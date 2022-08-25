1 in every 73 COVID-19 Vaccinated People were Dead by May 2022 in England according to UK Government

Official data released by the UK Government confirms that 1 in every 73 people who received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in England had sadly passed away by the end of May 2022.

Whilst some of the deaths would have been expected, further shocking data published by the UK Government confirms many were not because the mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated population in every single age group.

For months on end, UK Government institutions insisted that they did not hold any data on deaths by vaccination status. Each and every single time a Freedom of Information request was made, the response received was as follows –

But every single UK Government institution was lying.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is the UK’s largest independent producer of official statistics and the recognised national statistical institute of the UK, and on the 6th July, they published a dataset containing a whole host of horrifying data on deaths by vaccination status in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022.

Table 9 of the dataset contains figures on ‘Whole period counts of all registered deaths grouped by how many weeks after vaccination the deaths occurred; for deaths involving COVID-19 and deaths not involving COVID-19, deaths occurring between 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2022, England’.

Here’s a snapshot of how the ONS presents the data –

The data presented allows us to work out how many people have died following Covid-19 vaccination in England. But before we reveal that number we need to put to bed another lie that has been perpetuated by the UK Government and mainstream media since at least September 2021.

If you rewind to December 2021, you may remember an infamous headline published by Andrew Neil for the Daily Mail that read – ‘It’s time to punish Britain’s five million vaccine refuseniks: They put us all at risk of more restrictions’.

This headline is a beautiful example of how you have been lied to since the very beginning of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic because the actual official UK Government data proves there are far more than five million “vaccine refusniks” in England.

The UK Health Security Agency has been quietly publishing a weekly report titled ‘Weekly national Influenza and COVID-19 surveillance report’ that contains mountains of monotonous data. However, hidden deep within that report are the figures for Covid-19 vaccination uptake in England by dose.

The following table is taken from page 65 of the week 27 report, and shows vaccine uptake in England by age –

We’ve created the following chart based on the figures provided by UKHSA above, showing the total vaccination uptake vs the total vaccination refusal in England per dose –

The UKHSA state in their document that 63.4 million people were in the National Immunisation Management Service cohort in England, but only 44.5 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Therefore, according to the UK Government, there are actually 18.9 million “vaccine refuseniks” in England alone.

Now that we have put that lie to bed we can revert back to table 9 of the ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status in England.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths following Covid-19 vaccination in England between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st May 2022 based on the figures provided by the ONS –

According to the Office for National Statistics between 1st Jan 21 and 31st May 22, a total of 41,117 people died with Covid-19 following Covid-19 vaccination, and a total of 565,420 people died of any other cause following Covid-19 vaccination. This means that in all, 606,537 people sadly died by 31st May 2022 following Covid-19 vaccination.

Therefore, based on the fact that 44.48 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in England, this equates to 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people having sadly died by the end of May 2022.

Many people will disregard that figure with claims that it is expected with so many people being vaccinated. But these same people won’t provide a shred of evidence to back up their claims. But even if they could be bothered to try and provide evidence which is highly unlikely, they wouldn’t be able to find any. Because the official evidence shows that mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group.

Table 2 of the same ONS dataset on deaths by vaccination status contains monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status and age group.

The following charts show the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, using the figures contained in table 2 of the recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for National Statistics –

Click to enlarge

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

We also see a similar pattern among every single other age group.

40-49

50-59

60-69

70-79

80-89

90+

These are age-standardised figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people. Which makes the fact that 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were dead by May 2022 in England all the more horrifying.