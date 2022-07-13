Whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning the UK Gov. published a report confirming Fully Vaccinated Children are 13,633% more likely to die of COVID than Unvaccinated Children

A report quietly published by the UK Government, just hours before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, reveals the Covid-19 injections are proving to have negative effectiveness against death among children in England.

With the most recent figures showing triple vaccinated children aged 10 to 14 are a shocking 13,633.33% / 137.3x more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children.

On the 7th July, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, announced he was resigning. Since then the Mainstream Media in the UK have distracted the public with 24/7 news on that announcement and speculation on who could replace him.

It’s times like these that you ought to watch what bad news is being quietly published in the background in the hope that it won’t receive much attention.

It just so happens that hours before Boris announced his resignation, his Government published new data that is devastating for both parents and children.

A UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has just published data on deaths by vaccination status in England.

The latest dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 6 of the dataset contains data on deaths involving Covid-19 by age group in England between 1st January 2021 and 31st May 2022, and it includes the number of deaths among children aged 10 to 14.

However, it is quite clear from the data that the ONS are not being as transparent as we would like to believe. This is because they fail to provide the death rate per 100,000 person-years among children, whereas they have provided it for all other age groups in every other table contained in the dataset.

For example, here’s a snapshot of the data from table 1 of the dataset showing the death rate per 100,000 person-years by vaccination status in April 2022 –

Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on which way you choose to look at it, the ONS still provides enough information for us to calculate the COVID death rate among children ourselves, and it is horrific.

Here’s a snapshot of the ONS data on Covid-19 deaths among children aged 10 to 14 between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 by vaccination status –

The data above includes the number of deaths and the number of person-years among each vaccination group. Therefore, all we need to do is divide each vaccination group’s person-years by 100,000, and then divide the number of deaths among each vaccination group by the answer to the previous equation, to work out the COVID death rates.

e.g. Unvaccinated 2,881,265 Person-years / 100,000 = 28.81

Unvaccinated Covid-19 Deaths (9) / 28.81 = 0.3 Deaths per 100,000 person-years

The following chart shows the calculated Covid-19 death rate per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 –

As you can see the rates are horrendous. With a death rate of 3.2 among the partly vaccinated, and a death rate of 41.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated, compared to just 0.3 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Based on Pfizer’s vaccine efficacy formula, this data reveals that the Covid-19 injections are now proving to have negative effectiveness against death among children, with the real-world effectiveness between January 2021 and May 2022 being as follows –

Formula:

Unvaccinated Death Rate – Vaccinated Death Rate

/

Unvaccinated Death Rate x 100 =

Vaccine Effectiveness against Death

Put plain and simply, the above means vaccinated children are more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children. Unfortunately, though, this increased risk of death is earth-shattering.

The Covid-19 injections are proving to have real-world negative effectiveness against death of minus-966.67% among partly vaccinated children, and a shocking real-world negative effectiveness against death of minus-13,633.33% among triple vaccinated children.

This isn’t anywhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness against death made by Pfizer, is it?

In other words, partly vaccinated children are 11x/966.67% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and triple vaccinated children are 137.3x/13,633.33% more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children.

The ONS unfortunately still refuses to provide any data on children under the age of 10, despite 5 to 11 year-olds being offered the Covid-19 injection in England since at least January 2022. We dread to think what sort of numbers we would be seeing if they had the decency and nerve to provide it.

The release of this horrific data has also, unfortunately, followed the questionable decision made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorise emergency use of the Covid-19 injection among infants as young as 6 months of age.

Judging by this data that was quietly published by the UK Government just hours before Boris Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister of the UK to ensure it was swept under the carpet, the people working for the FDA will live to regret that decision.