes to Bob Hall have been led by broadcasting legends Bob Warman and Gary Newbon. Details of the Central presenter’s death were yet to to be verified. An immensely private person despite a career in media, Bob is understood to have been twice married and had three children. He was in his mid 70s.

He was recruited by Newbon as part of Central’s superb sports team in 1981 after covering rugby league for the Yorkshire and Granada stations. After becoming a casualty of a 2004 shake-up, Bob returned to freelance reporting and was a regular contributor to Sky Sports’ popular Soccer Saturday programme, hosted by Jeff Stelling.

Gary Newbon said: “It’s a huge shock, we’re all stunned. As a presenter, Bob was a really solid, safe pair of hands, very professional, a good presenter. He never let you down. He was a good operator and a good professional.”

Tragedy as ITV legend Bob Hall dies suddenly, Birmingham Live, 28 May 2022

Comedian Phil Butler ‘died in his sleep’ during P&O cruise

A comedian who died in his sleep on a cruise ship had earlier complained of a “pain in his arm”, an inquest heard.

Phil Butler, a regular performer at Cromer Pier in Norfolk, was working for P&O cruises when he died on 17 October.

The 51-year-old, from Clacton in Essex, was found unresponsive in his cabin while the ship was docked at Santa Maria Maior, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Coroner Michelle Brown said Mr Butler was a “relatively fit man” and concluded he died of natural causes.

An initial post-mortem examination, carried out in Portugal, was unable to determine a cause of death.

Comedian Phil Butler ‘died in his sleep’ during P&O cruise, BBC, 26 May 2022

The next day, an inquest found that Butler died of a “coronary obstruction,” and – therefore – “natural causes”:

Inquest hears why Clacton comedian Phil Butler died suddenly

Inquest hears why Clacton comedian Phil Butler died suddenly, Harwich and Manningtree Standard, 27 May 2022

‘Gentle giant’ and pub campaigner dies, aged 59

A much-loved beer enthusiast has died in his home aged 59. Michael Phillips joined the Norwich and District branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in 1999 and became part of the campaign’s committee ten years ago.

Serving as social secretary in more recent years, the ale fan who lived in Thorpe St Andrew was due to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 12. In the wake of his passing on May 20, a group of CAMRA drinking buddies held a celebratory drink at Fat Cat Brewery in Michael’s honour.

On behalf of Norwich and District CAMRA, vice chairwoman Lucy Cousins, said: “Michael will be greatly missed by everyone who worked with him on the Norwich and District CAMRA committee over the past 10 years. As social secretary he organised countless pub crawls, campaign trips and brewery visits, enjoyed by many hundreds of CAMRA members. People remember his kindness, careful planning and enthusiasm for great pubs and beer.

“Many CAMRA members have expressed their shock and sadness at hearing of Michael’s passing, remembering him as a lovely, kind person. The Norwich pub scene won’t be the same without him.”

No cause of death reported.

‘Gentle giant’ and pub campaigner dies, aged 59, Norwich Evening News, 30 May 2022

Tributes paid to young Scotland fan after sudden death as Tartan Army plan minute’s applause

The Tartan Army are planning a minute’s applause in Wednesday’s World Cup play-off for a tragic Scotland fan who died suddenly. Bobby Burns, 23, passed away unexpectedly last week leaving his family shattered.

Now supporters are set to hold the tribute in the 16th minute of the crucial clash with Ukraine.

The offshore worker, of Leuchars, Fife, had travelled abroad following the national side.

His devastated dad Robert, 50, said: “The last week has been horrendous. We’ve had massive support from family and friends. Now we just want to do something nice and make some memories. Bobby loved the number 16 as it was part of his postcode. He even had a tattoo of it on his shin which his pals would slag him for.”

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to young Scotland fan after sudden death as Tartan Army plan minute’s applause, The Scottish Sun, 30 May 2022

Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder dies [72]

Former Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Neil O’Donnell has died, aged 72, the clubs have announced.

Glasgow-born O’Donnell began his career with the Canaries in 1967 and was in the team which won the 1971-72 Second Division title.

He played for the Owls in the mid-1970s and retired due to injury at 27.

