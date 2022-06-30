Letter to the Editor: For Those Who Doubt the UK Government Would Deploy Chemtrails – They Have Form

A reader writes to highlight to naysayers that the UK government, the UK Department of Defence and the Royal Air Force (“RAF”) have sprayed UK skies and modified the UK weather in the past. He points to the examples of Britain’s biological weapons trials between 1940 and 1979, and ‘The Lynmouth Flood Disaster’ in 1952 that claimed 34 lives in Devon, England.
To The Exposé,
Chemtrails
Just in case any readers are in doubt that the British government could engage in such acts, let me assure them that they have form. Experiments were conducted on the effectiveness of aerial dispersion of biological substances over several UK locations.
And also, the cataclysmic floods that ravaged Lynton and Lynmouth* were not an act of God. Rather, they were the direct result of covert cloud seeding experiments over Exmoor, though this was not admitted at the time.
So, a little bit of geoengineering now and then, all in the good cause of reducing global warming, is to be expected. Move along now. Nothing to see here…
Regards,
ReggV, United Kingdom
*Note from The Exposé: In memory of those who died in The Lynmouth Flood Disaster, Martin Hesp created a webpage on the North Devon Journal with photographs, videos and a list of those who died. See his webpage HERE.
In the event the articles published by The Guardian and Devon Live referred to in the letter above are archived or removed from public view we have downloaded a copy of each and attached them below.
There is no doubt the weather is being manipulated right now. By whom? Why? May and June cloudy, minimal sun or rain. Today, the heavens opened up sporadically. We see chem trails over east Devon whenever the sky is clear. RAF, gov’t involvement? Food processing plants burned down in USA. Over 100 of them this past year. Avian flu and millions of chickens and turkeys culled in the USA. Farmers in the Uk paid to not grow crops. Boy, if you do not believe something horrible is afoot, you must not be witnessing what is in front of you. Ukraine, the bread basket for African nations and parts of Europe….no wheat because they are fighting a proxy war. Meanwhile leaders of all countries quiet as church mice. There was never a shortage of food In the world, but there was a big distribution problem. Now the shortages are ALL man made. What changed? Somebody trying to reset the world? Sure looks like it.💕💕
