Germany’s Health Minister Wants Vaccine Passports To be Colour Coded for Compliance, Just Like China

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has announced that the nation’s digital contact tracing and vaccine passport app, Corona-Warn-App (“CWA”), will start assigning different colours to citizens based on whether they received a Covid-19 vaccine within the last three months.

The CWA will assign one colour to citizens who add proof that they received a vaccine within the last three months and a different colour to citizens who add proof of vaccination that’s more than three months old. Only those with the colour showing that they’re “freshly vaccinated” (have received a vaccine within the last three months) will be exempt from Germany’s mask requirement in public indoor spaces.

Other citizens, including those who received multiple vaccines but had their last vaccine more than three months ago, will have to show proof of recent recovery from Covid or a current negative test to get an exemption from this mask requirement.

Attaching a video clip of Lauterbach, in German, Stefan Homburg tweeted:

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Germany’s Berliner Zeitung noted that the colour codes in the vaccine passport app would “give different rights in the future” and said the system would put citizens who are already quadruple vaccinated on the same legal footing as those who are unvaccinated.

Berliner Zeitung also reported that this new German vaccine passport system would be similar to China’s colour code vaccine passport system. China’s system assigns a green, yellow, or red code to citizens. Those with a green code are allowed to move freely, those with a yellow code may be asked to stay home for seven days, and those with a red code have to quarantine for two weeks.

Despite moving to this colour code vaccine passport system, Lauterbach has admitted that the goalposts could shift at any time and that if too many freshly vaccinated people make use of the mask exception, Germany will change the rules and close the exception.

Lauterbach, who is quadruple vaccinated, announced this new colour code vaccine passport system four days after he contracted Covid. The new vaccine passport system is being introduced as part of Germany’s “Infection Protection Act.”

Republished from Reclaim the Net

The QR Verification Code Software, T-Systems and the World Health Organisation

The CWA was developed in just 50 days by SAP and Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems. In early 2022, the World Health Organisation signed a major contract with T-Systems to develop a QR Verification App and Software which is to be applied worldwide.

The QR code-based software solution is slated to be used: “for other vaccinations as well, such as polio or yellow fever, T-Systems said in a statement … adding that the WHO would support its 194 member states in building national and regional verification technology.”

According to a Deutsche Telekom I-T Systems Communique: “The WHO’s gateway service also serves as a bridge between regional systems, “which essentially implies a coordinated global structure of QR surveillance, which oversees the entire population of planet Earth.

And once established: it will police “every aspect of our lives”, wherever our location. “It can also be used as part of future vaccination campaigns and home-based records.”

Further reading: