Never Forget: April 2020 Study Found That Most New York Covid Patients on Ventilators Died While Fauci and Cuomo Pushed for More Ventilators

A study of Covid patients hospitalised between 1 March 2020 and 4 April 2020 was conducted at facilities overseen by Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system. Among the 2,634 patients whose outcomes were known, the overall death rate was 21%, but it rose to 88% for those who received mechanical ventilation. Simply put, most patients died after being placed on a mechanical ventilator.

The study was conducted by researchers at the Northwell Covid-19 Research Consortium, submitted for publication in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 16 April and published on 22 April 2022, see HERE.

On 15 March 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a so-called “infectious disease expert,” said on CNN’s “State of the Union”: “There are 12,700 ventilators in the ‘stockpile’: If you don’t have enough ventilators, it’s obvious people who need it will not be able to get it. That’s when you’re going to have to make some very tough decisions.”

A few weeks before Northwell researchers published their study, Fauci was again pushing for Covid patients to be “treated” with ventilators. He called for an additional 30,000 ventilators for coronavirus-stricken New Yorkers.

On 29 March, The New York Post reported that Fauci said the “bottom line” is New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has to have the ventilators he needs to treat people stricken with the coronavirus in New York as it struggles with the largest number of cases in the nation.

“One way or another, he needs the ventilators that he needs and hopefully we will get him the ventilators that he needs. They may be closer to him than is realised but if they’re not, we’ll get them there. And if they are, we’ll try to get him access to the ones that are there, Fauci said. “Bottom line, he’s got to have the ventilators. Period.”

Cuomo had reiterated the need for the thousands of ventilators the week before after President Trump said he was sceptical that such a large number was required. “All the predictions say you could have an apex needing 140,000 beds and about 40,000 ventilators,” Cuomo said, “we’re following the data and the science.”

Reuters: Cuomo hits back at Trump about NY’s need for ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, 27 March 2020 (1 min)

So, what did the data and science show? According to the study submitted for publication less than three weeks later, most people who were placed on a ventilator died.

April 2020 Study: Most New York Covid Patients on Ventilators Died

By Robert Preidt, republished from WebMD, 22 April 2020

The largest analysis of hospitalised US Covid-19 patients to date finds that most did not survive after being placed on a mechanical ventilator.

The study included the health records of 5,700 Covid-19 patients hospitalised between 1 March and 4 April at facilities overseen by Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health system.

Among the 2,634 patients for whom outcomes were known, the overall death rate was 21%, but it rose to 88% for those who received mechanical ventilation, the Northwell Health Covid-19 Research Consortium reported.

The new findings “provide a crucial early insight into the front-line response to the Covid-19 outbreak in New York,” Dr. Kevin Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, said in a Northwell Health news release.

The findings also add fuel to the notion that ventilators may sometimes do more harm than good for patients battling for life with severe Covid-19.

Mechanical ventilators work by pushing air into the lungs of critically ill patients who can no longer breathe well on their own. These patients must be sedated and have a tube stuck into their throat.

Recognising that complications from ventilator use can occur, some intensive care units (“ICUs”) have started to delay putting a Covid-19 patient on a ventilator until the last possible moment, when it is truly a life-or-death decision, said Dr. Udit Chaddha, an interventional pulmonologist with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

“There had been a tendency earlier on in the crisis for people to put patients on ventilators early because patients were deteriorating very quickly,” Chaddha said. “That is something that most of us have stepped away from doing.

“We let these patients tolerate a little more hypoxia [oxygen deficiency]. We give them more oxygen. We don’t intubate them until they are truly in respiratory distress,” Chaddha said. “If you do this correctly, if you put somebody on the ventilator when they need to be put on the ventilator and not prematurely, then the ventilator is the only option.”

