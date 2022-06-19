Top 10 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum: No.5 CardioID to Reshape Lives

Throughout the years, people at the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) have said some highly disturbing things, none of which garnered proper media attention. When one pieces together the topics championed by WEF, an overarching theme emerges – the total control of humanity using media, science, and technology while reshaping democracies to form a global government.

If this sounds like a far-fetched conspiracy theory, keep reading. We are sharing the 10 most dystopian things according to The Vigilant Citizen, one at a time, that are being pushed by WEF, right now. They are in no particular order because they’re all equally crazy. Here is the third on the list.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

“Take a Peek at the Future”

Judging by comments on YouTube and social media, people hate videos created by the WEF. But they keep coming. They don’t care what you think. They just want to plant their seed of insanity into your mind. In a video titled “How our lives could soon look” WEF invites viewers to “take a peek at the future”. And it is BLEAK. It is all about making Covid life permanent.

Read more: “How Our Lives Could Soon Look”: The World Economic Forum Posts an Insane Dystopian Video, The Vigilant Citizen, 24 August 2021

As WEF is known to delete videos and articles from time to time, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out, we have saved a copy of their video below. But you can watch it on WEF’s Twitter profile HERE which they tweeted on 17 August 2021 with the caption:

“This is how our lives could soon look. Take a peak at the future: [and added a link to their article titled ‘What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? These 5 trends give us a glimpse’].”

*Please note that “peak,” and not “peek,” is the word used on WEF’s tweet. Is it a spelling error? Is it some sort of psychological “nudge”? If it is a spelling error, according to the UK government’s ShareChecklist campaign “typos could be an indication that the information is false.” So please be warned, what you are about to see could be FALSE.

This is how our lives could soon look, WEF, 17 August 2021 (2 mins)

WEF’s video, which possibly is false information, lists five ways the “pandemic” could reshape lives and is filled with psychological nudges and visual cues: masked people, hand sanitiser dispensers and QR codes, as well as emphasising bizarre words by underlining them – such as hubs, ghost and cloud markets – all the concepts they hope to subconsciously implant in your mind while soft dreamy music plays in the background.

Then, there’s this nugget of insanity. The fourth on the list of ways they want to reshape your future: “you could be identified by your heartbeat.” The video proudly states: “NASA has invented a system that can ID you from your heartbeat using a laser.”

No. Go away.

As if that wasn’t enough, the video shows children stuck at home and being schooled through screens and ends showing people wearing masks outside, like crazy people. And then this, the grand finale:

Answer: NONE. Go away.

Security in a heartbeat

This is their words, a subtitle within the article, ‘What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? These 5 trends give us a glimpse’, that accompanies WEF’s video. It’s not referring to a metaphorical heartbeat, as in a short space of time, but is referring to using your heart to monitor you viz. CardioID. It is fourth on the list of WEF’s ways to reshape lives. Here are some excerpts from this article:

“Digital acceleration has also put the limelight back onto security issues. Much of the world’s move to online – whether for work or your weekly shop – involves sharing personal or business information remotely, with an ever-wider number of entities. Not only that but when people started wearing masks, facial recognition security systems were stumped. “One solution to this conundrum may be the unique pattern of your heartbeat. Developed by the Pentagon and NASA, ‘cardio ID’ devices can detect an individual’s unique cardiac signature using an infrared laser. The technology is already available for licensing, and security is only one possible use. Another application could be identifying opted-in shoppers as they enter a store, for example, to personalise their visit.”

What is the World Economic Forum doing about digital identity? Well, WEF seems very proud of its achievements:

“… user-centric digital identities enable trusted physical and digital interactions – from government services or e-payments to health credentials, safe mobility or employment. “The World Economic Forum curates the Platform for Good Digital Identity to advance global digital identity activities … “The Forum convenes public-private digital identity collaborations from travel, health, financial services in a global action and learning network – to understand common challenges and capture solutions useful to support current and future coalitions. Additionally, industry-specific models such as Known Traveller Digital Identity or decentralised identity models show that digital identity solutions respecting the individual are possible.”

