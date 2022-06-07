Letter to the Editor: The Globalists Are Trying to Keep Putin in Power

A reader writes why he believes the United States is giving Ukraine just enough weapons not to lose but not enough to ensure victory over Russian forces. “They are merely keeping the pot of war simmering.”

To The Exposé,

How to prevent WW3

The Globalists (Kissinger, Macron) are begging the West not to humiliate Russia by kicking them completely out of Ukraine. The US are giving Ukraine just enough weapons to prevent them from losing the war. But not quite enough to ensure that they win it. They are merely keeping the pot of war simmering. These actions by high profile bad actors have shown me the path to peace. The fix, I believe, is to give Ukraine the tools it needs to comprehensively defeat Putin. If that happens, he will lose his presidency of Russia.

If Zelensky kicks Putin out of Ukraine. The Russians will kick Putin out of office. That is what is worrying Kissinger, Macron and the true hidden President of the US, the master of the teleprompter, Barack Obama, Psaki’s boss.

The Globalists are trying to keep Putin in power. He needs to be removed to prevent WW3. They need him to stay to guarantee WW3. Putin being humiliated in Ukraine is the path out of this and Kissinger and Macron both know it. I have only just realised it. The globalists are trying to ensure that the path to peace is blocked. They are trying to prevent the Ukrainian surgeons from fully removing the hypersonic and potentially nuclear Russian tumour from their body.

Yours peacefully,

Gordon Ritchie

