Trudeau Panics as Fully Vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 COVID-19 Deaths in Canada over the past month; 4 in every 5 of which were Triple Jabbed

The Prime Minister of Canada is secretly sweating after his Draconian vaccine mandates led to fully vaccinated Canadians accounting for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths over the past month, with 4 in every 5 of those deaths among the triple vaccinated.

Despite allegedly being triple vaccinated himself, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau allegedly tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time on 13th June 2022.

In a tweet, Trudeau said he was only feeling okay because he had got his shots, and urged everyone else to get vaccinated or boosted.

Quite how Trudeau was able to claim he only had mild symptoms because he had taken an experimental injection is beyond us, it’s impossible to prove.

And judging by official Government of Canada data he is actually incredibly lucky not to have been hospitalised or have lost his life if he truly has been vaccinated. Because over the past month, 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in Canada have been among the fully vaccinated, and 4 in every 5 of those deaths were among the triple jabbed.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 21st June update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to June 5th 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020. By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published late May 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 1st May 2022 –

Now, all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 1st May and 5th June 2022 –

Canada recorded 127,262 Covid-19 cases between 1st May and 5th June 2022, and 118,826 of those cases were among the vaccinated population. With 4,381 cases among the partly vaccinated, 40,327 cases among the double vaccinated, and 74,118 cases among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for 7% of Covid-19 cases between 1st May and 5th June 2022, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 93%, 58% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 1st May and 5th June 2022 –

In the space of 5 weeks, Canada’s hospitals suffered an influx of 7,625 Covid-19 patients, and 6,560 of them were vaccinated. With 242 hospitalisations among the partly vaccinated, 1,728 hospitalisations among the double vaccinated, and 4,590 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14% of hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86%, 70% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 1st May and 5th June 2022 –

Over these 5 weeks, there were 1,707 Covid-19 deaths across Canada and the vaccinated population accounted for 1,472 of them. With 41 deaths among the partly vaccinated, 318 deaths among the double vaccinated, and a shocking 1,113 deaths among the triple vaccinated.

The means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14% of deaths, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86%, 76% of which were among the triple jabbed.

If you don’t find these figures that concerning, perhaps you will once you realise this was how the pandemic was shaping out in terms of deaths across the country a couple of months ago prior to a mass “booster” campaign across Canada –

Between 13th Nov and 4th Dec 21, the unvaccinated accounted for 57% of deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for 43% of deaths.

Fast forward 1 month, and we found that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 64% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 36%. Seven days later things then got even worse, with the fully vaccinated accounting for 72% of deaths whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 28%.

But now despite a mass booster campaign, and the Government of Canada trying to desperately conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 1st May and 5th June 2022.

Should we be seeing this if the third jab is effective? Absolutely not, these figures strongly suggest the third jab has made the situation worse for the vaccinated, and Justin ‘I’m triple jabbed but have now caught COVID for a second time‘ Trudeau’s advice to go and get the vaccine or a booster should be completely and utterly ignored.