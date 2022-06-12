Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Social Credit is coming and it’s all part of The Great Reset plan’

Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about Social Credit as if it is a good thing.
“You’re not going to be punished if you haven’t done anything wrong”, they say.
Completely ignoring the fact that it’s the Government who decides what “wrong” is.
Dr Vernon Coleman explains the impending danger of the Social Credit System in the video below –
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
We urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.
It’s secure, quick, and easy…
Please choose your preferred
method to show your support
Send Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Send Monero
Categories: Breaking News, Opinion Pages
Dr Coleman is wrong. The NWO suffered serious defeats at the recent WHO meeting in Geneva. Their amendments were all defeated
Any more information about that? As that is rather important!
Credit score , https://odysee.com/@daadulka:5/lubomirarsov45:1?
Black Mirror – The future of social media – Rating everyone in your daily interactions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcspUD0kF7g and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTbbSZg4A3k
[…] Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about Social Credit as if it is a good thing. “You’re not going to be punished if you haven’t done anything wrong”, they say. […] Source link […]