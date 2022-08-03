[…] Airline “Vaccine” Mandates Cause Job Loss, Vaccine Injuries, Airport Chaos and Flight Delays […]

Commercial airline pilots are speaking up more than ever about vaccine injuries and the “hostile” environment that unvaccinated and vaccine-injured pilots must endure.

Australian Captain Glen Waters was employed with Virgin Australia Airlines. After 20 years of exemplary service, Virgin terminated his employment. Why? Because he declined the Covid “vaccine.”

The biggest irony of this is that Australian aviators who did exactly what good aviators should do – think critically, assess risk and make safe decisions – were the ones whom the airlines, regulator and government punished and sacked. These aviators worked out that new risks were being introduced into flying that simply should never have been allowed, and so they resisted. Now, their assessments are being proven right as pilot vaccine injury increases.

Further reading: Panel of Experts Exposes Deadly Advice Given by Australia’s CASA Supporting Forced Vaccination of Pilots

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Cpt. Waters dreamed of becoming a pilot from a young age. In high school, he flew gliders and in 1987 he began to realise his dream when he started training to become an airline pilot. He worked for Virgin Australia for 20 years, 19 of those as a captain.

On 16 September 2021 Virgin Australia announced it will require all its staff to be “vaccinated against Covid-19,” in line with domestic rival Qantas Airways and a growing number of airlines in the Asia-Pacific region. Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers were instructed they had to be fully vaccinated by 15 November.

In April 2022, on the 20th anniversary of his employment with the company, Virgin sent Cpt. Waters an email terminating his employment for “serious misconduct.” What was Cpt. Waters’ serious misconduct? He assessed the risks and made a rational, safe decision – not to be injected with a Covid “vaccine.”

The day after he was fired and still reeling from the shock of Virgin’s unjust action, Cpt. Waters spoke with Hoody, host of Hoody’s Heroes, about the circumstances leading up to his termination as well as his plans for the future. You can watch their discussion on Rumble by clicking on the image below.

Waters Hoody’s Heroes, 17 April 2022 (34 mins)

Supporting Vaccine-Injured Airline Staff

“Thousands of [ ] pilots were coerced into vaccination to provide for their families. … [this] set the stage for what we are now witnessing.” – Open Letter, Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition

When asked by Hoody what his plans were for the future, Cpt. Waters answered: “I am going to look after my fellow employees for a while because there’re a lot of desperate situations there. Somebody’s supposed to be looking after them. It wasn’t supposed to be me but we’re getting together to help each other because there’re quite some sad, sorry stories out there.”

Cpt. Waters is now advocating for pilots who were coerced into taking “vaccines” and injured as a result. In an interview with The Defender in June, Cpt. Waters said the injured pilots are scared of talking about their injury because they will be labelled “anti-vaxxers” and be discriminated against and/or have their employment terminated.

Virgin Australia is not allowing injured pilots to speak out, Cpt. Waters said, because “the company is actively trying to terminate anyone reporting vaccine injury.” He told The Defender that 900 pilots from Virgin Australia can no longer fly because they are suffering from medical complications post-Covid injection. “No doubt there are many more who are continuing to fly with troubling symptoms,” he said.

One captain had a stroke and went blind and another healthy captain had a sudden heart attack and fell down the boarding stairs. Formerly healthy pilots now report headaches, chest pains and shortness of breath, Cpt. Waters said. “I have heard [about cases of] tinnitus, vertigo and brain fog, including temporary blindness, in some crew. Disrupted menstrual cycles are reported frequently, perhaps affecting dozens [of employees].” Many of these issues are not even recognised as adverse events to the vaccine, even though the health issues are coming in waves, post-vaccination.

Read more: Pilots speak out about vaccine-induced injuries and deaths, Natural News, 21 June 2022

Pilot’s Legal Action Against Qantas’ Mandates

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is a pint-sized Irish mathematician. In August 2021, Qantas dictated all its “frontline” employees must be fully vaccinated by 15 November and the remaining employees by 31 March 2022. After a survey responded to by 12,000 staff members showed only 4% said they were unwilling to get a Covid “vaccine, Joyce said: “For other people that are just unwilling to take the vaccine, we think aviation is not the industry for them.”

Since then, every airline in Australia has mandated that their pilots and crew be fully vaccinated. What risk assessments were made before this mandate? What are the risks to airline crew and passenger safety?

In mid-July Captain Alan Dana, former training captain for Jetstar which is part of Qantas Airlines, Cpt. Waters and George Christensen, former Member of the Australian Parliament, joined Dave Pellowe, host of GoodSauce News’ Pellowe Talk, to discuss the consequences of the airlines’ “vaccine” mandates.

Cpt. Dana along with 23 other airline staff members created a group called the Magnificent Qantas24, and together with Cpt. Water’s group from Virgin airlines, joined forces to create the Aussie Freedom Flyers. They’re all fighting for the same cause of medical freedom and the removal of the “vaccine” mandates. You can keep up to date with Aussie Freedom Flyers by visiting their website HERE or following them on Twitter HERE.

Cpt. Dana is leading a lawsuit against Qantas for wrongful dismissal. Cpt. Dana was fired for “serious misconduct.” The misconduct he was accused of was not following a medical direction, the mandate to be Covid “vaccinated.” In other words, he was fired for making a personal medical choice. Almost identical wrongful dismissal had happened to a number of pilots. Many of these pilots ended up using the same lawyer, and so they joined forces to take group action and the Magnificent Qantas24 was formed. In January, the group had their first directions hearing in the Australian federal court.

Further reading: The Pilots: Australia, World Freedom Alliance, 7 July 2022

Cpt. Waters is focusing on supporting colleagues who have lost employment as a result of the mandates or have been injured by the “vaccines.” He told Pellowe that initially 16 staff, which grew to 100 staff very quickly, signed a letter to Virgin questioning the “vaccine” mandate policy. When the signatories began comparing notes it became evident that there were numerous staff who had grave concerns about the safety effects of the policy. Other staff members who had gone along with the policy and been harmed as a result also turned to them for help. “There was no one in the company who was listening to either the concerns or the injuries,” Cpt. Waters said.

In December 2020, Christensen pointed out to the then Prime Minster Scott Morrison that vaccine mandates “were coming.” And if the Australian Federal Government’s statement that these injections are not to be mandatory was to hold true, there had to be legislation in place to ensure that people were not victims of corporate mandates. “But instead, they let it go through to the keeper. And I can only think that was deliberate so that the Federal Government could hold up its lily-white hands and say, ‘look, we’re not to blame … it’s something being done by a private company’,” he told Pellowe.

Pellowe’s discussion with the three men is a candid and informative insight into the airline industry in the current environment. We recommend our readers hear what these experienced pilots have to say, regardless of where you are in the world – what is happening is not unique to Australia but is applicable worldwide. Below are the topics covered at the timestamps indicated in square brackets:

Is there a rational reason for passengers to be concerned about flying? [13:24]

The reason there is chaos at airports. [18:27]

Are there any airlines passengers can choose to fly with that are not forcing staff to be vaccinated? [21:55]

Why do pilots keep their aviation medical practitioner separate from their family medical practitioner? [23:02]

The extraordinary delays in domestic flights. [25:31]

The legal case against Qantas. [35:02]

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.