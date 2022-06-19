Covid Pandemic Truths: Covid Injections Release Destructive Spike Protein into All Parts of Your Body

As noted, these new products are not in the strict sense traditional “vaccines,” which use either a part of a whole virus or bacteria combined with very powerful immune stimulant compounds called immune adjuvants.

By Russell L. Blaylock, 8 December 2021

What Is A mRNA Vaccine and How Does It Work?

The mRNA vaccines, first developed in the 1980s by Dr. Robert Malone, utilises a complex technique that employs an artificially constructed mRNA molecule. The idea is that the RNA produces the desired antigen. In this case, it produces the spike protein of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 virus that causes Covid-19 infection. Ironically, that is the very part of the virus that causes damage in people, in particular acting as a neurotoxic molecule. However, injecting mRNA by itself won’t work because the body contains an enzyme that would quickly destroy it.

To prevent this, Dr. Malone created a nanolipid carrier that is basically like a nanosized sac that contains the mRNA (resembles an artificial exosome). This special carrier sac is incredibly small — about the size of the virus.

We’ve been told that the carrier sac (the nanolipid carrier) is destroyed within a few days, thus preventing the body from continuously producing the deadly spike protein. Keep in mind, that the principal way the virus itself causes damage is through its spike protein — the same one being reproduced in large amounts all over a person’s body by the mRNA in the vaccine.

However, the truth is that the makers of these biological agents added polyethylene glycol to protect the nanolipid carrier so it would last much longer in the body — thus allowing the mRNA to produce far more spike protein for a much longer period. In fact, we don’t know how long the nanolipid/mRNA package lasts. The generated spike proteins may last months, years, or even a lifetime.

To summarise: The “vaccines” consist of artificially synthesised mRNA encapsulated within a protective sac (nanolipid carrier). The mRNA within the sac produces and releases an increasing amount of the destructive spike protein into your body — anywhere the nanolipid carrier is deposited. This is the critical part of the story. We were told that this sac of mRNA remains at the injection site in the person’s arm, continuously producing the spike protein. Theoretically, your body then can make antibodies against the spike protein, supposedly protecting you from Covid-19 infection.

Dr. Malone and others discovered that Pfizer had secretly conducted a biodistribution study, to see where the nanolipid carrier went after being injected into the limb of the recipient of the vaccine. A Freedom of Information lawsuit was used to obtain a copy of this study performed secretly by Pfizer. The results were quite revealing and very frightening.

They discovered that rather than remaining at the site of the injection (usually the arm-deltoid region), these mRNA-containing nanolipid carriers rapidly entered the bloodstream and were distributed all over the body, including the brain.

The highest concentration of the injected nanolipid carriers was found in the ovaries of women. The second-highest concentration was within the bone marrow. High concentrations were also seen in the liver, lymph nodes, and spleen. In fact, the studies that demonstrated the nanolipid carriers were distributed among a number of tissues and organs, including:

Lungs

Heart

Blood vessel lining

Muscles

Spinal cord

Brain

Kidneys.

