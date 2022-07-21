How the “Vaccine” Affects the Body, What Corporate Media Will Never Tell You

Last month, Ben Armstrong, the host of The New American’s ‘The Armstrong Show’, gave an easy-to-understand explanation of how the Covid injection affects our bodies using excerpts from an earlier interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff. It may be distressing to hear but if you are looking to know what the “vaccine” is doing to the body, this is the video for you.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

The New American: Details on How the Vaccine Effects the Body That the Media Will Never Tell You, 27 June 2022 (24 mins)

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a Senior Research Scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (“MIT”) Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. In recent years, Dr. Seneff has focused her research interests back towards biology. She is concentrating mainly on the relationship between nutrition and health.

We are still trying to establish the long-term effects of Covid injections, Armstrong begins his podcast (above). The long-term effects are the subject of Armstrong’s highlights from a previous interview with Dr Seneff where she explained what happens when synthetic mRNA goes into the human lymphatic system and settles in various organs – the mRNA “teaches” local cells to produce spike proteins that become targets of autoimmune attacks. She warned that given viral mRNA can convert into DNA and disrupt cells’ normal repair and replication, it’s possible you could have an altered human genome – altered by mRNA injections to make a spike protein – which could be passed down to future generations that could become a permanent feature in their DNA.

Long-term, the lipid nanoparticles (“LNP”) seem to be damaging to our body’s organs, Armstrong said. If someone has only had one dose of the injections, hopefully, the dose of LNPs that was injected is in small enough amounts to not cause damage or possibly that particular dose was from a placebo batch. However, the more doses someone has received, the more spike protein and the more LNPs injected, the worse it’s going to be.

Dr. Seneff and Greg Nigh wrote a paper which was published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research (“IJVTPR”) in May 2021. Dr. Seneff is convinced, even more so now than when the paper was written, that these so-called “vaccines” are dangerous. At the time of writing their paper, Dr. Seneff and Nigh were predicting things they had never seen before:

“We predicted that the vaccines would drive the emergence of variants that would be resistant to the vaccine and that’s exactly what is happening. We predicted that vaccinated people would get lots and lots of symptoms that would be across a broad range of possibilities – you wouldn’t think an injection into the muscle of the arm could cause so much collateral damage throughout the body … we predicted neurological disease, in particular, and autoimmune disease.”

“As far as your immune system is concerned, there is something coming into the muscle that’s extremely toxic” and the immune system doesn’t understand what it is, Dr. Seneff said, “it’s a stealth entry of a virus into the muscle … the vaccine contains the sequence, the messenger RNA sequence, that codes for the spike protein. The spike protein is the most toxic part of the virus.”

The spike protein in the injections has been genetically modified to “humanise” the RNA so that the body won’t recognise “the cell has been hit” and the immune system won’t “shut down that cell” to stop it from making spike protein. As a consequence, the body’s cells manufacture the injection-induced spike proteins even faster than if they had been infected with a virus. “They’ve engineered it … to make it make the spike protein even faster than the virus makes it … a cell stuck with this RNA can’t do anything but keep making spike protein. It’s making massive amounts and it makes it very, very sick,” Dr. Seneff said.

So, if you get this virus naturally, Armstrong explained, your body won’t make the spike protein that makes you sick as the immune system will shut the cell down. “It would have been better for you to just catch Covid-19 than get the vaccine … and you wouldn’t have LNPs and mRNA messing with your cells.”

After the cells have produced the spike proteins on their surface as instructed by the mRNA injection, the immune cells then attack the cells’ spike proteins and take up the mRNA as well. The immune cells then start to manufacture spike proteins and “they’re completely out of control at this point,” said Dr. Seneff. The immune cells then go into the lymph system and then into the spleen and several organs including the liver and ovaries. The immune cells are carrying this toxic mRNA into the lymph system and organs. Everywhere they go they cause inflammation and DNA damage, a “real mass destruction is what I would say,” she said.

As Armstrong explained, inflammation is a result of the immune system attacking the spike protein and trying to kill it. “And so, if your cells are producing it and it’s in [whichever organ] it will become inflamed. [For example,] your liver will become inflamed.” This is what’s causing the “brand new hepatitis that’s never been seen before until after the vaccine.”

How do babies who haven’t been “vaccinated” fall victim to this new hepatitis? The spike proteins and the LNPs get into the breastmilk and through feeding on breastmilk, the spike proteins and LNPs end up in the baby’s liver. The baby’s immune system then attacks these foreign particles causing liver inflammation which looks similar to and is being described as this new hepatitis.