Cause of death not reported.

Ex-Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder dies, BBC, 27 May 2022

Tributes to former Weardale journalist Bessie Robinson, 72

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved and respected journalist who was renowned for her sense of fun and humour following her sudden death at the age of 72.

The funeral of Bessie Robinson will take place on Friday in her home town of Wolsingham, Weardale, at the same church where she married her husband John 50 years ago to the day. Friends and family are expected to pack St Mary and St Stephen Church at 11 am for the service.

Born in Stanhope to teachers Sidney and Annie Bee, Bessie was educated at Wolsingham School and Enfield College, London, before joining the Durham Advertiser as a junior reporter. She then moved to the Weardale Advertiser and The Northern Echo where latterly she was chief reporter based in Bishop Auckland.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes to former Weardale journalist Bessie Robinson, The Northern Echo, 26 May 2022

A class act: Skadden and the industry mourn death of M&A icon Scott Simpson

Skadden’s Scott Simpson, one of the most influential M&A lawyers of his generation, has died suddenly at the age of 65, the firm announced today (30 May).

The news will be a huge blow for Skadden and the industry at large, marking the loss of the firm’s co-head of global transactions and one of the most pioneering deal lawyers ever to operate in the Square Mile.

Skadden born and bred, having been a summer associate in 1981, joining the firm full-time in 1982 and making partner in 1988, Scott’s route into law was somewhat unorthodox….

Scott remained an avid surfer and enjoyed shooting, skiing, going to see Chelsea FC and attending Goodwood Revival with his beloved wife Kathleen. Scott also leaves behind his children Caitlyn, Victor and Mairead.

A class act: Skadden and the industry mourn death of M&A icon Scott Simpson, Legal Business, May 30, 2022

Dalbeattie community in mourning after sudden death of much-loved dad, 45

A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a much-loved dad. Father-of-three Ewan Hitchell died at his home in Dalbeattie at the age of 45.

Prior to his death postie Ewan had been in training to take part in the Ultra Scotland 100-mile race in aid of charity. He was taking on the challenge to raise funds for a defibrillator for Dalbeattie Star Youth Football Club where sons Cammy and Connor play.

And, since his passing on May 17, people have donated thousands of pounds to the cause meaning more of the life-saving pieces of kit can be bought for the club and the community. Ewan’s brother-in-law, Stuart Mouat, said: “It has just exploded. It was sitting at £2,200 when we shared the news and since then it has gone up and up and is sitting at more than £8,000.

“He was a well known face around Dalbeattie, especially with him being a postie. There’s no doubt he would have smashed his 100 miles. He was feeling as fit as he ever has.”

He retired as a retained fireman in December after more than 15 years and also worked as a postman. Dalbeattie councillor and retired postie Davie Stitt said: “I worked alongside him for years. I’m deeply shocked and he will be missed. I think the whole town is reeling from it.”

No cause of death reported.

Dalbeattie community in mourning after sudden death of much-loved dad, Daily Record, 27 May 2022

Tributes pour in for Gwynedd musician and actor who was ‘always ready with a smile’

Tributes have poured in for a talented actor and musician from Gwynedd who died suddenly. Dyfrig Evans, 43, best known for his acting roles in Rownd a Rownd and for being the lead vocalist in the Welsh band Topper, is believed to have died on Thursday.

The father-of-two, originally from Penygroes, was known by many as “Dyfrig Topper”, reports BBC Cymru Fyw. He has been described as “a wonderful soul full of talent, fun, enthusiasm and positive energy” by those who knew him.

The former Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle pupil moved to Scotland in the early 2000s, but for five years before that he played the character Arwel Jones – or Ari Stiffs – in the series Rownd a Rownd. In an interview to mark the 21st anniversary of the series, he said that being part of the series had “fulfilled a dream” for him.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for Gwynedd musician and actor who was ‘always ready with a smile’, North Wales Live, 26 May 2022

‘Our brother died suddenly on his way to celebrating his 29th birthday with his family’

Stephen ‘Jay’ O’Callaghan was just 28 years old when he died of a cardiac arrest, just a couple of days short of celebrating his 29th birthday. The youngest of four siblings and uncle to eight nephews, Stephen, known as Jay, was a family man, his brother-in-law Jordan Barrett said, and had been on his way to celebrate his upcoming birthday with them when he tragically died.