Don’t be fooled by their use of the words “good” or “decentralised.” And it’s important to note that “solutions respecting the individual” is immediately followed by “are possible.” They cannot even commit whether implementing digital IDs AND respecting individuals can be done. “Possible” is a far cry from safeguarding individual rights and freedoms as paramount or without such safeguards “digital identity solutions” cannot be implemented, particularly “solutions” that use your biometrics and heart to monitor you.

As there is always the chance that WEF removes this article from public view and, should that happen, we wouldn’t want you to miss out on being able to read the delights it contains so we have downloaded a copy and attached it below.

Although a little off topic it has to be highlighted as the pdf copy attached doesn’t do it justice. The very last item on WEF’s article, almost as if an endnote, is a podcast from “Radio Davos.” We snipped an image of it:

The “thought leaders” behind WEF’s “ways to reshape lives”

If you thought WEF’s video and the accompanying article were creepy, wait until you see where their “vision of the future” comes from.

To sketch out a vision of the future that reflects this profound digital transformation, technology consultancy Cognizant brought together a group of its internal and independent thought leaders. Here are five developments these experts predict we’ll see in the not-so-distant future as long-term impacts of the pandemic on society and the economy. ‘What are the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? These 5 trends give us a glimpse, WEF, 11 August 2021

Cognizant, with offices in Aberdeen and London, has the words “intuition engineered” forming part of its logo and boasts its clients worldwide comprise companies with a combined 318,400 employees and revenue of $18,4 billion.

“We focus on IoT, AI, software engineering and cloud—the technologies that are changing the nature of business,” the website claims. Its “About” page is sufficiently filled with WEF buzzwords to know how they intend to “engineer modern businesses.” For example:

“What we value: We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.” “What we believe: Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.”

The basis of WEF’s “ways to reshape lives” was a document produced by Cognizant with the creepy title: ‘The Timeline of Next’. The index is even more dystopian than both the document title and WEF’s video: Exploding the Nuclear Family; Escaping the Matrix; Machines of Loving Grace; Living at Work; Dear Noah Welcome to the University of Google; and, Surrender to the Rhythm, just to mention a few subtitles.

The Timeline of Next, Cognizant

As seen in the image above, ‘Surrender to the Rhythm’ is under a section titled ‘Economies’. And whatever your imagination thought it could be about, it’s not. Here are a few excerpts to get the gist:

Facial recognition was a trendy topic about a decade ago … But the land of the machines faced its own disaster when the pandemic struck — all these humans were suddenly wearing masks. The problems with facial recognition as a biometric identifier go back further than 2020. Beyond the ethical debates, there were a number of practical challenges that simply couldn’t be solved for. At least as early as 2017, US Special Forces were already hunting for alternative approaches to facial recognition. Reliable ID methods were (and are) critical for mission success. “What if the subject now has a beard?” “What if they put on sunglasses?” “What if they paint their face?” Consider that every person in the world has a unique heart rhythm. Combine infrared lasers with a vibrometer, a database and an algorithm built to identify that rhythm, and you have Jetson, a device that can detect an individual’s unique cardiac signature with an infrared laser, brought to you by the Pentagon. In the near future, you’ll be able to visit a store with infrared systems in place, be automatically logged in and begin having experiences that just feel more relevant. Let’s call it CardioID. Your signature wouldn’t be referenced against a name or any personally identifiable information — it’s more like you’d been cookied. Applications will extend beyond retail. It could be used as a secure password system, or marketers could gain another metric on returning customers — a win for the business that consumers would never notice. The Timeline of Next, Cognizant, pg. 38-41

So, CardioID – also described as ‘security in a heartbeat’ or the fourth on the list of ways WEF wants to reshape your future – is a matter of economics which Cognizant’s document begins by describing as:

“Money still makes the world go around. It’s just that the way it’s done will soon look a lot different … As always, there will be money to be made. The systems for making and exchanging it, though, will never be the same.”

This document has to be read to be believed, even if you merely skim over it, it is that insane. And we should make special note of the unstable minds that authored this madness:

For the record, we have attached a copy of Cognizant’s document below.