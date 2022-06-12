UNFORGIVABLE – 125 Children Dead, 1K Disabled & 50K injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA

The latest figures published by the USA’s Centers for Disease Control reveal 50,000 children have been injured due to Covid-19 vaccination across the USA, and sadly 1,112 of these children either suffered a life-threatening event or a permanent disability, while tragically a further 125 children sadly lost their lives.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hosts a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) that is updated weekly and can be found here. The latest data contains VAERS reports processed (not received) as of 3rd June 2022.

Unfortunately, the CDC reveals that at least 49,878 children (Aged 0 to 17) have suffered an injury due to Covid-19 vaccination as of 3rd June 2022.

The Janssen vaccine is responsible for 1,326 of these injuries, the Moderna vaccine 9,170, and the Pfizer vaccine 40,639.

The CDC also reveals that 7,547 children have either visited a hospital or been hospitalised due to an injury caused by Covid-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine has caused 7,495 children to be hospitalised, the Moderna vaccine 380, and the Janssen vaccine 18.

Sadly, the CDC reveals that 1,047 children have either suffered a life-threatening event or been left permanently disabled due to Covid-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer jab has nearly killed or permanently disabled 1,001 children, the Moderna jab 100 children, and the Janssen jab 5 children.

Tragically, the CDC reveals that at least 125 children have lost their lives due to Covid-19 vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine has killed 109 children, whilst the Moderna vaccine has allegedly killed 16 children.

What’s even more unfortunate is that these figures do not illustrate the true consequences of Covid-19 vaccination among children. This is because the CDC estimates just 1 to 10% of adverse events are actually reported to VAERS.

But what’s even more unfortunate than that is the fact the FDA are about to vote on approving the Covid-19 injection for children as young as 6 months, and President Joe Biden already has an “operational plan” in place to ensure it happens.