Jay had been travelling in a taxi from Fairwater in Cardiff to visit his family in the Splott area of the city to celebrate on May 29 last year, when he asked the driver to pull over as he was feeling unwell. But when the driver pulled up in the car park of the Co-op on Crwys Road, Jordan said Jay went into a cardiac arrest.

Despite CPR being performed by off-duty nurses and the intervention and quick arrival of paramedics, Jay was pronounced dead in the car park.. As the anniversary of his death approaches, Jay’s family are fundraising to provide more defibrillators across the city to help save lives.

‘Our brother died suddenly on his way to celebrating his 29th birthday with his family’, Wales Online, 28 May 2022

Baby dies at home after ‘medical emergency’ as cops launch probe

Cops have launched a probe after a baby died at home after a “medical emergency”. The North East Ambulance Service and Cleveland Police were called to Derby Road, Guisborough, on Thursday morning. Cleveland Police issued a statement on the tragedy on Thursday evening, confirming that an infant had passed away.

The force said: “Police were called to a property on Derby Road in Guisborough around 8.15 am on Thursday by ambulance service colleagues who were in attendance at a medical emergency. Sadly, a short time later a baby was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Baby dies at home after ‘medical emergency’ as cops launch probe, The Sun, 27 May 2022

Tributes pour in for Ben Kreisler, 36, after sudden tragic death

Tributes have poured in for an ‘intelligent’ and ‘lovely’ homeless man after his sudden death at a Worcester hostel. Ben Kreisler was found dead in his room at St Paul’s Hostel in Tallow Hill on Monday evening, causing shock and sadness throughout the city. Despite the efforts of hostel staff and paramedics Mr Kreisler, who had lived in both Pershore and Worcester, could not be saved.

A measure of how he was regarded was how swiftly flowers were left at one of his favourite spots, steps near Asda. The 36-year-old, who battled addiction, clearly touched the lives of many people in the city who have described him not only as a ‘character’ but as a highly intelligent man with a sensitive and creative side who loved reading.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes pour in for Ben Kreisler after sudden tragic death, Worcester News, 25 May 2022

Police name schoolboy found dead after going swimming in Swansea river as first photo released

South Wales Police have named a 13-year-old boy who died after swimming in the River Tawe in Swansea as Kane Edwards. The young boy apparently got into difficulty while in the water, sparking an extensive search involving police, fire, ambulance and coastguard personnel, and a helicopter on the evening of Tuesday, May 24.

He was among a number of children who had been seen swimming in the river but was not seen coming out of the water. South Wales Police said the teenager was located around an hour later but could not be resuscitated.

Police name schoolboy found dead after going swimming in Swansea river as first photo released, Wales Online, 25 May 2022

Tributes to dad-of-two and ‘family man’ who died suddenly in Stapleford street

Tributes have been paid to a dad-of-two who died suddenly while sat on a bench in the street. Roy Anthony, 61, died of a suspected cardiac arrest on Thursday, May 21 near Stapleford Library on Church Street.

Mr Anthony’s family say he was well-loved by those in Stapleford after moving there about five years ago. He leaves behind two children, his eldest son Royan Anthony, 18, as well as a 15-year-old daughter Kalsie Anthony.

While his family are still waiting for official confirmation on his cause of death, it is thought he suffered a cardiac arrest near the library. Despite members of the public trying to help and calling the emergency services, he sadly died.

Tributes to dad-of-two and ‘family man’ who died suddenly in Stapleford street, Nottingham Post, 25 May 2022

Tributes flood in for ‘incredible’ Scots mum found dead on beach as locals hail community champion

A woman who died suddenly on an Ayrshire beach has been named locally as community champion Shirley Morgan, who worked tirelessly to help others. Dozens of heartfelt tributes have poured in after the 49-year-old mum sadly passed away in Stevenston on Tuesday afternoon. Police have confirmed that Shirley’s death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The Ardrossan Community Development Trust issued a moving statement in memory of the popular volunteer, who they said has “truly gone too soon”.

