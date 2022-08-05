UK Medicine Regulator confirms COVID-19 Vaccines are at least a shocking 7,402% deadlier than all other Vaccines combined

The UK Medicine Regulator has confirmed that over a period of nineteen months the Covid-19 Vaccines have caused at least 5.5x as many deaths as all other available vaccines combined in the past 21 years.

This means, that when compared side by side, the Covid-19 injections are a shocking 7,402% more deadly than every other vaccine available in the UK.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

A Freedom of Information request was made via email to the Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on the 6th August 2021 in which a Mr Anderson asked the MHRA the following questions –

How many Deaths have there been from all Covid-19 vaccines?

Are there any other reporting AI system monitoring systems like the Yellow Card scheme?

Are Covid-19 Vaccines still in trials?

How many deaths has there been in last 20 years by previous Vaccines without Covid-19 Vaccines?

What happens if a there is a new vaccine or new drug? What process and monitoring do they go through?

What cut off point will the MHRA say a vaccine or drug is unsafe for humans?

The MHRA responded with the usual “we do not hold this information”, as seen time and time again from Government departments.

However, they did confirm that they are using other epidemiological studies, anonymised GP-based electronic healthcare records and international experience to proactively monitor safety alongside the spontaneous reports received via the Yellow Card scheme.

The MHRA also confirmed that the current Covid-19 vaccines on offer in the United Kingdom are only under a temporary authorisation and that these authorisations do not constitute a marketing authorisation.

In answer to the question asked on the number of deaths due to all other vaccines in the past twenty years the MHRA provided the usual robotic response about how great the Covid-19 vaccines are and how they are the “single most effective treatment for preventing serious illness due to Covid-19” but what they did not do is say that they “do not hold this information”.

Instead, they revealed that they had received a total of 404 reported adverse reactions to all available vaccines (excluding the Covid-19 injections) associated with a fatal outcome between the 1st January 2001 and the 25th August 2021 – a time frame of 20 years and 8 months.

But how does that fare against the number of reported adverse reactions to all temporarily authorised Covid-19 vaccines associated with a fatal outcome?

Well, since the Pfizer injection was rolled out in December 2020 there have been 808 reported deaths as of 13th July 22, meaning that in just 19 months, this “vaccine” alone outnumbers the deaths due to all other vaccines combined in the past 20 years.

However, the AstraZeneca viral vector injection has fared much worse with 1,294 deaths being reported to the MHRA since January 2020, more than three times as many deaths as what has been reported due to all other vaccines in the past 20 years.

There have also been 62 reported deaths due to the Moderna jab since it was first administered in June 2021, and 49 deaths where the brand of Covid-19 vaccine was not specified in the report.

Therefore, up to July 13th 2022, there have been a grand total of 2,213 deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to all available Covid-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom since the beginning of 2021.

Meaning there have officially been 5.5x as many deaths in just 19 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines than there have been due to every other available vaccine combined since the year 2001.

Twenty years and 8 months is a period that is 13.7 x longer than the nineteen-month period where the Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out.

Therefore, the number of deaths reported to all other vaccines combined in the same time frame of nineteen months equates to 29.5 deaths.

This means the Covid-19 injections are proving to be a shocking 7,402% more deadly than every other vaccine available in the UK.