Communist Trudeau panics after his Government reveals the Quadruple/Triple Vaccinated now account for 92% of COVID Deaths across Canada

The latest official figures published by the Government of Canada reveal the vaccinated population now account for 92% of Covid-19 deaths across Canada, with nearly half of those deaths being recorded among the quadruple vaccinated population.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they sporadically provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 15th July update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to June 12th 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020.

By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published in late June 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 5th June 2022 –

Now, we just have to do simple subtraction to deduce who accounts for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 19th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 20,842 Covid-19 cases between 6th and 19th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 19,405 of them, with 13,987 cases among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 7% of Covid-19 cases, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 93%, 72% of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 19th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 1,377 Covid-19 hospitalisations between 6th and 19th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 1,168 of them, with 764 hospitalisations among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 15% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 85%, 65% of which were among the quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 19th June 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 661 Covid-19 deaths between 6th and 19th June, and the vaccinated population accounted for 609 of those deaths, with a shocking 265 deaths among the quadruple vaccinated population, and 274 deaths among the triple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 8% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 92%, 44% of which were among the quadruple jabbed, and 45% of which were among the triple jabbed.

Despite a mass booster campaign, and the Government of Canada trying to desperately conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 6th and 19th June 2022, and the vast majority of those were among the triple or quadruple jabbed.

These aren’t the kind of figures we should be seeing for a Covid-19 injection that is allegedly 95% effective against infection, hospitalisation and death.

It just goes to show that Justin “Communist” Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, really has lost his marbles by urging Canadians to come forward when called upon to get a repeat dose of the Covid-19 injection.

Why?

Because the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome.

The question is, how many Canadians have also “lost their marbles”? Because these figures suggest the more jabs you have, the more likely you are to be hospitalised or lose your life if exposed to the alleged Covid-19 virus.