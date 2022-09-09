Letter to the Editor: Is Staph Infection A Side-Effect of Covid Injections?

A reader writes that post-Covid injection, after both the first and the second dose, he contracted a Staphylococcus (“Staph”) infection. The infection after the first Pfizer dose was worse than that after the second. The medical staff he turned to for help refused to consider that the Covid injections could have been the cause.

About 25% of people normally carry Staph in the nose, mouth, genitals, or anal area, and don’t have symptoms of an infection. The foot is also very prone to picking up bacteria from the floor.

Staph infections range from a simple boil to antibiotic-resistant infections to flesh-eating infections. The difference between all these is the strength of the infection, how deep it goes, how fast it spreads, and how treatable it is with antibiotics. The antibiotic-resistant infections are more common in North America, because of our overuse of antibiotics.

One type of Staph infection that involves skin is called cellulitis and affects the skin’s deeper layers. It is treatable with antibiotics.

This type of infection is very common in the general population — and more common and more severe in people with weak immune systems. People who have diabetes or weakened immunity are particularly prone to developing cellulitis.

A Staph infection is contagious if the wound is weeping or draining and if people share towels or other items that are contaminated.

Read more: Staph Infection and Cellulitis, WebMD

Covid injections can cause Staph infections as a case report published in Vaccines on 8 August proved: “This case is the first reported cervical Staphylococcus aureus infection resulting in high paraplegia after receiving the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine with low immunity. This case raises awareness of this rare but potentially life-threatening adverse reaction, and reminds people to hold off when their immune system is weakened.”

Below is a table from Wikipedia summarising the main types of Staph infections. In addition to those shown in the table, other infections include closed-space infections of the fingertips, known as paronychia; and, suspected involvement in atopic dermatitis (eczema), including related clinical trials.

Wikipedia: Staphylococcal infection, retrieved 8 September 2022

To The Exposé,

Effects from Pfizer vaccine

I’m a software web developer. After the first shot I had something happen to me that had never happened before.

I had a massive volcano-like boil that started off as a pimple. It seemed to go deeper and caused a massive infection under my skin. I almost got flesh-eating diseases in my shoulder and it ate my flesh almost to the bone.

The doctors tested it saying it was a Staph infection and gave me antibiotics. I had to go to the hospital every 2 days for a month for wound treatment. And I think I ended up getting some other infections from having an open wound. That was the first shot …

I mentioned to the staff at the injection centre when I went for my second shot that I had an adverse reaction to the shot. But the girl there was very politically motivated and refused to listen about what happened to me – she assured me it was just a coincidence and pressured me to get the second shot. Which I did.

Within less than a week I started getting many of these boils again. This time they were smaller but equally painful. I tried but I couldn’t get even the doctor who originally saw me to listen to me – the politically charged atmosphere left people assuming I was an anti-vaxxer, or whatever. All I was looking for, all I needed was answers.

Now, a year or so later, they talk about monkeypox. It sounds like what I had. I don’t have sex with men and I’m not gay. But my dad is somewhat homeless and very dirty, so I don’t know if the vaccine lowered my immunity and I got it from him or something else.

For the last year and a half, it’s been so terrible and I can’t get anyone to help.

Anyway, I just wanted to share my story.

Regards,

IT Needing Answers

*Note from The Exposé: As of 27 July 2022, 144 cases of Staph infection, with two fatalities, post-Covid injection have been reported to the UK’s Yellow Card system. There is insufficient information on the Yellow Card system to prove these infections were caused by the injections. For comparison purposes, there were 12,784 Staphylococcus aureus bacteraemia cases reported to Public Health England in 2017/18.

In addition to Staph infections, there have been 923 cases of cellulitis and 30 cases of impetigo reported to the Yellow Card system post-Covid injection.

