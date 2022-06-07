Top 10 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum: No.1 Penetrating Governments

Throughout the years, people at the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) have said some highly disturbing things, none of which garnered proper media attention. When one pieces together the topics championed by WEF, an overarching theme emerges The total control of humanity using media, science, and technology while reshaping democracies to form a global government.

If this sounds like a far-fetched conspiracy theory, keep reading. We are sharing the 10 most dystopian things according to Global Research, one at a time, that are being pushed by WEF, right now. They are in no particular order because they’re all equally crazy. Here is the first on the list.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Penetrating Governments

The least one can say is that Klaus Schwab, the founder and the head of the WEF is not a fan of democracy. He perceives it as an obstacle to a fully globalized world.

In the 2010 WEF report titled “Global Redesign”, Schwab postulates that a globalized world is best managed by a “self-selected coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system), and select civil society organizations (CSOs)”. This is the exact opposite of a democracy.

He argued that governments are no longer “the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage” and that “the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance”. For this reason, the Transnational Institute (“TNI”) described WEF as “a silent global coup d’état” to capture governance.

In 2017, at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Schwab blatantly admitted what is continually dismissed as a “conspiracy theory” by mass media: The WEF is “penetrating” governments around the world. The playback of the live recording HERE has lost the sound. However, you can read what was discussed by opening the transcript or turning the video subtitles “on” from the settings menu.

In this outstanding talk, Schwab blatantly stated that Angela Merkel of Germany, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and Emmanuel Macron of France were “groomed” by WEF. He even adds that at least half of Canada’s cabinet consists of representatives sold to WEF’s agenda. This is not a “conspiracy theory.” This is the absolute truth, confirmed by the head of WEF himself.

In March 2022, Australian Senator Alex Antic warned the Senate that WEF was penetrating governments around the world to subvert Western values and cited Schwab’s 2017 Harvard discussion during which Schwab said: “I know that half of this [Canadian] cabinet, even more than half, are Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum. It’s true in Argentina, it’s true in France. Now with the president who is a Young Global Leader.”

Added to Schwab’s remarks in the video below is a clip from the Canadian Parliament. In mid-February, Collin Carrie MP raised WEF’s influence in Canadian politics. The Speaker cut Carrie short saying the audio was “really, really bad and the video was as well” and moved on to the next item of business.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Klaus Schwab: World Economic Forum ‘Infiltration’, Malcolm H. Wiener Lecture on International Political Economy, 20 September 2017 (5 mins)

In 2019 Schwab introduced Leo Varadkar, at the time the Taoiseach of Ireland, who was, according to Schwab, particularly welcome because Varadkar is “also one of our Young Global Leaders.”

Davos 2019: The New Impetus for Europe, 19 February 2019

Schwab again boasted about WEF’s infiltration of governments at Davos 2020. Speaking to Costa Rica’s President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Schwab listed former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin as former WEF Young Global Leaders.

Phoenix: “The Forum” (Bonus), Klaus Schwab meets Costa Rica’s President Quesada, 17 January 2020 (2 mins)

Further Information on WEF Graduates

The Malone Institute, in collaboration with the Pharos Foundation and Pharos Media Productions, has published a list of WEF graduates with over 3,800 names going back to the beginning. Read more HERE.

Wikispooks has also been compiling information on WEF graduates. Read more HERE and HERE.

In November 2020, the Covid Red Pills Telegram channel shared a data dump of 1,344 names of WEF “Globalists behind the Great Reset” with the caption:

“The World Economic Forum has an organisation called ‘Young Global Leaders’ [“YGL”]. Klaus Schwab is the founder of both [WEF and YGL]. All the YGL and alumni are ‘active on multiple initiatives responding to the Covid-19 pandemic’ according to their website including promoting mask wearing, the Great Reset, lockdowns, and spreading propaganda on news publications, and telling governments what to do.”

Without any further scrutiny, we have downloaded the excel file attached to Covid Red Pills’ post, converted it to pdf format and attached it below.

The above is, in parts, extracted from ‘The Top Ten Creepiest and Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF)’. Read the full list on Global Research HERE.