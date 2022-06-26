Canada: FOI Shows More Covid Injections Cause More Hospitalisations and More Deaths

A response to a request under Freedom of Information (“FoI”) showed that Covid-19 injectable product use has a dose-response: more doses = more cases = more hospitalisations = more deaths.

On 1 June 2022, the Nova Scotia Office of the Deputy Minister Health and Wellness Department responded to an FoI submitted to them on 2 May 2022. “There they go again with that fast and loose use of the word ‘health’,” wrote Dr. Jessica Rose.

The FoI response begins:

In your application, you requested a copy of the following records: 1) Number of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status: unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated (2 doses), fully vaccinated (3 doses), separated by weeks ending on Thursday, starting with 2021-12-17 to 2021-12-23 2) Number of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status: unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated (2 doses), fully vaccinated (3 doses), separated by weeks ending on Thursday, starting with 2021-12-17 to 2021-12-23 3) Number of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status: unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated (2 doses), fully vaccinated (3 doses), separated by weeks ending on Thursday, starting with 2021-12-17 to 2021-12-23 (Date Range for Record Search: From 12/16/2021 To 04/27/2022) Responsive records have been located and are attached. You are entitled to the information you requested – 2022-00662-HEA, Nova Scotia Health and Wellness, 1 June 2022

By Dr. Jessica Rose

The document shows that Covid-19 injectable product use has a dose-response: more doses = more cases = more hospitalisations = more deaths. Easy enough to understand.

See the following bar graphs I transcribed from the tables listed in the document (FoI response).

Let’s count ‘cases’ as a marker of the effectiveness of the products. If these Covid-19 injectable products were effective at lowering transmission rates, then the frequency of reporting of cases would decrease with increasing distribution of the products. What we see clearly from this data that was Freedom of Information Requested – NOT offered freely for the public to see – is that the frequency of case reports is proportionally related to the dose → more doses = more cases. This is the definition of an ineffective product with regard to reduction of transmission and is a FAILED ‘VACCINE’.

What was it you said? Injected individuals are 95% less likely to get Covid-19 over uninjected individuals? How many ways can I say this: you were wrong. Admit it. Damage control this. The data is clear.

Let’s count ‘hospitalisations’ as effectiveness as well but this time, let’s use it to assess whether or not the Covid-19 injections reduced the likelihood of ending up in the hospital. What we see clearly again from this raw data is that the number of hospitalisations is proportionally related to dose → more doses = more hospitalisations. This is the definition of an ineffective product with regard to a reduction in the severity of symptoms and is a FAILED ‘VACCINE’.

Let’s count ‘deaths’ as the worst outcome of a product that is meant to promote longevity, vitality and health. What we see clearly again from this raw data, albeit more sparsely populated that the case and hospitalisation data sets, is that the number of deaths is proportionally related to dose → more doses = more deaths. So well done. The worst outcome achieved. This is the definition of a colossal failure of a vaccine with regard to a reduction in deaths.

The deaths in the uninjected individuals in early 2022 are likely quite elderly. I don’t have the data stratified by age so that’s just a guess. An educated one. But you’ll also notice that the deaths in the uninjected group wane as time is passing. It appears as though death counts are also starting to go down in the D3 group. It will be interesting to see what the numbers look like at the end of 2022.

These data fully CONTRADICT the expletives being repeated over and over again by the FDA and the CDC: these products are NOT SAFE or EFFECTIVE.

About the Author

Dr. Jessica Rose has a Post Doctorate in both Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She has a PhD in Computational Biology and a Masters in Immunology, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics. These modalities have given her a solid base in which she uses to deep dive into VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) reports and provide data analysis surrounding the adverse events profile of the COVID injectables. You can follow Dr. Rose by subscribing to her Substack HERE.