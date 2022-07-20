Boris Johnson Accuses the “Deep State” of Endeavouring to Reverse Brexit

In a few weeks, PM Johnson said in a speech in the House of Commons on Monday, he will “hand back the controls” of the Conservative Party. “After three dynamic and exhilarating years in the cockpit, we will find a new leader, and we will coalesce in loyalty around him or her, and the vast twin Rolls-Royce engines of our Tory message, our Conservative values, will roar on: strong public services on the left and a dynamic free-market enterprise economy on the right, each boosting the other,” he said.

Speaking of Brexit he said: “Some people will say, as I leave office, ‘that this is the end of Brexit’. Listen to the deathly hush on the Opposition Benches! ‘The Leader of the Opposition and the deep state will prevail in their plot to haul us back into alignment with the EU as a prelude to our eventual return’. And we on this side of the House will prove them wrong.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, House of Commons, 18 July 2022

Watch Johnson’s full speech during the ‘Vote of Confidence in Her Majesty’s Government’ debate on Parliament Live TV HERE from which, the video above is clipped beginning at timestamp 17:27:51.

You can read the transcript of the full debate in the House of Commons HERE.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has made mention of the “deep state.” In 2019, during a debate in the House of Commons of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act, six months before he became prime minister, Boris Johnson Member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruslip said:

“I do not think we can seriously contemplate delaying article 50, because after two and a half years of procrastination, the public would accuse us in this place of deliberately setting out to frustrate their wishes. They would conclude that there was some plot by the deep state to kill Brexit.”

Who Is the Deep State?

The term “deep state” may mean different things to different people. What Boris Johnson meant by the use of the term only time will tell.

“Deep state” is a translation of the Turkish phrase derin devlet. As historian Ryan Gingeras has explained, it arose as a way of describing “a kind of shadow or parallel system of government in which unofficial or publicly unacknowledged individuals play important roles in defining and implementing state policy.” In the Turkish case, those “unacknowledged persons” were, in fact, agents of organised criminal enterprises working within the government, wrote Business Insider.

In 2019, Forbes described the “deep state” in the context of Brexit as an alliance of an entrenched bureaucracy: “Those possessing intimate knowledge of the regulatory frameworks affecting most economic sectors, from finance to air travel, from ports to communications, know the myriad implications and unintended consequences of relevant changes.” But, as Forbes noted, for some time, the members of the deep state, especially the intellectuals who support it, tried to deny its existence.

According to Forbes Brexit, Trump, and the election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil caught most of the bureaucracy by surprise and many were determined to resist: “The deep state has abundant allies in the media, which always finds way to create fear about the logical unknowns of liberalisation. They are also conjuring fears about a post-Brexit future. If pro-free market Brexiteers point to Singapore as a model, the Remain side tells them that it is impossible.”

Wikipedia describes the “deep state” as a type of governance made up of potentially secret and unauthorised networks of power operating independently of a state’s political leadership in pursuit of their own agenda and goals. The range of possible uses of the term is similar to that for shadow government. The expression state within a state is an older and similar concept. The deep state refers to a hidden organisation seeking to manipulate the public state. Potential sources for deep state organisation include rogue elements among organs of state, such as the armed forces or public authorities such as intelligence agencies, police, secret police, administrative agencies, and government bureaucracy.

According to a 2020 article in The Conversation – which explored the use of the term during the Trump era in the context of religion, the deep state has become a watchword of the Trump era – the deep state became a watchword of the Trump era, a term used by his supporters to depict Trump as an outsider fighting a corrupted political system.

What Events Have the Deep State Manipulated?

What kind of activities has the “deep state” been involved with apart from attempting to stop and reverse Brexit?

Many nefarious activities that have been attributed to the “deep state” and there are countless mentions of them online, in particular in independent and on social media, which are not hard to find when searched for using uncensored search engines and platforms. Below are a few examples:

During a podcast, Whitney Webb and Robbie Martin discussed the suspicious pasts and 9/11-Anthrax ties of Rudy Giuliani and his protege Bernard Kerik and how the “Giuliani Gang” has returned to publicly promote pro-Trump and often Qanon-related narratives that claim to challenge the very “deep state” they have long served.

In a recent essay, Matthew Ehret explored the roots of the technocratic and transhumanist policies currently being pushed onto society. He traced two centuries of British imperial grand strategists who adapted Thomas Malthus’ system of scientific governance of useless eaters in opposition to the deeper creative impulses of the human species:

Cybernetics for Global Governance The key to understanding the attraction of cybernetics to a scientific dictatorship desirous of total omniscience and omnipotence is the following: In the context of a large boat, only the helmsman need have an idea of the whole. Everyone else need only understand their local, compartmentalised role. With the application of cybernetics to the organisation of economic systems, vast complex bureaucracies emerged with only small nodes of “helmsmen” embedded within the newly emerging “deep state” complex who had access to a vision of the whole. This idea was carried forth by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Developments’ Sir Alexander King, who co-founded the Club of Rome and helped to apply these ideas across governments of the trans-Atlantic community during the 1960s and 1970s. This system was viewed by its proponents as the perfect operating system for a supranational technocracy to use to control the levers of the New World Order. The Revenge of the Malthusians and the Science of Limits, Matthew Ehret, 28 June 2022

In an earlier article, Ehret exposed how the true history of invoking The Emergencies Act in 1970 by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father revealed important yet unsettling parallels and lessons to Trudeau’s efforts to end the Freedom Convoy and related blockades:

Revisiting the October crisis of 1970 is important given recent events as they relate to the Canadian Freedom Convoys and related manifestations. There are unsettling similarities between what transpired in 1970 and what is happening now, with the staging of Confederate and Nazi flags within the currently ongoing Ottawa protest movement, which has been used to exacerbate the State’s narrative that these peaceful protesters are ‘violent racist insurrectionists’ that must be stopped at all costs and the February 14 warning delivered by the former head of Trudeau’s security detail of an imminent false flag in Ottawa that would be sparked by firearms planted in or around the Freedom Convoy. This exercise will not only help us gain a better understanding of the nature of the game at play, but also the weaknesses of the “deep state” apparatus long embedded within the heart of Canada’s political and intelligence establishments. The Importance of De-Christianising Society The story of Trudeau’s recruitment to the Fabian Society, and the role of the Privy Council Office is told in full in my two-part series Origins of the Deep State (Part one and Part two). Like Father, Like Son: How the Trudeaus Manufacture Crises to Justify “Emergency Measures”, Matthew Ehret, 17 February 2022

The “deep state” isn’t a “conspiracy theory” – it is a conspiracy.