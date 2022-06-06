NHS reveals in FOI that Ambulance Call-Outs for Heart Illness have DOUBLED since Covid-19 Vaccination began among all age-groups

The National Health Service has confirmed in response to a freedom of information request that ambulance call-outs relating to immediate care required for a debilitating condition affecting the heart nearly doubled in the whole of 2021 and are still on the rise further in 2022. But the most concerning published figures show that they have also doubled among people under the age of 30.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

On the 25th April 2022, Duncan Husband sent a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the West Midlands Ambulance Service University NHS Foundation trust requesting to know the following –

‘Can you please tell me, under the Freedom Of Information Act,

The amount of call outs for patients with heart conditions per year, between 1st January 2017 and present day?

The amount of call outs for patients with strokes per year, between 1st January 2017 and present day?

If possible, can you also give me the total number of the above patients who were under 30.

Can you give me the monthly stats for each year please?’

The NHS responded on the 18th May with a spreadsheet containing the requested information.

The following table is the one provided by the NHS for the number of overall ambulance call-outs for heart conditions by month and year –

The following chart visualised the data in the table above –

The following table is the one provided by the NHS for the number of ambulance call-outs for heart conditions among people under the age of 30 by month and year –

The following chart visualised the data in the table above –

As we can see from the above two charts, ambulance call-ours for high conditions have been higher overall since January 2021, and have been increasing month on month. It was not until April 2021 that we saw a significant increase among people under the age of 30 though, and it again has increased month on month since then.

The following chart shows the overall total call-outs by year for everyone and those aged 0 to 29 –

The average number of annual call outs between 2017 and 2020 equates to 24,463. Meaning the number of call-outs increased by 48% in 2021. The average number of annual call-outs among under 30’s between 2017 and 2020 equates to 3,940. Meaning the number of call-outs increased by 82% in 2021.

The following chart shows the monthly average number of ambulance call-outs for conditions relating to the heart by year –

There was a significant increase in 2021 among all age groups, and unfortunately, things have got even worse in the first few months of 2022.

The question is, why

We really don’t need to look any further than the number of cases of myocarditis caused by Covid-19 vaccination. Myocarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Eventually, myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.

The following chart shows reports of myocarditis to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System by year –

Heart damage is ubiquitous throughout the vaccinated population, and the damage is being diagnosed in multiple ways. Acute cardiac failure rates are now 475 times the normal baseline rate in VAERS. Tachycardia rates are 7,973 times the baseline rate. Acute myocardial infarction is 412 times the baseline rate. The rates of internal haemorrhage, peripheral artery thrombosis, coronary artery occlusion are all over 300 times the baseline rate.

Fully vaccinated people are suffering like never before.

Covid-19 vaccination was supposed to ease pressure on the NHS, not apply more.