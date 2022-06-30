A New Paper Defeats Australian Vaccine Mandates

In a new paper, Dr. Wilson Sy statistically analysed New South Wales (“NSW”) data to assess whether the experimental Covid injections have been effective as vaccines in reducing infection, severe disease, and death in the NSW epidemic.

“The NSW data show that the experimental Covid-19 injections did not function as vaccines, because they did not decrease, but increase, infection, severe disease and death. Therefore, Covid-19 vaccination mandates cannot be reasonably enforced with the experimental Covid-19 injections which do not function as effective vaccines,” Dr. Wilson Sy wrote.

Dr. Sy’s paper, yet to be peer-reviewed, titled ‘A statistical evaluation of Covid-19 injections for safety and effectiveness in the New South Wales epidemic’ was published on ResearchGate this month.

Dr Wilson Sy of Investment Analytics Research, is a former Principal Researcher at the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (“APRA”) and an executive at the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (“ASIC”) and the Australian Treasury.

Below are the introduction, interpretation and conclusions extracted from his 9-page paper. You can read the full paper, with references, HERE.

By Dr. Wilson Sy

Introduction

On 23 December 2021, the New South Wales Minister for Health, The Hon B Hazzard, made the Public Health (Covid-19 Vaccination of Health Care Workers) Order (No 3) 2021. Clause 3 of this order states that the grounds for mandating Covid-19 vaccination for NSW Health Care Workers include:

(f) ensuring that health care workers are vaccinated will reduce—

(i) the risk of infection, severe disease, and death in the workers, and

(ii) the risk of transmission of infection from workers to patients and other workers

This Public Health Order is a mandate on experimental injections which have not been proven to provide “Covid-19 vaccination” either in US clinical trials or in real-world applications in NSW. The assumption of this mandate is examined in this paper.

The Covid-19 injections (Covid injections) are not vaccines per medical dictionary definitions of being injections of attenuated viruses. The World Health Organization (WHO), followed by NSW Health, redefined vaccines functionally to accommodate mRNA genetic Covid injections which are designed to produce antibodies to reduce the risk of infection, transmission, severe disease, and death, as stated in the Public Health Order.

The Covid injections are experimental and are not yet proven vaccines because they have not been fully tested in clinical trials to meet the functional definition of reducing the risk of infection, transmission, severe disease, and death. Importantly, the Covid injections have never been shown to be safe according to established testing standards.

In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the Covid injections on the assumption that they will be proven to be effective vaccines to mitigate a deadly pandemic. The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) followed the FDA without independent testing of the injections and granted approvals based entirely on documentation of “clinical (pharmacology, safety and efficacy) and risk management plan information submitted by the sponsor”.

With over a year of experimental application of the Covid injections, this paper examines the real-world NSW data to assess the effectiveness of Covid injections as vaccines in mitigating the Covid-19 epidemic in NSW.

Interpretation

The official raw data displayed simply and in full perspective have led to conclusions which are opposite to those proclaimed by the NSW health minister, Hon B Hazzard, who has been misinformed and misled by health experts and official reports as mentioned above [see full paper].

The belief that Covid injections are “95% effective” has been proven empirically false by real-world NSW data. The false belief originated in the results of limited clinical trials which are considered the “gold standard” of randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials. However, those clinical trials are inappropriate for real-world epidemiological applications, because they are static, not dynamic, and they do not control for many relevant factors including demography, geography and varying population health status. Put simply, clinical results have been shown to be invalid for NSW epidemiology.

In view of the strong evidence, many have conceded that Covid injections have been ineffective as vaccines, but put the blame of failure on new variants due to virus mutation over time. Since Covid injections were developed and tested only against the first variant, we question why they continue to be used for new variants when they are no longer effective.

Though many concede that Covid injections do not reduce infection or transmission, they rationalise by the false claim that Covid injections reduce the severity of disease and deaths. The two-month clinical trials did not test for safety and did not comment on the safety of the injections, which will be formally assessed by the FDA in 2023. In the interim, NSW data presented in this paper show that the Covid injections are unsafe according to traditional criteria.

There are now over one thousand papers published to explain how the Covid injections can cause severe diseases and deaths, enormous numbers of which already have been reported globally to databases of health authorities as adverse events. Despite likely substantial underreporting of deaths, some lethal consequences may be captured in national all-cause mortality statistics. Australian data show significantly higher excess mortality of 8,517 deaths in 2021 after Covid injections versus 1,366 deaths in 2020 before injections.

The NSW Government has not allocated adequate resources to investigate reported adverse events associated with the injections, which have significant safety risks for which the public has not been properly informed. Health care workers witnessing at first-hand adverse events are likely to become “vaccine-hesitant”. In January this year, almost 1,000 NSW health workers quit or were dismissed after refusing to get the experimental Covid injections. The health sector has become so understaffed, particularly in rural and regional areas, that the NSW health system is nearing collapse.

Conclusions

From NSW data, this paper has shown that the Public Health (Covid-19 Vaccination of Health Care Workers) Order (No 3) 2021 is based on a false assumption that the experimental Covid-19 injections function as vaccines. The injections were associated with a worse epidemic, with increased infection, transmission, severe disease and death, showing enhanced risks without discernible overall benefit. Therefore, without functional vaccines, vaccine mandates cannot reasonably be enforced on anyone, including health care workers.