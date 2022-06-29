Letter to the Editor: Covid hysteria versus logic and the reality

A reader has written to several media outlets, including The Exposé, and cc’d Northumberland government officials. He highlights “the hysteria” versus “the logic” and the reality by comparing Covid cases, the infection fatality rate and alleged Covid deaths. “Perspective and realistic comparison are required,” he writes.

To The Exposé,

Hysteria, Logic, and Reality? Or is that Hysteria Guestimate Disinformation, Rational Logical Appraisal, or Empirical evidenced Real Information

The Hysteria – UK Covid infection rate is rising, with more than a million cases in England

UK Covid infection rate rising, with more than a million cases in England, The Guardian, 17 June 2022

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, reveal that in the week ending 11 June an estimated one in 50 people in the community in England are thought to have had Covid – around 1.13 million people. UK Covid infection rate rising, with more than a million cases in England, The Guardian, 17 June 2022

The Logic – Covid’s Infection Fatality Rate is Now the Same as Seasonal Flu

New Analysis: Covid’s Infection Fatality Rate Now Same as Seasonal Flu, The Daily Sceptic, 26 June 2022

Death rates from Covid are lower than ever, according to an analysis1 by Professor Carl Heneghan and Dr Jason Okes carried out for the Mail on Sunday. The IFR is now ~0.0333%, similar to seasonal influenza. Professor Carl Heneghan of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence Based Medicine … said …“Now we are looking at an infection fatality rate for Covid of around one in 3,000 which is comparable with seasonal influenza.” New Analysis: Covid’s Infection Fatality Rate Now Same as Seasonal Flu, The Daily Sceptic, 26 June 2022

1 Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals, Daily Mail, 26 June 2022.

The Reality

Where are the UK Deaths BY Covid Week23 from a spurious ONS guestimate as over 1.13 million new cases in Week 23 ending 11/June/2022?

A Covid infection fatality rate (“IFR”) of 1/3,000, or 0.033% IFR, means Covid is no more lethal than flu – 28,188 flu deaths/year (5yr average) calculates as 28,188/68 million (2022 UK population) = 0.0412% IFR.

Whatever the supposed Covid cases – generated by flawed PCR tests or lateral flow tests that pick up anything and everything, flu even (flu data for 2020 shows a 6,000 drop which was redirected to Covid) – there is little correlation to deaths WITH Covid. Any correlation is spurious and of no statistical confidence. It’s more hysteria than reality.

UK Weekly Covid Cases and Death WITH Covid per 100,000 Week23 2022

When is the Government, UKHSA, ONS, censorship, and media scaremongering going to end and reality reported? Or is the induced fear intended to cause a murmurated mass formation hysteria? Because surely the media are not doing this to increase ratings?

Clearly, there are no deaths that correlate to Covid supposed cases but rather an overzealous Government system where people that have died of other causes are registered as deaths WITH Covid which are then magically relabelled – as disinformation – deaths BY Covid.

Included in the hysteria are comments, without perspective, about Covid in South Africa. The Daily Mail stated:

Data from South Africa, where BA4 and BA5 have already taken hold, indicate those infected could be 50 per cent more likely to be hospitalised than for the original Omicron strain. Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals, Daily Mail, 26 June 2022

Where are the South African 50% more deaths with that 50% more cases from a new strain? Or was it a new strain and really induced vaccine health damage?

However, consider that the pseudo-new variant may well be a vaccine-induced antibody-dependent enhancement, and/or vaccine-induced immunodeficiency – vaccine-induced spike protein symptoms – or any other disease that thrives in a non-immunity environment – thrombosis, prion, infertility, cancers or enhanced spike protein allergy reaction. IgE if not the Graphene Oxide, SM102 nano lipids, foreign object shards, concentrations in critical organs Japanese Pfizer study, and also a list of offending toxins within the mRNA vaccine jab.

Then consider the replacement of uridine with substitute N1-methylpseudouridine for all the uridine nucleotides that stabilised RNA against degradation, allowing it to survive long enough to produce adequate amounts of protein antigen needed for immunogenetic immune response. However, uracil should have allowed RNA to break down and dissipate but artificial methylpseudouridine remains forever, and, so too, the reproduction of the spike protein to cause the multiple adverse reactions; myocarditis, neurodegenerative disease, cancers, and infertility. Will this be a mass extinction event?

Not least the use of artificial methylpseudouridine can cause inaccurate RNA translation to then cause cancers undetectable by our immune system. This does not occur in nature as a Pandora’s Box scenario.

The Covid-19 spike proteins should have broken down in weeks but are lasting years, also with the vaccinated. It does not go away. Damage is usually irreversible.

All increasing indications as a Pandora’s Box that will take two years to evidence as excessive all causes of deaths above a 5-year average.

This time next year, as an event horizon that predicts a tidal wave of unrelated death events and already now evidenced.

Further reading:

The spikes are not going away and will keep replicating to cause all the adverse reactions. And relentless multiple boosters will eradicate the immune system.

