It’s as Clear as Day, Mongolia is Experiencing a Pandemic of the Vaccinated

Praised for its “effective” pandemic response and for getting more “vaccines” than it needed, the truth is Mongolia brought Covid upon itself with the experimental jab like many others, wrote Joel Smalley posting a short video clip showing the relationship between Covid cases, deaths and administration of Covid injections.

Mongolia started Its mass Covid-19 vaccinations on 23 February 2021. At this point, according to Worldometer, the cumulative Covid deaths over the previous 12 months was 2. Two people out of a population of almost 3,4 million.

Having been Covid free during 2020, two months after mass “vaccination” began Mongolia was experiencing its “worst outbreak” yet and resumed its public “vaccination drive” on 23 April 2021.

Six vaccines are approved for use in Mongolia. As of 5 May 2021, according to the Foreign Ministry of Mongolia, 42.2 per cent of the population had been vaccinated and 1,398,592 doses had been administered. Mongolia had received 2,600,540 vaccines through COVAX, the AstraZeneca and Pfizer brands. In addition, the government had purchased Sputnik V from Russia and Sinopharm from China.

Worldometer shows a dramatic increase in Covid deaths beginning just before 23 April 2021 which stood at a total of 69 for the preceding 14 months – 67 of those having died after the “vaccination” program began. Since then, 2,112 have been added to Covid’s death toll. If there was ever a pandemic, it began after the population had been injected with the so-called Covid “vaccines.”

Our World in Data agrees and shows a direct correlation between vaccines administered and Covid deaths:

Our World in Data: COVID-19 vaccine doses and confirmed deaths, Mongolia, retrieved 23 July 2021

For those who doubt the validity of both Worldometer and Our World in Data, the World Health Organisation confirms, barring some timing differences in data: “In Mongolia, from 3 January 2020 to 7:12pm CEST, 22 July 2022, there have been 934,357 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 2,119 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 8 July 2022, a total of 5,635,286 vaccine doses have been administered.” [emphasis our own]

World Health Organisation: Mongolia, retrieved 23 July 2022

How many lives could have been saved if Mongolian officials had not insisted in injecting its population? It could be decades before the true death toll from Covid injections is known.