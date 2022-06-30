Letter to the Editor: For Those Who Doubt the UK Government Would Deploy Chemtrails – They Have Form

A reader writes to highlight to naysayers that the UK government, the UK Department of Defence and the Royal Air Force (“RAF”) have sprayed UK skies and modified the UK weather in the past. He points to the examples of Britain’s biological weapons trials between 1940 and 1979, and ‘The Lynmouth Flood Disaster’ in 1952 that claimed 34 lives in Devon, England.

To The Exposé,

Chemtrails

Just in case any readers are in doubt that the British government could engage in such acts, let me assure them that they have form. Experiments were conducted on the effectiveness of aerial dispersion of biological substances over several UK locations.

Millions were in germ war tests, The Guardian, 21 April 2002

And also, the cataclysmic floods that ravaged Lynton and Lynmouth* were not an act of God. Rather, they were the direct result of covert cloud seeding experiments over Exmoor, though this was not admitted at the time.

Lynmouth Flood Disaster: RAF rainmaking experiment blamed for Devon’s worst ever flood disaster, Devon Live,

15 August 2019

So, a little bit of geoengineering now and then, all in the good cause of reducing global warming, is to be expected. Move along now. Nothing to see here…

Regards,

ReggV, United Kingdom

*Note from The Exposé: In memory of those who died in The Lynmouth Flood Disaster, Martin Hesp created a webpage on the North Devon Journal with photographs, videos and a list of those who died. See his webpage HERE.

