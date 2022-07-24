Tedros overrules W.H.O. to declare COVID Vaccine-induced Shingles (Monkeypox) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern

Dr Tedros, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, has overruled the World Health Organization committee’s decision and single-handedly declared Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles (monkeypox) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

The rogue decision of the Director-General means all member states of the W.H.O. including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Europe are now legally obliged to respond and act.

The world is being told that Monkeypox is on the rise in countries such as the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, and most of Europe.

But evidence suggests this is a lie, and it is actually a cover-up of the adverse consequences of Covid-19 vaccination. Even the World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee knows this, because they have now met twice in one month, and both times voted against declaring “monkeypox” a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. (Source)

However, instead of adhering to the democratic and scientific decision of the World Health Organization, its director-general, Dr Tedros, instead decided to declare “monkeypox” a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on the 23rd July 2022.

And under the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR), states have a legal duty to respond promptly to a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, meaning we are most likely about to witness COVID 2.0.

But how can we be sure monkeypox is a cover-up for Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles and other ailments?

Well first take a look at these two maps side by side. One shows countries where cases of “monkeypox” have been reported to the WHO since May 2022, and the other shows the main distribution of the Pfizer Covid-19 injection by country.

Apart from a couple of countries, there isn’t really any difference, and every country that has reported alleged cases of monkeypox since May 2022 where it was not already endemic, is a country that also distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

According to a scientific study published in 1988, it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between monkeypox and chickenpox.

And chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body.

And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.

Unfortunately, or fortunately; depending on whether you chose to get the Covid-19 injection, official Government data and confidential Pfizer documents strongly suggest the Covid-19 injection may be reactivating the dormant chickenpox virus or herpes virus due to the frightening damage it does to the immune system.

This is most likely what has just happened to Justin Bieber, leaving one-half of his face paralysed, and forcing him to cancel his upcoming tour.

On June 10th, he released a video in which he revealed half of his face is paralysed after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, leading to the cancellation of his upcoming tour.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox and occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.

The condition typically affects people over the age of 60, unless you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19, which has, in turn, decimated your immune system, leading to reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus.

The following chart shows the real-world Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England according to the UK Health Security Agency Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 Vaccine Surveillance reports of 2022 –

A negative vaccine effectiveness indicates immune system damage because vaccine effectiveness isn’t really a measure of the effectiveness of a vaccine. It is a measure of a vaccine recipient’s immune system performance compared to the immune system performance of an unvaccinated person.

There’s plenty more official Government evidence out there, but the above chart alone proves that the Covid-19 injections damage the immune system and that damage continues to worsen by the week.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) attempted to delay the release of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine safety data for 75 years despite approving the injection after only 108 days of safety review on December 11th, 2020.

But in early January 2022, Federal Judge Mark Pittman ordered them to release 55,000 pages per month. They released 12,000 pages by the end of January.

Since then, PHMPT has posted all of the documents on its website. The latest drop happened on June 1st 2022.

One of the documents contained in the data dump is ‘reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’. Page 21 of the confidential document contains data on adverse events of special interest, with one of these specifically being herpes viral infections.

According to the document by the end of February 2021, just 2 months after the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation in both the USA and UK, Pfizer has received 8,152 reports relating to herpes infection, and 18 of these had already led to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome.

The following chart shows the number of Google searches in the UK for ‘shingles’ and the dates of when the first, second and third doses of the Covid-19 injection were administered –

The following chart shows adverse events to the Covid-19 injections reported to the CDC relating to herpes, shingles and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome up to 13th May 2022.

It also shows the number of adverse events reported against the Flu Vaccines, all vaccines combined (excluding Covid-19 injections) and the HPV/Smallpox vaccines between 2008 and 2020 –

As you can see the Covid-19 injections have caused the most herpes-related infections, and this is within 17 months. When comparing these to the number of flareups reported against the HPV/Smallpox vaccines in 13 years, these numbers are extremely concerning.

This isn’t because so many people have been given a Covid-19 injection either. Official CDC numbers actually show 1.7 billion doses of influenza vaccine alone were administered between 2008 and 2020. Whereas, as of 6th May 2022, 580 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the USA.

The following chart shows the rate per 1 million doses administered of adverse events related to herpes, shingles and multiple organ syndrome –

The rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Flu jabs is 0.75 adverse events per 1 million doses administered. But the rate of herpes-related infections reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections is 31.31 adverse events per 1 million doses administered.

That’s a 4,075% difference, and indicative of a very serious problem. A serious problem that is being caused by the fact the Covid-19 injections decimate the immune system.

But you are being told this immune system damage and herpes flare-ups are a result of a monkeypox outbreak, curiously occurring in several countries for the first time in 50 years. And it just so happens every country that is allegedly suffering a monkeypox outbreak happens to be a country where the Pfizer vaccine was administered.

And now, the World Health Organization’s Director General (not the World Health Organization) has declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern which all member states including the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Europe are legally obliged to respond to.

This means we are about to witness Covid-19 2.0 as a cover-up for the consequences of administering an experimental Covid-19 injection to millions of people.