All this as the Trusted News Initiative censors all questioning, debate and alternative views that leave a society guessing.

Covid-19 and the Shadowy “Trusted News Initiative”, Global Research, 22 October 2021

Is it a vaccine pandemic rather than a new Covid variant?

South Africa at 17 cases per 100k, supposedly with a rampant 50% case increase, yet the UK with 132 cases per 100k. Perspective and realistic comparison are required.

South Africa Weekly Covid Cases and Death WITH Covid per 100,000 Week23 2022

Again, in South Africa, no significant, or any, correlation between deaths and Covid cases.

Not least the Covid Infection Fatality rate is now at 0.033% – a little different than for flu at 0.412% over the total population.

A Media incapable of perspective and an ever-increasing demand for ratings

As an alternative 2020 view on infection fatality rate comparison between Covid, whatever that disease was, and influenza it’s worth considering what Americas Frontline Doctors said:

In February 2020 the predictions of the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), or “death rate” from Covid were estimated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be 3.4%. We were told that Covid was much more deadly than the seasonal flu and we must “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming the hospitals. Seven months later, the WHO acknowledges in its report that “infection fatality rates tended to be much lower than estimates made earlier in the pandemic.” The WHO’s report found that the “median Covid infection fatality rate was 0.27%”. Other studies support this finding with IFRs of .01% – .32%. By comparison, the flu has an IFR of .1% – .2%, or about ten times higher than Covid’s IFR. Infection Fatality Rate, Americas Frontline Doctors

WHO’s report in September 2020 found the IFR was 0.27% compared to the flu with an IFR of 0.1% – 0.2%. However, now Prof Carl Henegan, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said the current IFR is 0.033%.

Also, the IFR is dependent on a country’s pre-existing comorbidities, and underlying health issues. However, what is certain is there is little correlation of Covid cases to deaths WITH Covid nor has there ever been in most world data, other than a direct correlation of a surge in deaths at the same time as the rollout of the jab (refer Bayesian Beattie, Smalley)

Other Covid jab issues with Seligmann infertility, Defense Medical Epidemiology Database DMED the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch’s (AFHSB).

Drs. Samuel Sigoloff, Peter Chambers, and Theresa Long — three military doctors Miscarriages 300% increase, Cancers 300% increase, myocardial infarction 269% increase, Bell’s palsy 291% increase, congenital malformations (for children of military personnel) 156% increase, female infertility 471% increase, pulmonary embolisms 467% increase, neurological 1000%

Further reading:

None of which is ever discussed, debated, or reported, only ignored and censored for the one-story narrative.

Regards,

John Blundell, United Kingdom

Evidenced research papers on Covid mRNA unforeseen consequences:

Pathogenic Super-priming by Allergy, lgE, also as Antibody-Dependent Enhancement ADE IgA, IgG

Such is Big Pharma dogma and profiteering, all of this is heresy and their mRNA vaccine overwhelms the vaccinated with even more spike protein for even more autoimmune cytokine storms for those that are hypersensitive, and to prime the unexposed for their allergy second exposure cytokine storm.

The mRNA vaccine causes the disease as either priming victims ready to over react on secondary exposure to spike proteins or having been primed as severe allergy over reaction on 2nd,3rd,4th jab. and/or IgA, IgM, IgG antibody-dependent enhancement, or ADE.

Similar with vaccine antibody-dependent enhancement (“ADE”). The vaccinated become ill as the vaccine has primed the next disease.

“Failure of SARS and MERS vaccines in animal trials involved pathogenesis consistent with an immunological priming that could involve autoimmunity in lung tissues due to previous exposure to the SARS and MERS spike protein. Exposure pathogenesis to SARS-CoV-2 in COVID-19 likely will lead to similar outcomes.” Pathogenic priming likely contributes to serious and critical illness and mortality in COVID-19 via autoimmunity, PubMed, 9 April 2020

“Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus and human metapneumovirus” Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season, Greg Wollf, PubMed, 10 January 2020

“In some cases, antibodies can enhance virus entry and replication in cells. This phenomenon is called antibody-dependent infection enhancement (ADE). ADE not only promotes the virus to be recognized by the target cell and enters the target cell, but also affects the signal transmission in the target cell. Early formalin-inactivated virus vaccines such as aluminium adjuvants (RSV and measles) have been shown to induce ADE” Antibody-dependent enhancement: Unavoidable problems in vaccine development, PubMed, 14 September 2021

“… anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could exacerbate COVID-19 through antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE). Previous respiratory syncytial virus and dengue virus vaccine studies revealed human clinical safety risks related to ADE, resulting in failed vaccine trials.” Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies, Nature, 9 September 2020

All compounded by immunosuppression.

Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) “If immune erosion occurs after two doses and just a few months, how can we exclude the possibility that effects of an untested ‘booster’ will not erode more rapidly and to a greater extent?” Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS): ‘We should anticipate seeing this immune erosion more widely’, Americas Frontline News, 6 December 2021

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.