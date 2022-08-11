Tom Callender: We’ve Been Under Martial Law since 2020 and Things are About to Get Worse

Last week Zeee Media interviewed Todd Callender. They discussed WHO’s pandemic treaty, monkeypox, the worldwide militarisation of public health, OECD’s control of countries worldwide and what we can do to put an end to it all.

The world has finally had a chance to see behind the curtain and now we’re in the last steps, Callender told Maria Zeee, host of Zeee Media. This is our last chance to stand up to our governments and stop it.

Todd Callender is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He currently serves as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services.

Zeee Media: Todd Callender | Medical Martial Law Incoming Worldwide, 5 August 2022, (55 mins)

Militarisation of Public Health

In the video above, Callender told Zeee what has concerned him the most about WHO’s recent monkeypox declaration is the use of their “magic” legal words: “public health emergency of international concern.”

Callender conducted a word search in the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2022 and the proposed Act for 2023 using the search term “public health.” The term is throughout the document and “what you find as you dig a little bit further is the public health responsibility is actually going under the US Department of Defence, in fact, the Defence Health Agency. And, I didn’t even know it, but we’ve got a Public Health Security Agency in the US Armed Forces – in fact, there are 6,000 officers already in it, this is a uniformed position,” Callender said.

In the National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2022, which creates the budget for the US Department of Defence, there are references to emergency powers, the Public Health Security Agency and a Global Health Security Agency. “Effectively what they are doing, is they are moving the public health function from underneath the Department of Health and Human Services. [HHS] will still remain involved but it’s now going to be controlled by the Department of Defence and the Defence Health Security Agency in particular. So, what they’re doing is militarising public health,” Callender explained.

As soon as “Tedros the Terrorist” Adhanom Gebreyesus declared, contrary to WHO’s advisors, that monkeypox was a public health emergency of international concern we know that they are going to use the international pandemic treaty so that every country is treaty-bound to do the same. Callender explained why Tedros ignored his advisors and made the declaration:

“The emergency powers of the United States were expiring in July of this year. They had to make this declaration because in order to keep the suspension of our constitution, the suspension of our human rights, in place – that’s what these declarations do – they had to have a new one.”

The global tyranny continues, Callender said, and now we are moving towards military medical martial law.

The legal effects of a declaration of martial law differ in various jurisdictions, but they generally involve a suspension of normal civil rights and the extension to the civilian population of summary military justice or of military law. Although temporary in theory, a state of martial law may in fact continue indefinitely.

Countries have not made a declaration of martial law, as in a specific legal declaration, but since the beginning of the Covid era the restrictions imposed on populations have proven that martial law has been in place.

“Our human rights, our charter rights, our constitutional rights have been suspended. It’s evident from the way that we’ve all been treated: we’ve been locked in our houses, it’s called false imprisonment; we’ve been denied due process; we’ve been denied courts; we’ve been denied everything and we get beat up by the police. I’m sorry but, what would you call that other than marital law,” said Callender.

When Secretary Austin required the experimental Covid injections to be provided to all of the military, without exception, he authorised the use of force, Callender said, and that wasn’t by mistake:

“The only reason why we were able to stop him to do that, is because these were experimental shots. What happens the next time when all mRNA shots are effectively approved (that’s what the FDA has said)? There is no stopping them. They will be compulsory and they will have the power in the military to do it.

“[And] if you look at the HHS budget, you’ll find that the goal of the exercise is to address public health anywhere in the world within 36 hours.”

In May, at the 75th World Health Assembly, the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) discussed the proposed Global Pandemic Treaty. “Member nations went there in order to capitulate and hand over their national sovereignty,” Callender said, “in reality, they already had done that when they signed into the WHO in 1948 – they all pledged that they would abide by whatever it was the WHO came up with.” Only the US had a caveat: provided that it was constitutional. “My understanding is that that has also been given away,” Callender said.

In short, WHO’s Director-General can even find a suspicious sniffle if, he wanted to, in any part of the planet and all the member nations have to support that, Callender explained:

“If that was in Timbuktu, the United States military would be equally obliged to the people in Timbuktu to go and treat that in accordance with the WHO’s directions. So, it’s an omnipotent power.

“They’ve now taken control of the entire planet through public health with compulsory policies [and] with all of the funding and military might behind it.”

They really are taking steps to militarise public health all over the world with the enforcement of whatever military happens to be available.

WHO and OECD’s Data Collection

WHO’s Pandemic Treaty mentions that data sharing across governments and industry is a foundation of their governance plan. WHO has a telecommunications and information systems division whose responsibilities are to share that data all around the world.

“Don’t you find it odd that it specifically mentions telecommunications as key stakeholders? That’s the same people putting up 5G around the world. Those are the same people drawing up missed compliance policies and procedures for everybody’s vaccine passport. All of this is being driven through the WHO in exigent circumstances because there’s an emergency. There’s always an emergency. There’s always going to be an emergency.”

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”), the tax and fiscal policy arm of the United Nations, has already harmonised everybody’s tax codes, medical codes and commercial codes.

“It’s already done and they have a giant information matrix, called ‘Common Reporting Standard’, whereby everyone’s private information, as it relates to anything of value – accounts, stocks bonds, whatever – is now held by the OECD. And they are controlling tax and fiscal policy.

“On 1 January 2016, all member nations capitulated their sovereignty over their tax and fiscal policies to the OECD … [In every member country] the ‘competent authority’ [ ] is the OECD’s designee. That is who runs the country. Our prime ministers don’t mean anything other than some sort of public façade. The real power is already in place. The WHO is just in charge of our biological entities. But the OECD already has control of everybody’s money, everybody’s resources.”

What Can We Do to Stop It?

The world has finally had a chance to see behind the curtain. We’re in the last steps. This is our last chance to stand up to our governments and stop it. So, what can be done?

“We have the opportunity to stand and opt out in all things that aren’t local. Without law enforcement, there is no law. So, we have to be able to get those in uniform, whether they’re military or whether they’re police or even low-level government, all things local we get to them, we co-opt them to understand. There’s no escaping. You can’t run to another country. There is no place to go – 196 countries agreed to this … they have agreed to kill us off … the short answer is we’re too many for them to control at the top.”

Zeee Media: Todd Callender | Medical Martial Law Incoming Worldwide, 5 August 2022, (3 mins, start timestamp 23:51 mins)

Further resources:

Update on WHO’s Global Pandemic Treaty

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (“INB”) has just concluded its second session in Geneva to discuss the so-called “anti-pandemic treaty”.

WHO prepared a working draft treaty that the member states discussed in Geneva.

The project recognises the “WHO’s central role in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response as an international steering and coordination body, convening and generating scientific evidence.”

Discussion on whether the treaty should be binding or non-binding was not broadcast by the INB to the public.

By November 2022, the INB Bureau will develop another draft based on additional contributions from the Member States and formal negotiations will begin.

According to the assumptions of the INB, the treaty should be adopted by the end of May 2024.

You can find the link to the Treaty Draft HERE (pdf).

Read more: Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture, 29 July 2022