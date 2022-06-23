“President” Joe Biden confirms a planned 2nd Pandemic is on the way as UK Gov declares National Incident after Polio found in country for 1st time since 1984

The President of the United States has confirmed that “there is going to be a second pandemic” and the United States Government urgently needs money to prepare for it. The announcement came a day before the UK Government declared a national incident after the UK Health Security Agency discovered Polio in England for the first time since 1984.
In the footage below, President Biden was asked by a journalist on June 21st how many children will the United States be able to vaccinate before the Government needs to request more money from congress.
Biden’s response?
“We do need more money. But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children. We need more money to plan for the second pandemic. There’s going to be another pandemic.”
With all the talk of “mysterious” hepatitis cases among children and the alleged emergence of monkeypox in several Western nations for the first time in history, it looks like Joe Biden may have just let the cat out the bag that these things are no unfortunate accident and it’s all planned and being done by design.
This raises questions as to whether it’s just a coincidence that the UK Government has declared a national incident just a day after Biden’s comments after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) discovered Polio in England for the first time since 1984.
The UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA), working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has found poliovirus in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works.
Investigations are underway after several closely-related viruses were found in sewage samples taken between February and May. The virus has continued to evolve and is now classified as a ‘vaccine-derived’ poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2), which on rare occasions can cause serious illness, such as paralysis.
The detection of a VDPV2 suggests it is likely there has been some spread between closely-linked individuals in North and East London and that they are now shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their faeces.
The last case of wild polio contracted in the UK was confirmed in 1984. The UK was declared polio-free in 2003. Wastewater surveillance is being expanded to assess the extent of transmission and identify local areas for targeted action.
Healthcare professionals have been alerted to these findings so they can promptly investigate and report anyone presenting with symptoms that could be polio, such as paralysis.
But if this discovery of polio in the UK has no relation to President Biden’s comments around a planned second pandemic, perhaps the meeting set to take place at the World Health Organization on Thursday 23rd June does.
The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization is set to meet on Thursday 23rd June 2022, to assess whether the Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles outbreak (allegedly Monkeypox) represents a public health emergency of international concern.
And under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), Member States have a legal duty to respond promptly to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, meaning we could be about to witness COVID 2.0.
How the hell are people going to trust the medical profession now after what’s happened in the last two years??
No way we can ever trust in them again. It is off but turned out we can’t trust in dentists anymore either. Implants built in 30 years ago (Spain) are still ok, implants built in the past years are coming out with no reason, bones disappear around them. Probably because of the material, mainly titanium (one of the best antennas). It affects the surroundings till a level.
https://truthcomestolight.com/wireless-radiation-and-osteoporosis/
Sadly this is the state of humanity today when they can blatantly tell us what they are going to do and people will just go along with it.
The American government is at war with its own people this man has got the audacity to call President Putin will not be satisfied until majority of Americans drop dead this man is insane and it’s clearly got Alzheimer’s disease.
Putin is just another globalist tool acting as the WEF wants.
Are you sure it is only the US gov?
Fresh news:
“In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reluctantly admitted that the global explosion in polio is predominantly vaccine strain. The most frightening epidemics in Congo, Afghanistan, and the Philippines, are all linked to vaccines. In fact, by 2018, 70% of global polio cases were vaccine”
https://davidicke.com/2022/06/23/a-timely-reminder-of-polio-origins-from-david-ickes-perceptions-of-a-renegade-mind-and-why-the-outbreak-in-london-is-said-to-be-caused-by-the-polio-vaccine/
And:
“At this stage, it’s not clear. In an announcement made on Wednesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the virus has been identified in sewage samples taken from London between February and May 2022.”
https://davidicke.com/2022/06/23/polio-what-do-we-know-about-feared-outbreak-in-london/
It looks we were not terrified enough from MoneyPox, and another reason to distribute dubious vaxxes possibly with graphene or other poison.
“Polio”, eh? — The viruses have probably been circulating without causing trouble since “eradicated.” After all, during the polio outbreaks in the 1950’s, only a tiny percentage (less than 1%, if I remember right) of patients developed paralysis. Methinks this new discover of “polio” is just another cover-up for adverse effects of the COVID-19 spikeshots…this time, covering up some of the neurological adverse effects.
Agreed, the same with monkey pox.
And me thinks it maybe an attempt to poison.
EVEN THE CDC ADMITTED THAT THERE WAS NO EVIDENCE FOR ISOLATION OF POLIO VIRUS – AND MANY MORE VIRUSES, SEE LIST ON THE PHOTO.
As I proved or rather historical notes proved the big polio epidemics were caused by DDT, later by vaxxes (against polio), they went as far as re-named polio rather than openly admitting that their vaxxes were useless or worse…
Pesticides can cause polio, heavy-metals can cause polio but it never was a virus and its proper isolation is missing, too.
WOW, what a COINCIDENCE. They found it in the US and the UK in the same time or almost? No agenda and lying here for sure.
Polio is poisoning, it never was a virus, ever.
Remember this when they start to push the “new pandemic”.