“Shirley was a colleague, supporter and friend to community groups throughout the region and an avid supporter of community wealth building and development and will be sorely missed by many. A unique person whose heart was deeply rooted in her community. Her amazing smile will never be forgotten. Truly gone too soon.”

Emergency services were called to Stevenston beach on Tuesday afternoon following Shirley’s sudden death. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing.”

Tributes flood in for ‘incredible’ Scots mum found dead on beach as locals hail community champion, Daily Record, 26 May 2022

Bolton: Family left devastated after ‘bubbly and caring mum’ suddenly dies

A close-knit family have been left devastated after ‘the bubbliest and most caring mum’ suddenly died last Friday. Khristina Proctor, from Farnworth was a healthy 48-year-old before she died from a bleed on the brain.

It came as a huge shock to everyone when she was rushed to Bolton Hospital after collapsing, because she had no symptoms beforehand. She was then taken to Salford Royal Hospital, which the family say was incredibly scary for them because of the uncertainty of what was happening. Whilst she was undergoing surgery, they discovered that Khristina had a second bleed on her brain, which was far worse than the first one.

Daughter-in-law Kirsty Baxendale – whose partner is Khristina’s son Johnpaul – said: “She underwent scans to see how it was going and she had another operation to try and take the pressure off the brain. Then her daughter Sarah got the phone call to come to the hospital with the family. And that’s when they said they did everything they could, but they had to take the machine away.

“Everyone went up as a family and got to see her before her tubes and machine went away. When they took everything off, we knew it was gonna happen, but we weren’t prepared for when it was gonna happen.”

Khristina was able to spend her last moments with her family at home, and was looked after by Sarah, her mum Christine, and Kirsty, for nine days after she was discharged from hospital.

Kirsty added: “She gave a good fight. But you never imagine something like this will happen.”

Family left devastated after ‘bubbly and caring mum’ suddenly dies, The Bolton News, 28 May 2022

Devastated parents pay tribute to Rangers-daft son who died just days after return from Seville

The parents of a Rangers fan who died from sudden heart failure just days after returning from Seville have paid tribute to their ‘fun-loving’ son who ‘cared and looked out for everyone’. Derek ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, a former soldier from Salcoats, North Ayrshire, died from a series of heart conditions that took hold ‘out of the blue’.

The 32-year-old arrived home from watching his beloved team play in the Europa League Final on Friday, May 20 and passed away on Monday, May 23.

His 55-year-old mother, Maggie, told the Record: “I feel like my heart has been ripped out, we are all devastated. Every night I’m scared to go to sleep because I don’t want to wake up and go through this the next day.”

Devastated parents pay tribute to Rangers-daft son who died just days after return from Seville, Daily Record, 28 May 2022

Student teacher, 21, dies just months after finding lump on shoulder

Jenna Patel, 21, was concerned after noticing a lump while carrying out work experience at a primary school. But when she visited a doctor she was told it was “nothing to worry about”. After the lump started to grow, Jenna, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma – a rare cancer which can cause tumours in the bones or surrounding soft-tissues. Following a courageous battle, she died on May 13, the month was due to graduate, MEN reports.

Paying tribute to Jenna, her younger brother Liam described her as ‘bubbly’ and said she was ‘always smiling‘. “Jenna was always making sure everyone else was alright before herself,” he added. “There was not a time of the day when she was not smiling. We were really close and did everything together.”

Student teacher, 21, dies just months after finding lump on shoulder, Liverpool Echo, 27 May 2022

Tributes to ‘colourful’ Paul Walsh from Hove who has died

Paul Walsh, from Hove, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Carat’s Café in Southwick on May 14. The 73-year-old had cycled to the cafe with his wife Laura when he suddenly collapsed after sitting down to have some water.

Leah and Paul became friends after they started working together at the former Age UK charity shop in George Street, Hove, where he volunteered for 15 years. She told the Argus: “He was an incredibly passionate person about all sorts of humanitarian issues. He volunteered his time to so many different local community projects in Brighton and Hove. He believed in individuals and charities who helped people who were vulnerable and was proud to support local causes in the city that he loved.

