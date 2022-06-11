GAAC Open Letter to UK Civil Aviation Authority

On Thursday Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition (GAAC”) wrote an open letter to the UK Civil Aviation Authority (“CAA”).

GAAC comprises international aviation professionals, medical and scientific expert groups from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Switzerland, as well as passengers.

NEWS: Today the @GAvAdCoalition

sent an open letter to the UK Civil Aviation Authority Board re Covid-19 Vaccination and Class 1-3 Medical Certificate Holders.

Representing international aircrew and citizens who fly within and through UK airspace and on UK carriers, GAAC asked CAA the following questions:

An explanation of how CAA assesses Covid-19 vaccines’ suitability for pilots. Whether CAA collect reports of Covid-19 vaccine effects, side effects and severe adverse events. If CCA is aware of any Covid-19 vaccine-induced adverse events in any UK pilot. If so, how many? And, how does CAA categorise the severity of adverse events? Whether in any given year CAA maintains data relating to pilots’ medical certificates that are held, temporarily suspended and permanently suspended. If so, how many years’ data does CAA hold? In the event pilots do not self-report medical issues, how and when does CAA, via its medical system, become aware of pilots’ medical issues? What proportion of all flights that CAA is responsible for regulating within UK airspace are conducted by multi-person crews and what proportion are conducted by a single pilot? Does CAA hold data documenting passenger and crew incidents, accidents and diversions of any aircraft inside UK airspace and/or on G-registered aircraft globally? How many pilots have the CAA authorised to engage in any phase of clinical trials for any Covid-19 drug, treatment, therapy, protocol or vaccine; and/or any form of trial, protocol or evaluation of “mix-and-match” Covid-19 boosters use e.g., Pfizer vaccination followed by another manufacturer’s vaccine?

GAAC confirmed yesterday that CAA had acknowledged receipt of their letter and will reply in due course.

Read GAAC’s open letter in full HERE.