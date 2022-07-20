Australia: New South Wales Data Proves It’s a Pandemic of the Vaccinated

According to New South Wales (“NSW”) Health’s latest surveillance report, Covid injections are “very effective in preventing the severe impacts of infections with the virus” and those who have chosen not to have a “vaccine” are significantly overrepresented in hospitals.

As their own data proves, the statement about the unvaccinated being overrepresented in hospital is a complete lie. It follows, as there is no more severe impact than hospitalisation and death, their statement that the experimental injections are “very effective in preventing severe impacts” is also a lie.

But the data doesn’t lie and NSW Health data shows that “in the last seven weeks, you are 37 times more likely to be hospitalised with Covid if you are vaccinated than if you are not,” Joel Smalley wrote yesterday. And the vaccine-free aren’t dying at a higher rate either.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

By Joel Smalley

Unable to continue making the false claim that the mRNA injection prevents infection, NSW Health has reverted to the mantra that it prevents severe disease and death:

Covid-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing the severe impacts of infections with the virus. Over 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over in NSW have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 68 per cent of people eligible for their third dose have received it. With such high vaccination coverage in the community, a greater proportion of people admitted to hospital or intensive care unit (ICU) with Covid-19 are now vaccinated with two or three doses. However, people who are not vaccinated remain far more likely to suffer severe Covid-19. The minority of the overall population who have not been vaccinated are significantly overrepresented among patients in hospitals and ICUs with Covid-19. NSW Health: NSW respiratory surveillance reports – Covid-19 and influenza, Summary of epidemiological week 27 ending 9 July 2022

The above excerpt is from their latest NSW respiratory surveillance reports – Covid-19 and influenza, my emphasis.

The bit about the unvaccinated being overrepresented in hospital is, of course, a complete lie, and their own data proves this.

Rate of Covid Hospitalisation by Vax Status

According to their own data (above), in the last seven weeks, you are 37 times more likely to be hospitalised with Covid if you are vaccinated than if you are not. How is that the unvaccinated being overrepresented??

And the unvaccinated aren’t dying at a higher rate either.

Rate of COVID Death by Vax Status

The risk multiplier is 0.94. In other words, there is a 6% relative reduction in death in the vaccinated vs the unvaccinated, a far cry from the 95% reduction originally claimed due to the fraudulent mis-categorisation of the data.

This should come as no surprise since most people aren’t going to die from Covid anyway, even if they catch it. Again, according to their own report, in the last week, of the 95 deaths, 45 were aged-care residents and only 6 were aged under 65. All 6 had “record of significant underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe disease from Covid-19”, 4 were triple-jabbed and the other 2 were double-jabbed. Jab didn’t work then?

Even when there was spurious evidence of vaccine efficacy (“VE”), I used to temper it as a Pyrrhic victory as any evidence of VE was offset by higher levels of Covid, most likely due to the jab in the first place!

But now, with no apparent VE, there is no victory at all just increased disease and pressure on the healthcare system:

For whatever reason, NSW was spared Covid in 2020 (I believe it struck in 2019 before the hysteria, and over-zealous testing and recording). But, since they started injecting with the experimental mRNA gene therapy, they have endured a whole world of pain which is not going away. In fact, it’s getting progressively worse, the more they “vaccinate.”

You have to wonder how much longer the corporate media can hold out not reporting this truth? They look more and more stupid and complicit every day.