Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Social Credit is coming and it’s all part of The Great Reset plan’

Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about Social Credit as if it is a good thing.

“You’re not going to be punished if you haven’t done anything wrong”, they say.

Completely ignoring the fact that it’s the Government who decides what “wrong” is.

Dr Vernon Coleman explains the impending danger of the Social Credit System in the video below –

UNFORGIVABLE – 125 Children Dead, 1K Disabled & 50K injured due to Covid-19 Vaccination in the USA
U.S. Gov. reports prove COVID Vaccination can cause Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome & this is why we're seeing "Sudden Deaths" & "Monkeypox"…
Flashback: The Great Global Warming Swindle
GAAC Open Letter to UK Civil Aviation Authority
Avril Terri Jackson Msc MPhil
Avril Terri Jackson Msc MPhil
46 minutes ago

Dr Coleman is wrong. The NWO suffered serious defeats at the recent WHO meeting in Geneva. Their amendments were all defeated

Fleur
Fleur
Reply to  Avril Terri Jackson Msc MPhil
38 minutes ago

Any more information about that? As that is rather important!

Fleur
Fleur
33 minutes ago

Credit score , https://odysee.com/@daadulka:5/lubomirarsov45:1?

Black Mirror – The future of social media – Rating everyone in your daily interactions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcspUD0kF7g and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTbbSZg4A3k

trackback
Dr Vernon Coleman: ‘Social Credit is coming and it’s all part of The Great Reset plan’ - Nota Akhir Zaman
10 minutes ago

[…] Politicians, journalists, social scientists, masochists and communists talk about Social Credit as if it is a good thing. “You’re not going to be punished if you haven’t done anything wrong”, they say. […] Source link […]

