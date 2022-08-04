While you were distracted by Boris resigning the UK Government published indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 Vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the Thousands: Mortality Rates are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all Age Groups

We finally have indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and killing people in the thousands, and it has been quietly published by the UK Government whilst they had you distracted by the resignation of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the resulting leadership contest between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to replace him.

An official report published by the UK Government confirms the mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group in England. And the data reveals the gap between the unvaccinated and vaccinated population in terms of mortality rates is widening by the month.

This has resulted in the partly vaccinated, double vaccinated, and triple vaccinated populations being more likely to die of any single cause than the unvaccinated population among all age groups in England as of May 2022, the most recent month with data made available by the UK Government.

On the 7th July, Boris Johnson announced he was resigning as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Since then there has been a media frenzy surrounding the resignation and who will replace him. Because of this, you will not be aware of a report the UK Government quietly published literally hours before Boris announced he was resigning.

That report was published on the 6th of July by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which is a UK Government agency.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Once you read the report you can see why the UK Government urgently wanted to distract the public with other news, and of course, the mainstream media has once again ensured this is the case.

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

Here’s how the ONS present the data for 18 to 39-year-olds in May 2022 –

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following charts which reveal the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

18 to 39-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things have unfortunately got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

40 to 49-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 40 to 49-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

We see pretty much the same when it comes to 40 to 49-year-olds. In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 40 to 49-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 40 to 49–year-olds.

The worst month for mortality rates among the partly and double vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated was February. This month saw partly vaccinated 40-49-year-olds 264% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds. Whilst double vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 61% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 40-49-year-olds were 40% more likely to die than unvaccinated 40-49-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 81.8 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 58.4 among the unvaccinated.

50 to 59-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 50 to 59-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Yet again we see exactly the same pattern among 50 to 59-year-olds as seen among 40-49-year-olds.

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59–year-olds.

May was the worst month for partly vaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds, as they were 170% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50 to 59-year-olds.

Whereas January was the worst month for double vaccinated 50-59-year-olds, as they were 115% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds.

By May 2022, five months after the mass Booster campaign, triple vaccinated 50-59-year-olds were 17% more likely to die than unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 332 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 282.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Therefore, by May 2022, unvaccinated 50-59-year-olds were the least likely to die among all vaccination groups.

60 to 69-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 60 to 69-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

The 60 to 69-year-olds show exactly the same pattern as 18 to 39-year-olds. The double and partly vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since the turn of the year, and the triple vaccinated have been more likely to die than the unvaccinated since February.

In January, partly vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a shocking 256% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds. Whilst in the same month, double vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were 223% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds.

By May, triple vaccinated 60-69-year-olds were a troubling 117% more likely to die than unvaccinated 60-69-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 1801.3 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of just 831.1 among the unvaccinated.

70 to 79–year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 70 to 79-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Things are slightly different for 70 to 70-year-olds because the data reveals the unvaccinated have been the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In January, the partly vaccinated were 198% more likely to die than the unvaccinated, whilst the double vaccinated were a shocking 267% more likely to die than the unvaccinated.

The worst figures however come in May, which saw triple vaccinated 70-79-year-olds a disturbing 332% more likely to die than unvaccinated 70-79-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 9417.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and just 2181 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

80 to 89-year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 80 to 89-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Again we see the same pattern among 80-89-year-olds as seen among 70-79-year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 213% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 7598.9 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of a troubling 23,781.8 per 100k among the double vaccinated.

But in the same month, partly vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were a terrifying 672% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a shocking mortality rate of 58,668.9 per 100k among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 80-89-year-olds were 142% more likely to die than unvaccinated 80-89-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 14,002.3 among the triple vaccinated and a mortality rate of 5,789.1 among the unvaccinated.

90 + year-olds

The following chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 90+ year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Finally, we again see the same pattern among 90+ year-olds, with the unvaccinated the least likely to die every month since the turn of the year.

In April, double vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 244% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 62,302.7 per 100k among the double vaccinated and a mortality rate of 18,090.6 among the unvaccinated.

During the same month, however, partly vaccinated 90+ year-olds were a shocking 572% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 121,749.9 per 100k person-years among the partly vaccinated.

By May 2022, triple vaccinated 90+ year-olds were 26% more likely to die than unvaccinated 90+ year-olds, with a mortality rate of 13,761.6 per 100k among the unvaccinated and a mortality rate of 17,272.2 per 100k among the triple vaccinated.

The following three charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 as detailed above but collated together for all age groups –

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

The official figures quietly published by the UK Government whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning provide indisputable evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines are deadly and are killing people in the thousands.

How else do you explain the fact that the vaccinated are significantly more likely to die than the unvaccinated in every single age group?