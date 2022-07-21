Covid Injections contain Potassium Chloride which is Contraindicated for Cardiac Disorders

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 “vaccine” contains potassium chloride of undisclosed concentration. Potassium chloride is essential for the proper functioning of the heart however, the side effects of excessive potassium include uneven heartbeat, muscle weakness or limp feeling, severe stomach pain, and numbness or tingling in your hands, feet, or mouth. Potassium chloride should not be injected into those who have a cardiac disorder.

What does this mean for children diagnosed with myocarditis that may have been caused by Covid injections? Is the second dose exacerbating the primary damage caused by the first?

By Jessica Rose

If you refer to the Safety Data Sheet on page 2, you’ll find something called potassium chloride in the hazardous ingredients table. In column 5, you’ll note a classification of “Acute Tox 5 (H303).”

Figure 2: https://safetydatasheets.pfizer.com/DirectDocumentDownloader/Document?prd=PF00092 PDF MTR PFEM EN. Page 2.

Potassium chloride is a mineral found in many foods and is essential for proper functioning of the beating of the heart. It can be taken as a therapeutic to prevent, or aid in, the elevation of low serum levels of potassium in the context of a condition called hypokalaemia (low potassium). Side effects of excessive potassium include uneven heartbeat, muscle weakness or limp feeling, severe stomach pain, and numbness or tingling in your hands, feet, or mouth1 and thus ingestion of this medication should be monitored carefully. In concentrated injected form2, its intended use is for the maintenance of serum potassium.

Notice the list of adverse reactions associated with the administration of highly concentrated IV potassium chloride in the following Table found on page 6 of the FDA document found HERE.

Figure 3: https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2017/019904s014lbl.pdf. Page 6.

You’re not meant to administer the IV concentrated form of potassium chloride if one has a cardiac disorder.

Question: What does this mean for the children who are diagnosed with myocarditis in temporal association with these shots?

They have a diagnosed cardiac disorder. Injection of potassium chloride is contraindicated with diagnosed cardiac disorders. Therefore, knowingly injecting someone with a contraindicated substance is medical malfeasance and that administrator is personally liable.

The dose 2 effect observed in myocarditis in children may be precisely this: the primary cardiac damage exacerbated by the secondary shot due to the presence of potassium chloride. To me, it would be essential that the concentration of potassium chloride was known. As it stands, according to the Pfizer Safety Data Sheet, the “Specific concentration limit (SCL)” is “Not Listed.“

They also have Potassium phosphate listed in the Non-Hazardous ingredients and injection of potassium phosphate is contraindicated with hyperkalemia.

I looked H303 up in the GHS Classification on Pubchem.

The reason why data is missing in a classification of toxicity is usually because the data has not been collected to date and therefore nothing is actually known about the toxicity at the time of publication of the document. “No data available.” Funny that. They put this stuff into 5 billion people before the toxicity data was available and said screw the environment. But, climate change.

The classification of this chemical starts with an ‘H’ and all of the Hs look pretty bad according to the Pictograms. It says that it’s bad if you eat it but, there’s no Pictogram associated with it yet as shown in Figure 4. This to me means, they don’t know how to classify it yet. There is also a warning attached to it.

Figure 5: https://safetydatasheets.pfizer.com/DirectDocumentDownloader/Document?prd=PF00092 PDF MTR PFEM EN. Page 12.

Pfizer “in good faith”? Are you kidding me? Pfizer has paid out the most in health care fraud settlements in history3 “to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products” according to the United States Justice Department. THEY’VE ALREADY BEEN CAUGHT RED-HANDED HARMING THE AMERICAN PUBLIC! What more do people want? When they claim that the information they provide to the public is “in good faith,” I say, ‘alrighttyyyyyy thennnnnnnnn’. And when they subsequently claim that un-included hazard data is “not known at this time.” I say, ‘alroooioightyyyyyyy thennnnnnnn’. Not known to us suckers anyway.

Figure 6: https://safetydatasheets.pfizer.com/DirectDocumentDownloader/Document?prd=PF00092~~PDF~~MTR~~PFEM~~EN. Page 11.

I may not be up-to-date on what a poison is, but I would rather not get injected with something with the word poison associated with it.

How about you?

The above is an excerpt from the article ‘Safety’? How about we start referring to these as ‘Hazards’, read the full article HERE.