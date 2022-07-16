UK Gov. report admits 18.9 Million people still remain Unvaccinated in England & 50% of the country has refused the Booster but 90% of COVID Deaths since April were among the Triple Vaccinated

Official figures published by the UK Government prove that the British public is being lied to about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 injections, and the true number of people who have refused them.

If you rewind to December 2021, you may remember an infamous headline published by Andrew Neil for the Daily Mail that read – ‘It’s time to punish Britain’s five million vaccine refuseniks: They put us all at risk of more restrictions’.

This headline is a beautiful example of how you have been lied to since the very beginning of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

Because according to the UK Government, 18.9 million people in England who are eligible for vaccination still remain unvaccinated, and 50% of the country has refused a third dose.

Yet despite this, another UK Government report confirms 94% of Covid-19 deaths have been among the vaccinated since the beginning of April 2022, and a shocking 90% of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple jabbed.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) replaced Public Health England in the second half of 2021, and is sponsored by the Department for Health and Social Care and headed by Dr Jenny Harries.

The agency has been quietly publishing a weekly report titled ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’ that contains mountains of monotonous data. However, hidden deep within that report are the figures for Covid-19 vaccination uptake in England by dose.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the week 27 report, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

According to the UKHA, 44.48 million people have had a single dose, 41.8 million people have had two doses, and 32.9 million people have had three doses as of July 3rd 2022.

According to the UKHSA’s own figures, 63.4 million people were eligible for vaccination at this point. Therfore, 18.9 million people have refused the Covid-19 vaccine in England and remain completely unvaccinated.

But on top of this a further 2.6 million have refused a second dose, meaning 21.5 million people are not double vaccinated, and 8.9 million people have refused a third dose, meaning 30.4 million people are not triple vaccinated.

Here’s how those figures equate in terms of percentages –

Thirty-percent of the population of England remains completely unvaccinated. 34% of the population of England are not double vaccinated. And 50% of the population are not triple vaccinated. This means England now has 30.4 million “Vaccine Refuseniks”. A figure that is 500% higher than the 5 million claimed by Andrew Neil in December 2021.

However, whilst these figures may be a cause for celebration for those who felt isolated and thought they were only one of a few who had refused the Covid-19 injection, it is terrible news for those who have succumbed to the lies and propaganda and had three or even four doses of the experimental jab.

This is because further UK Government data, quietly published just hours before Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the UK, reveals 94% of Covid-19 deaths since April have been among the vaccinated, and a shocking 90% of those deaths were among the triple/quadruple jabbed.

A UK Government agency, known as the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has just published data on deaths by vaccination status.

The latest dataset from the ONS is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Table 1 of the latest dataet contains figures on the mortality rates by vaccination status for all cause deaths, deaths involving Covid-19, and deaths not involving Covid-19. And it is here that we are able to ascertain the vaccination status of everyone who has died of Covid-19 since the beginning of April 2022.

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for both April and May 2022, and produced the following chart showing Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st April and 31st May 2022 –

In all, according to the ONS, there were 4,935 Covid-19 deaths over these two months, and the vaccinated population accounted for a shocking 4,647 of those deaths. But what’s even more shocking is that the triple vaccinated accounted for 4,216 of those deaths, with just 288 deaths recorded among the unvaccinated population.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st April and 31st May 2022, according to the latest ONS dataset published just hours before Boris Johnson’s resignation –

The quietly published figures reveal that the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths in April and May 2022, with the unvaccinated accounting for just 6% of all Covid-19 deaths.

But the most horrific statistic here is that 90% of the deaths among the vaccinated were among people who had been given at least three doses of a Covid-19 injection, despite the fact just 50% of the population of England has had three doses of the Covid-19 injection.

You have been fed lie, after lie, after lie. There are now up to 30.4 million vaccine refusniks in England alone; not 5 million as was wrongly claimed by Andrew Neil, or 3 million as has been recently claimed in the past few weeks. And the official data proves that if you are one of them, you most definitely made the right decision.