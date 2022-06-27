Panel of Experts Exposes Deadly Advice Given by Australia’s CASA Supporting Forced Vaccination of Pilots

The aviation industry is ignoring risks introduced via its own Covid policies. It has introduced widespread medical risk to its personnel. In a newly released video, ‘Global Aviation: Fit to Fly?’, a panel of accomplished pilots and deeply experienced doctors discuss the medical advice of the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (“CASA”) and discuss its serious shortcomings.

The panel includes:

Lt. Col. Pete Chambers D.O., a heavily decorated US Special Forces Flight Surgeon who himself suffered vaccine injury.

Lt. Col. Theresa Long MD MPH, Aerospace Medical Specialist who testified to Sen. Ron Johnson regarding her experiences with vaccine-injured military patients.

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet MD, President and CEO of Truth for Health Foundation.

Pilots Alan Dana (Training Captain Jetstar), Graham Hood (Captain, QANTAS), Glen Waters (Captain, Virgin Australia)

In Global Aviation Advocacy Coalition’s (“GAA Coalition”) video, the panel listen to the behind closed doors medical advice that the Principal Medical Officer of CASA, Dr. Kate Manderson, gave to the pilots of one of Australia’s airlines. The panel critique her advice in the context of their knowledge and experience treating vaccine-injured pilots and other patients.

Watch the full 34-minute video ‘Global Aviation: Fit to Fly?’ HERE. Alternatively you can watch it in sections: Part 1 (3 mins), Part 2 (19 mins), and/or Part 3 (12 mins).

What Dr. Manderson tells pilots and the context of her advice is shocking. The ramifications are far-reaching for pilots and passengers alike. Australia’s pilots have all crossed a line after they were forced into vaccination mandates, under fear for their jobs and livelihoods. This shows you how CASA unequivocally supported that mandate even in the face of known fatal risks to pilots from Covid “vaccines.”

The biggest irony of this is that Australian aviators who did exactly what good aviators should do – think critically, assess risk and make safe decisions – were the ones whom the airlines, regulator and government punished and sacked. These aviators worked out that new risks were being introduced into flying that simply should never have been allowed, and so they resisted. Now, their assessments are being proven right as pilot vaccine injury increases. They are taking their fight to the courts and they are not alone.

The panel provides recommendations for a way forwards that would:

deal with the issues they have all seen; care for those affected; and restore flight safety.

Covid political decisions damaged the aviation industry, along with innumerable others. The industry made a choice to go along with the Covid narrative and became a willing participant in the political decisions that were supposed to lead to the way out. In doing so, aviation abandoned rational thought and care for aviation rules, regulations and the people in the industry.

Covid injections are brand new and inadequately tested technology that aviation embraced instead of treating with caution. This was a fundamental mistake because vaccination is an irreversible act. Now, we are coming to learn of the negative effects Covid mRNA/DNA injections have on the human body. As time goes on, we are learning just how little testing and scrutiny the injections have been subjected to and the picture gets worse. There remains no long-term data about Covid injections’ effects on human health. The number of recipients is not a substitute or analogue for the passage of time.

By aviation’s own rules, Covid injections should never have been allowed into aviation until sufficient evidence about them had been acquired. Now, they are widespread. In territories that have mandated their use, practically 100% of aviation workers including pilots and cabin crew have taken them and many have suffered various side effects and adverse events. Literally, no one did any testing of Covid injections in the aviation environment.