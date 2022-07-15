Dr Vernon Coleman: “There is much more surreal COVID Bol***ks to come”

There are some who believe that the threat from Covid is over. Time to relax. Wait, perhaps, for the other shoe to drop.
But that sort of complacency is dangerous, and Dr Vernon Coleman explains why in the video below –
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
The Expose is now censored by
Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal.
So we need your help to ensure
We can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Donate Monero
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Opinion Pages, World News
[…] There are some who believe that the threat from Covid is over. Time to relax. Wait, perhaps, for the other shoe to drop. But that sort of complacency is dangerous, and Dr […] Source link […]
Spot on.