“If you walked into the shop, or if you met him in the street, he was the kind of person where if you needed a shirt, he would give you the shirt off his back.”

Tributes to ‘colourful’ Paul Walsh from Hove who has died, The Argus, 30 May 2022

Death in Fermanagh: Eamonn Corrigan remembered as a community man

The loss of “inspirational” Derrygonnelly man Eamonn Corrigan has been felt across Fermanagh this week. Mr. Corrigan passed away suddenly on May 19 (Thursday), Eamonn was well known across Fermanagh and highly regarded for his expertise on accounting and finance.

His staff at Corrigan & Co paid a heartfelt tribute to their boss on Friday following his death and said: “Eamonn was the heart of Corrigan & Co, he was a fantastic boss, friend, and mentor to us all. He was a truly inspirational person, and his loss will be sorely felt by all.”

Paying tribute to Eamonn’s character, a staff spokesperson said: “Anyone who knew Eamonn, will remember his hearty laugh and his ready supply of jokes. His kindness and generosity enriched the lives of those around him, which will have a lasting impact on both staff and clients. Eamonn was everybody’s friend.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Death in Fermanagh: Eamonn Corrigan remembered as a community man, The Impartial Reporter, 27 May 2022

‘Chatty’ man with ‘welcoming smile’ dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a council worker who had a “welcoming smile.”

Ronnie Jones, who worked for Sefton Council for more than 32 years, died “unexpectedly” last week. He was described as a “familiar face” to many residents living in Waterloo as the “smiling and chatty” front of house attendant of Waterloo Town Hall.

A spokesperson for Sefton Council said as a mark of respect and to recognise Ronnie’s commitment to and love of the building, flags at Waterloo Town Hall will now be flown at half-mast. Councillor Clare Carragher, Mayor of Sefton, said Ronnie will be greatly missed.

Age, cause of death not reported.

‘Chatty’ man with ‘welcoming smile’ dies suddenly, Liverpool Echo, 26 May 2022

Tributes paid to LGBTQ+ activist Paul Brennan after sudden death

Tributes have poured in for an LGBTQ+ activist in the North West hailed as a “kind, funny and generous guy”. Paul Brennan, from Co Donegal, sadly passed away suddenly on May 24th.

A “real genuine person”, who was “always happy to help and had the biggest heart”, played a vital part in supporting the LGBTQ+ community in North West – including Foyle Pride in Derry. The Co Donegal man worked with the Rainbow Project at their Foyle office, working alongside children between 12-14 in the Rainbow Youth programme.

In tribute, the Rainbow Project wrote on social media: “It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the news that our friend and colleague, Paul Brennan, has passed away. Our thoughts are with all Paul’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to LGBTQ+ activist Paul Brennan after sudden death, Belfast Live, 26 May 2022

“Role model to us all”: Tributes to Skegness businessman after sudden death

An entire community is mourning a local businessman after he suddenly lost his life aged 66 last month, following 50 years in his family’s printing company. David Colman suddenly passed away on April 16, aged 66 after a 50 year career in the family business, providing jobs for hundreds of local people. He was well known and respected throughout his long career in the printing industry, specialising in labels, tickets and tags.

David is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Andrea and two children, Natalie and Alex, along with his grandson Remy. He was looking forward to his second grandchild this coming August.

No cause of death reported.

“Role model to us all”: Tributes to Skegness businessman after sudden death, The Lincolnite, 24 May 2022

Shock at sudden death of former Blackpool mayoress, 53

Nancy Callow, who died on Saturday May 14, was mayoress in 2004/05 when she accompanied her mother Coun Maxine Callow who was Mayor that year, on civic duties. She died, aged 53, while on a visit to Blackpool during which she joined her mother at a Town Hall ceremony at which her late father Peter was posthumously awarded the Blackpool Medal.

She regularly supported her parents when they were on the campaign trail at election times. Her death comes less than two years after her father, former Blackpool Council leader Coun Peter Callow, died in November 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Shock at sudden death of former Blackpool mayoress, Blackpool Gazette, 24 May 2022

Source

The above list is extracted from ‘In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the UK, May 24-May 30’ by Mark Crispin Miller, 31 May 2022

